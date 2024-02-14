If You Think You Have To Spend A Fortune On Kitchen Items To Cook Good Food, Let Me Introduce You To These 31 Products Under $20

1. A silicone donut pan that can also be used for homemade bagels, essentially covering the only two essential food groups.
2. A set of three dough presses in different sizes perfect for hand pies, dumplings, ravioli, calzones, empanadas, and truly any delicious thing you can think of that you want tucked into a pillow of warm carbs — this makes the process streamlined and easy so you don't have to sweat it.
Promising review: "This was a great purchase for the price. I was making empanadas and folding them by hand, which didn’t look too good. This set helps me cut them easily into circles and then easily presses them close. Consistent look each time! I like that there are three sizes in the set so I can make them according to my mood. Easy to wash and use. Would highly recommend for the price and functionality!" —Sox
Get a set of three from Amazon for $12.
3. An electric potato peeler worthy of a permanent spot on your counter. Not only does it effortlessly peel potatoes, but it can handle pretty much any peeled produce you throw at it, from apples to kiwis to oranges to tomatoes. (To be clear, though, your highest priority should *always* be mashed potato-ing.)
Promising review: "Love it! It's light and easy to use. When I use a potato peeler I was always peeling too much potato with the peel. This blade is fine and only gets the skin, in seconds. Except for the 'poles' of the potato but I don't mind. It's easy to clean if you have a sprayer to just rinse off the spikes where you insert your potatoes. Small enough and doesn't take up much room." —yestfl
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
4. A rapid egg cooker that I am warning you right now is going to become your most meaningful relationship. It can make soft-, medium-, *and* hard-boiled eggs in addition to poaching, scrambling, and making omelets out of them. This gizmo is, like, a thousand potential brunches and meal preps in one.
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upwards of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this, too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!
Promising review: "I refuse to boil eggs in a pot since I have used this incredible little machine. We have our own chickens and sometimes get an overabundance of eggs. Now, we boil eggs every day and have easy-to-grab snacks for everyone. I fill the water a little past the line because I prefer harder-boiled eggs. The timer can be loud and annoying, but it definitely gets my attention if I am in another room." —Corey Shelley
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A teensy mini waffle maker to churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
6. A super compact personal blender that saves you an extra step by blending it in a portable cup you can drink it from. Basically you can dump in your produce or protein shake ingredients, shake it up, pop the top off, and be on your merry green way.
Promising review: "I drink a daily protein shake. I've been mixing them with a shaker bottle with less than satisfying results. This little blender works well and I have much smoother shakes than before. The small size doesn't take up too much counter space. So far I am very happy with this blender." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).
7. A magnetic air fryer cheat sheet to help minimize effort and maximize deliciousness, no googling, overthinking, or confusing cooking methods required.
8. Plus a beginner-friendly air fryer cookbook, aka the closest thing you can get to taking the cooking part out of ... well, cooking. This handy guide covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, *and* dessert options you can toss right into that gizmo and make everything from hasselback potatoes to mustard-honey chicken thighs to orange sponge cake in record time.
Promising review: "This is the air fryer cookbook that I didn't know I needed. It makes cooking with my air fryer so much easier. So many wonderful recipes here are clear, easy to follow, and delicious. It's easy to put something together, stick it in the fryer, and carry on with my morning. There is something in here that will satisfy everyone. This book is wonderful for people just starting out using their air fryer and others seeking to improve their air frying skills." —M. Wahoske
Get it from Amazon for $11.20.
9. A rapid veggie steamer so you can be like, "BOOM. SIDE DISH!" without actually putting in any work beyond pressing a few buttons and waiting five minutes.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank-featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Promising review: "This is the best cooking product I have ever purchased. I use it at least once every day, and it simply rinses clean. I highly recommend it." —Brian Pienta
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A silicone baking mat for your sheet pan, so you can mindlessly dump all your meats and veggies right on top and have a delicious homecooked meal without having to scrub all the evidence off for an hour.
Promising review: "I use these mats many times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $16.13.
11. A Potato Express, because I think if we're all being honest with ourselves, the older we get, the more we crave a weeknight at home with Netflix in our eyes and a warm potato in our laps. This cooks up to *four* potatoes flawlessly in mere minutes so you don't have to wait to go to clown town with cheese and other fixings.
12. A rapid grape, strawberry, and tomato cutter so you can safely get perfect halves for any genre of salad you're consuming, whether it's a straight-up fruit one or a traditional veggie one.
You can also use this to safely cut bagels and slices of meats that you're trying to cut through the middle of!
Promising review: "This item is the best kitchen helper. First time using it I was apprehensive about it really working, but it works like a charm. Put my tomatoes in first literally slicing them immediately, then my green olives...perfect. I know I will be making more salads and healthy veggie trays with this food cutter." —Cynthia
Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
13. A microwave bacon cooker because as fun as it is to get your cardio in dodging bacon grease spitting at you from the pan, THERE IS ANOTHER WAY. This can cook seven to nine strips at a time, and comes with grooves and a spout designed to pour out the extra fat.
Promising review: "Best way to make bacon!!!!! I will never cook bacon any other way. Bought one for me and one for my daughter. Buying one for my MIL for Christmas." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
14. A microwave pasta maker so you can enjoy the glory of your favorite carbohydrate by literally just pressing a button on the microwave and walking away, so you don't have to hover over a boiling pot listening to a podcast just to get your noodles on.
Promising review: "I love this pasta cooker! I use it every day! I like that the lid fits loosely so that I can quickly drain the cooked pasta without any spilling out. It is very sturdy and easy to use. When I am finished, I just rinse the starch off, and that’s it! It saves me a lot of time and stores well. The only thing I would like more would be a choice for a smaller size. My microwave is too small so the cooker can’t turn on the rotation." —J. Reynolds
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
15. A 52-week tear-off meal planning pad with space to plan all your meals in advance, plus a weekly shopping list you can grab and take to the store with you.
Check out a TikTok of the weekly meal planning pad in action.
Sweetzer and Orange is a small business specializing in planners, stationery, and educational products.
Promising review: "The magnet is great, sticks to fridge very well, does not slide or move. Perfect for planning meals and adding needed grocery items to the right side. Then you just tear off the right side and head to the store. This has made our family meal planning so much easier!" —SandyBeach
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two styles).