33 Products For Anyone Whose Main Priority During The Holidays Is Food

Um, I'm obsessed with this pan. I make those gooey three-layer brownies that are cookie dough on the bottom, Oreos in the middle, and either brownie or Nutella on top, and I famously underbake them because salmonella doesn't apply to me. Which is to say, usually when I make these it's a big gooey mess and my friends have to dig in with a spoon and it's less inviting for guests to take one. With this tray it was SO easy to put the batter in, stick the divider on top, and bake individual small bars. it was completely nonstick, and it was easy to pull the divider out once everything was cooked. The uniform brownies were a huge hit at a party!

Get it from Amazon for $16.43.

