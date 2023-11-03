38 Must-Have Kitchen Products For Anyone Who Swears By The “Girl Dinner” Lifestyle

1. A set of convenient suctioning "Food Cubby" dividers to portion out plates so food, sauces, and dressings don't co-mingle — perfect for picky eaters young *and* old who would rather pretend that we don't live in a world where broccoli and mac and cheese are occasionally allowed to touch.
Food Cubby is a small business specializing in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I love these! Even as an adult, I hate my food touching. Thought they might keep things apart but not juices or things, but they really stick to the plate, and the meat juice doesn't run into the salad. It saves me from having different plates for each food. I wish I had these a long time ago." —Superbeckee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
2. And a set of dip clip bowls that conveniently clip to the edge of your plate and let you enjoy a menagerie of snacks and dippable condiments without taking up precious plate real estate.
3. A teensy mini waffle maker to churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 23 colors).
4. A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust so absurdly delicious that all food will just become a mere canvas for putting Cinnadust on. Reviewers use this on everything from coffee to toast to yogurt to fries to popcorn to sweet potatoes to ice cream to — you know what, I'll let you decide on your cinnajourney for yourself.
Promising review: "Ten out of ten, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
Get it from Amazon for $3.49.
5. A silicone baking mat for your sheet pan, so on days when you're trying to resist the temptation of Seamless you can just slap a bunch of veggies and frozen goods down, drizzle them in olive oil, and shove them in the oven. Bonus: these are super easy to clean, so you won't have to deal with a mess!
Promising review: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.28.
6. A handy dandy condiment fork with a holder you can wrap right around a jar of olives or pickles so it'll always be at your disposal when you suddenly *need* a pickle but don't want to put your hands in the jar. This is also great for late-night snacking shenanigans, since you won't wake up half the house looking for a clean fork.
Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A rapid mac and cheese cooker for the microwave, because the last thing you want to do when you need a cozy meal is wait a bajillion years at the stove. This gizmo creates perfectly gooey cooked mac and cheese in five minutes flat, with instructions so easy you could make it in your sleep. (Nap & Cheese, anyone??)
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
Psst — people also use this to rapid cook their ramen!
Promising review: "I owned one of these a few years back and decided to buy one again for my husband to try. (He's an avid ramen eater.) He was definitely skeptical at first but now it's his favorite kitchen item! 😂 I highly suggest this to anyone who wants noodles done fast! It does its job and the container stays cool enough to not hurt you when removed from the microwave. Every kitchen should have one of these for lazy days!" —Parker Rease
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors).
8. A set of nonstick, reusable toaster oven bags to let you make grilled cheese, paninis, and toasted sammies right in the toaster.
(Psst — you can also use these to reheat french fries, pizza, and even mini tacos, and get all that glorious heat without them getting all soggy from the microwave. Leftovers just got lit.)
Promising review: "I had no idea how well these would work. You can put toast or rolls or anything that will fit in the slot — even if it has jelly or spread or anything on it — in the bag in the toaster and it doesn't hurt the toaster, and the food comes out warm." —mare36
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
9. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so you can have a yummy frozen treat made to your *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $36.09+ (available in six colors).
10. A microwave pasta maker so you can enjoy the glory of your favorite carbohydrate by literally just pressing a button on the microwave and walking away, so you don't have to hover over a boiling pot listening to a podcast just to get your noodles on.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple go-to dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting tired of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. Seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this. I suggest buying the larger size to have more portion options." —Winky
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect copycat for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60 (available in two other flavors).
12. A Potato Express, because I think if we're all being honest with ourselves, the older we get, the more we crave a weeknight at home with Netflix in our eyes and a warm potato in our laps. This cooks up to *four* potatoes flawlessly in mere minutes so you don't have to wait to go to clown town with cheese and other fixings.
13. Plus a rapid corn and potato cooker for a delicious double feature — this uses steam to thoroughly cook them all the way through in three to five minutes to cut down on wait time (and unfully cooked potato disappointment).
Promising review: "I used the rapid corn and potato cooker for both corn on the cob and for baked potatoes. This rapid cooker is wonderful to use, less time and no mess to clean up. Both corn and potato takes only three minutes in the microwave with the rapid cooker, taste of food is great. Can also use this for steamed veggies." —Abe
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
14. A rotary cheese grater so you can add a lil' cheesy something to every one of your dishes without that bone-crushing 20 seconds of silence after the waiter at Olive Garden starts grating and says, "Say when."
Promising review: "I love it. My family loves it. We used to use a hand-held flat cheese grater. It took forever to grind enough cheese out of that thing. This little jewel cranks out grated cheese. We tried all sorts of hard cheeses just to see the thing work, then froze some soft cheeses to see how they worked. Now we mix our cheeses just because it is so easy to do. Asiago/Parmesan rock fish? Simple. Pretty neat. It works. It's cheap. Easy to clean. Handy as hell. Buy one." —Aranhas
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
15. A height-adjustable tray table that's part desk, part meal tray, and alllllll convenience. People who work from home swear by this lightweight option as a "mobile desk" around the house, parents swear by it as a makeshift TV stand when kids are watching shows on laptops or tablets, but its ease as a bedside or couchside table for girl dinner purposes *cannot* be overstated.
Table-Mate is a small business that specializes in height-adjustable table trays.
Promising review: "This table is exactly what I was looking for to be able use my mouse and keyboard for the computer while working from home. It’s plenty stable and easily moved to the side for storage or when I need to get up from the chair. I also use it as my lunch table and to hold my iPad when not on the computer." —sleuneberg
Get it from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in four colors).