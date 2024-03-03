36 Kitchen Products So Good, Reviewers Say They Bought Them For Friends And Family

Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.

Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker in action.

Promising review: "I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers

Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in six colors and three-packs).