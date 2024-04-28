42 Kitchen Products That Will Impress Your Friends When They Come Over

1. An electric wine opener, because TBH, nobody has time to lament a cork getting stuck in their bottle and google a bunch of hacks to fix it anymore. This rechargeable BB will safely pop it open in six seconds without any of the hassle.
Promising review: "I bought this because my daughter told me she has had one for four years, and it still works great. They enjoy wine and use it. It is so comfortable to use; I have shoulder problems, so that is important. I've used it for about a month now, which is longer than the $$$ one from Williams Sonoma, which died an ugly death. And it doesn't twist forcibly and hurt my shoulder like others I've had. So I am very impressed. The accompanying foil cutter is the best I've ever had, by the way!" —Midge
Get it from Amazon for $29.29.
2. A rectangular lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard by holding *way* more than the traditional round version. This features 360-degree rotation, so when you install it in the fridge, you can easily access condiments and foods at the "back" by spinning them closer to yourself. No more accidentally dumping pickle jars on your unsuspecting feet!!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it but I'm not mad about it. This is a good sized lazy Susan that makes it easy to see everything in it. My husband saw it and said 'Nope, I prefer the round one,' then I pulled it out and his reply was 'Okay, I do like this." If it gets a pass from my husband then I know it's a good choice." —Judith Melvin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter, because why go through life without taking advantage of every opportunity to make it sparkle??✨ Reviewers add a touch to glam up their Prosecco or jazz up colorful-themed cocktails.
Bakell is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
Get it from Amazon for $11.90 (available in 17 colors).
4. A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser as the ultimate parent hack — this battery-operated, spillproof system easily slides into jugs of water, milk, and juice in your fridge to make it easy for kids to serve themselves. Essentially it means a whole lot more independence for the kiddos, and a WHOLE lot more convenience for you.
Check out a TikTok of the drink dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (5- and 3-years-old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon, so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (available in four colors and in multipacks).
5. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A two-slice touchscreen toaster with all the fanciness of the $350 TikTok-famous version and none of the "YIKESSSSS" of the price tag. This lets you select seven different toastiness levels for your bread, and specify if you're putting other carbs in there, like bagels, English muffins, waffles, and even gluten-free bread.
Promising review: "I love this toaster! It has all the options I need: lifter, countdown timer, visual icon of the toast colors, and all the toast varieties anyone could want, from white to grain to bagel to waffle to English muffin to gluten-free. It not only has reheat and defrost options, you can even add more toasting time, too. Truly, it has all the bells and whistles anyone could want and is easy to use." —Tanya Feddern-Bekcan
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in six colors and in a four-slice toaster style).
7. A tabletop s'mores fire pit because you never know when your S'mores Whimsy (TM) will strike, and it's important to have the equipment on hand to fulfill it immediately. This works easily with ethyl alcohol, which you can pick up at the drugstore, and burns for up to an hour to get you some roasty, toasty mallows.
Houswise is a small business that specializes in tabletop firepits.
Promising review: "We did our first indoor s'mores and movie on a cold Saturday night, and it was a hit with the kids and friends. It lit for an hour when filled to the max with ethanol. Easy to use, odorless, and just looks amazing!" —MD Boy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in four styles and three shapes).
8. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can serve yummy frozen treats made to your friends' *precise* favorite fruit combos, no measuring or brain power required. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $31.69 (available in six colors).
9. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it, but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway, so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (clip the 40% off coupon on the product page for this price).
10. A snap-on pasta strainer to free your pasta from its hot juices straight from the pot, and spare you storage space boot (is it just me or are colanders always in the business of being exactly in the way of whatever it is you need?). Psst — these are also a game-changer for washing your fruit, too!
Kitchen Gizmos is a small business that specializes in kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voila! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget, it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
"Godsend. Saw on a TikTok cooking video. I hate buying gimmick stuff from videos, but I've been needing a strainer/colander for awhile and thought what the hell. Love it, works great, and is good quality." —Joey
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).
11. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I feel lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).