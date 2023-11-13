33 Products For Anyone Whose Main Priority During The Holidays Is Food

1. A handy brownie dividing pan designed so you can flex on everyone at the holiday bake sale when you show up with your perfectly crisp-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside brownies all in uniform sizes and shapes. Those chumps with ordinary pans could NEVER.
Um, I'm obsessed with this pan. I make those gooey three-layer brownies that are cookie dough on the bottom, Oreos in the middle, and either brownie or Nutella on top, and I famously underbake them because salmonella doesn't apply to me. Which is to say, usually when I make these it's a big gooey mess and my friends have to dig in with a spoon and it's less inviting for guests to take one. With this tray it was SO easy to put the batter in, stick the divider on top, and bake individual small bars. it was completely nonstick, and it was easy to pull the divider out once everything was cooked. The uniform brownies were a huge hit at a party!
Get it from Amazon for $16.43.
2. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to make you feel like a golden god in your kitchen — this gadget lets you julienne, chop, spiralize, and slice vegetables in an instant and has a built-in storage container to hold the chopped veggies so you can pour them into a pan or dish without any mess.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three styles).
3. Plus an electric potato peeler that's a must-have both for holiday meal prep and all year long. Not only does it effortlessly peel potatoes, but it can handle pretty much any peeled produce you throw at it, from apples to kiwis to oranges to tomatoes. (To be clear, though, your highest priority should *always* be mashed potato-ing.)
Starfrit is a small business that specializes in food and kitchen appliances.
Promising review: "Love it! It's light and easy to use. When I use a potato peeler I was always peeling too much potato with the peel. This blade is fine and only gets the skin, in seconds. Except for the 'poles' of the potato but I don't mind. It's easy to clean if you have a sprayer to just rinse off the spikes where you insert your potatoes. Small enough and doesn't take up much room." —yestfl
Get it from Amazon for $29.31.
4. A set of three dough presses in different sizes perfect for hand pies, dumplings, ravioli, calzones, empanadas, and truly any delicious thing you can think of that you want tucked into a pillow of warm carbs — this makes the process streamlined and easy so you don't have to sweat it.
Promising review: "This was a great purchase for the price. I was making empanadas and folding them by hand, which didn’t look too good. This set helps me cut them easily into circles and then easily presses them close. Consistent look each time! I like that there are three sizes in the set so I can make them according to my mood. Easy to wash and use. Would highly recommend for the price and functionality!" —Sox
Get a set of three from Amazon for $16.52.
5. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey to instantly elevate every dish you make to "my compliments to the CHEF" level. You can add a pinch of sweet and a kick of spice to anything from pizza to salads to tacos to — be still my '90s bb heart — grilled cheese. Bonus: this makes an *excellent* hosting gift during the holidays, and an excellent addition to charcuterie boards!
Promising review: "Saw someone try this on TikTok and knew I needed it. It’s so good and sweet and spicy. I love it on fried chicken and even pepperoni pizza. It’s delicious." —Tricia
Check out BuzzFeed's review of Mike's Hot Honey for more info!
Get it from Amazon for $13.49.
6. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt perfect for holiday movie marathons — this is, in fact, a perfect copycat for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
7. A trio lasagna pan designed so that every single piece is a crispy "edge piece," and people in the family with different lasagna preferences can customize their own versions. (Sometimes you just gotta drown the whole thing in cheese, you dig me?)
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too.
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) that will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it but now I can make him a section without cheese and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular-sized portions for our family." —TLC
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
8. A silicone baking mat for your sheet pan, so on days when the holiday festivities are popping, you can just slap a bunch of veggies and frozen goods down, drizzle them in olive oil, and shove them in the oven. Bonus: these are super easy to clean, so you won't have to deal with a mess!
Promising review: "I use these mats several times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.28.
9. A compact electric hand mixer that will easily whip your creams, mix your doughs, and meringue your egg whites without causing a whole two-act-with-intermission production like its larger counterparts.
This beater has three speeds, and storage is a cinch — you can unhook the beaters and pop them on a storage clip on the side of the mixer, then slide it right back into a drawer.
Promising review: "I needed to get a new hand mixer after I lost one of the whisk parts on my super old one. I live in a pretty small house, with limited storage so I wanted something that wasn't going to take up too much space. I also wanted a solution to the lone whisk that I seemed to always lose. This was it! It is cute but also I love that the whisks attach to the body and the cord can be easily wrapped around it. I use it a lot and haven't had a problem in almost a year. I do wish that it had more speeds on it, but besides that I have no complaints." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three other colors).
10. A beginner-friendly fermenting kit complete with everything you need to "set it and forget it," so you can serve yourself lil' sides of pickled things with your dishes like a cozy farm-to-table restaurant, or bring them to holiday parties as an extra unique side.
Each kit comes with three fermenting lids with airlock valves, date setters, and an easy release tab, as well as an oxygen extractor. The lids are compatible with most wide mouth mason jars (you can snag two Ball mason jars on Amazon for $9.99).
Promising review: "I have now been using my Easy Fermenter for several months. I continue to be delighted with the results. My favorite recipes are a cabbage/carrot sauerkraut, and a blend of fermented peppers (some sweet, some hot). I have recommended these fermenting lids to many of my friends because they make fermenting foods so incredibly easy! You will NOT be disappointed." —K. Dixon
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (get this price by clipping the 40% off coupon on the product page).
11. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
12. Plus a stuffed waffle maker to introduce you to the infinite glory of stuffing food into a pillowy warm carb — I'm talking jam, cheesy eggs, meats, NUTELLA (!!), pie filling, peanut butter, the whole nine yards. I'm truly shaking thinking about amassing this kind of breakfast power.
Check out a TikTok of the stuffed waffle maker for inspo!
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
13. A bottle of truffle seasoning that honestly has become one of my only personality traits, to the point where I'm just like, begging you to try it. I should gatekeep this stuff so I can have it all to myself but it is such a delicious and satisfying and ridiculously affordable alternative to real truffles that I'm throwing the gates WIDE OPEN.
*wheezes in truffle* Okay, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls and I was like, I need these in my life, but I also need money to live. I decided to DIY it with a regular $4 avocado roll and this seasoning and the umami bliss of it all basically exploded my brain. Since then I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes, pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck — it's so flavorful that the first bottle lasted me for nearly a year of using it two or three meals a week for sushi, eggs, and baked potatoes.
Promising review: "Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless (I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my ninth and tenth bottle of the Truffle Zest." —Greengirl
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
14. A set of restaurantworthy shallow pasta bowls to make you feel like you're genuinely ~plating~ all your holiday meals with the fam — this is like a bowl and a plate had a very stylish, SUPER convenient baby for all your pasta and salad needs.
Promising review: "These bowls are great. I lived my entire life until now without owning shallow bowls. I’ve been eating spaghetti off of a plate like some kind of wild animal. My life is forever changed." —JessieMo
Get a set of four from Amazon for $32.84 (get this price by clipping the 10% off coupon on the product page; available in three colors).