38 Kitchen Products Under $20 Reviewers Say They Use Literally Every Day

Check out a TikTok of the grape cutter in action.

Promising review: "If you have small children, there’s no reason you don’t have one of these in your home. Especially at its low cost. I never thought I needed one since I’m fully capable of slicing cherry tomatoes, grapes, or other small items with a paring knife. But a friend recommended it to me, so I pulled the trigger. It was the best purchase I’ve made in a long time. I use it multiple times a day every day, and it makes snack time so much simpler. It works well and consistently cleans easily. Highly recommend." —Leslie Kalkhoff



Get it from Amazon for $11.95.