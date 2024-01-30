38 Kitchen Products Under $20 Reviewers Say They Use Literally Every Day

1. A magnetic air fryer cheat sheet to help minimize effort and maximize deliciousness, no googling, overthinking, or confusing cooking methods required.
2. A delightfully efficient Oxo Tot Grape Cutter you can use to make quick work of snacks like tomatoes, berries, and olives without wasting a whole bunch of precious time and counter space. If you think you don't need this now, consider that one parent's review below literally calls it their "holy grail."
Promising review: "If you have small children, there’s no reason you don’t have one of these in your home. Especially at its low cost. I never thought I needed one since I’m fully capable of slicing cherry tomatoes, grapes, or other small items with a paring knife. But a friend recommended it to me, so I pulled the trigger. It was the best purchase I’ve made in a long time. I use it multiple times a day every day, and it makes snack time so much simpler. It works well and consistently cleans easily. Highly recommend." —Leslie Kalkhoff
3. A ring can opener, because holy SMOKES can those be annoying to open. Reviewers swear by this for getting a quick and easy grip without wrecking their nails or cutting themselves on the edges of the lid. It's also a super handy tool for people with arthritis and joint pain.
Promising review: This little gadget is one of the most used items in my kitchen. I use it every day to open cat food cans. It saves my fingernails from damage. It works just like they say. I also got one for my sister-in-law when she broke her wrist." —Anonymousfornow
4. Plus a can colander to easily drain the juices from your canned goods. (No offense to whatever it is our beloved chickpeas are swimming in!!)
Promising review: "I love my little can colander. I use it every day to strain the juice from canned vegetables and fruits. What I love about it is that it is the perfect size. I no longer have to drag out the huge monstrosity of a colander to do the little colander's job. It is well-made and will last for years." —Charming One
5. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh by ensuring it stays *way* more airtight than it does in just the bag alone, and also lets you use the bread bag in a clever way to dispense slices one by one. Tons of reviewers are noting how much longer their bread stays fresh (and how much easier it is to store without worrying about it getting smushed!).
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this. Bought it for trips to keep our bread from being crushed (which it does), but use it every day because it protects the bread and keeps it fresh! The key is to use it as it was designed by lowering the open bag into the keeper and folding the sides of the bread bag over the tube, as shown in my photos. Genius!" —Husker Cindi
6. A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) you can use to drink coffee or water on the go — reviewers love that it collapses to a teensy, easy-to-store size, and that you can easily reheat it in the microwave, unlike other travel mugs.
Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher- and microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.
Promising review: "This cup is fantastic. I use it to make my matcha tea every day. I make it at night before I go to bed, put it in the cup, and then heat it up in the cup on my way out the door. Super convenient. Collapsible." —MELISSA
7. A dishwasher magnet so nobody ever has to do the awkward guessing game of "what is the current status of this plate I want to eat off of" (or worse, nobody accidentally puts a bunch of dirty dishes away 😬).
8. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest reviewers swear by for getting perfectly cracked, shell-free eggs every time. A lot of parents in particular mention how great it is for kids to use when they're baking and cooking as a fam!
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I love the quality of this product and use it every day. Haven't had to fish out errant eggshells and like the clean straight break in the shell; very easy to use." —Sue P.
9. A rapid veggie steamer so you can be like, "BOOM. SIDE DISH!" without actually putting in any work beyond pressing a few buttons and waiting five minutes.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank-featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Promising review: "This is the best cooking product I have ever purchased. I use it at least once every day, and it simply rinses clean. I highly recommend it." —Brian Pienta
10. A silicone oven push rack tool for avid bakers, cooks, and toast lovers who may get a liiiiittle overzealous pulling the goods out of the oven or the toaster. This heat-safe gizmo lets you easily slide out an oven rack or dig stuck bread out of the toaster without the YIKES of a burn. This is especially handy for smaller ovens and appliances where oven mitts might be too bulky of an option!
Infraovens is a small business specializing in accessories for ovens and air fryers.
Promising review: "I bought this to use with a new toaster oven I had ordered, not knowing if I would really need it. I use this every day! It is heavy-duty and has a very positive non-slip grip. Pushing or pulling out the oven rack, it works great!" —Robert L. Wooten
11. A three-in-one avocado slicer small enough to slide into your utensil drawer — it'll more than earn its keep by taking care of those pesky pits and giving you slices so perfectly portioned you'll break your friends' Instagram feeds.
This three-in-one tool can split an avocado with its pointy tip, remove the pit with its center, and make perfectly even slices with the bottom — a much safer alternative to using a regular knife and potentially falling prey to the dreaded "avocado hand."
Promising review: "Wow! I use this gadget every day, and it has made my life not only easier but much less stressful. I had an accident with a kitchen knife about a year ago, and let me tell you something... Every time I visited the hand surgeon's office, I met at least two other people who were there with either bagel or avocado accidents! Mine was a bagel, but finding out the frequency of avocado injuries made me run out to buy one of these. It works so well and cleans easily in the dishwasher." —Heather
12. An under-cabinet lid opener for anyone who doesn't feel like playing another rousing game of "knock on the neighbor's door to see if someone can open this damn Nutella jar" (don't look at me!!). This is also an excellent space saver compared to other manual lid openers, and causes way less wrist strain!
Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver for older hands with less gripping ability. We use this throughout every day and love it. Simple install and well worth the purchase price." —Kali
13. An internet-beloved OXO measuring cup with transparent measurements on the side *and* angled in the middle so you can see exactly how much you're measuring from a bird's-eye view.
It also comes equipped with a soft grip handle and a deeply convenient angled nozzle, and is dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I've had this measuring cup for a few years now, and I still use it every day! The angled measurements make it super easy to see how much of a liquid is in the cup, which, for me, makes the cooking process go quicker. I could also see this being an easy cooking tool for kids to use with the angled measurements, and it would be very hard to break." —Abby
