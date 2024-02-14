If You Think You Have To Spend A Fortune On Kitchen Items To Cook Good Food, Let Me Introduce You To These 31 Products Under $20

I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upwards of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this, too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!

Promising review: "I refuse to boil eggs in a pot since I have used this incredible little machine. We have our own chickens and sometimes get an overabundance of eggs. Now, we boil eggs every day and have easy-to-grab snacks for everyone. I fill the water a little past the line because I prefer harder-boiled eggs. The timer can be loud and annoying, but it definitely gets my attention if I am in another room." —Corey Shelley

