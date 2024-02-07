37 Kitchen Products You Don’t Technically Need, But Will Most Definitely Want

1. A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love to use for everything from ~aesthetic~ cocktails to iced coffee. They're also a Big Mood to use in a cooler for events like weddings and showers!
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
3. A "Scrambled Bus" egg holder for when you want breakfast on the ~eggspress~ line and need access to 'em as quickly and adorably as possible.
Promising review: "My kids are having fun with it. They even try to draw faces on the eggs and pretend they are going to school. I like how easy it is to open and store inside my fridge." —Joseph Angelo Alcantara
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price).
4. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect copycat of that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
5. A "Pizza Pack," aka a pizza storage container so handy you'll wish you bought one MOONS ago. Instead of wasting foil or trying to shove a pizza box into the fridge, you can use this collapsible container to stack up to five leftover slices on top of each other — it's even designed so the slices won't stick, *plus* it's totally microwaveable, so you can reheat all the slices at once without moving them.
Pizza Pack is a small business that specializes in sustainable food storage solutions.
Promising review: "It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out. You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." —B. Cirincione
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in seven colors).
6. A "Hell Done" digital thermometer so you can keep track of your meats to know if they're rare, medium, well-done, or positively ~sinful~. This features a clear and easy-to-read digital display, plus the ability to tell people you literally went to hell and back to cook this meal!!!
Promising review: "This thermometer not only works perfectly, but is a great conversation starter at gatherings! I've used it a few times now and am completely satisfied with the purchase. It is accurate, and the display is super easy to read. If you buy this, make sure to read the back of the box ;)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
7. A pancake batter dispenser complete with side measurements so you can mix your ingredients right into it without dirtying up an extra bowl and ladle. Reviewers swear by this to get mess-free, perfectly round and portioned pancakes!
Check out a TikTok of the pancake batter dispenser in action.
Promising review: "I got this yesterday, and my son asked me this morning if I would make him pancakes! I was happy to oblige, so I could try my new kitchen gadget, and it did not disappoint! I LOVE it! I made the batter right in the container, and it has measurements on it, so I didn't even have to get out my measuring cups. The batter came out perfectly and easily, and when I stopped the flow, it immediately stopped! There was not one dribble of batter anywhere, and the pancakes turned out perfectly!" —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $21.35.
8. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $19.26 (clip the 5% off coupon on the product page for this price).
9. Plus a splurgeworthy terracotta Garlic Keeper you *need* in your life if you're a true garlic lover. Reviewers love how it extends the life of their garlic, and that it's large enough to fit several large heads of garlic inside. Now you will never have to suffer the peril of having a fresh baguette with no garlic to cook on it again!!
Promising review: "Immediately you can tell this product is high quality. It fits two or three whole garlic bulbs, maybe more. It definitely extends the life of our garlic. We loved it so much that we bought one for our friends too." —Gatsbygirl
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
10. A glass milk carton reviewers *love* for frothing — not only is it the perfect size, but the container is shaped in a way that stops milk and cream from spilling over the sides. Because yes, there's no use crying over spilled milk, but crying over spilled FROTHED milk?? Valid.
Promising review: "I love glassware, especially borosilicate glass, because it’s delicate and yet strong, it’s thinner and lighter than most glass. This is is definitely a conversation piece, because of its small milk carton shape and it holds a significant amount of cream or milk. It’s perfect for use during brunch, and during coffee or tea dates with friends. To get it cleaned, I use warm water, dish soap, and a small foam brush, than I put it on the dish rack to air dry." —APR63
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in five styles).
11. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
12. A set of "double dipper" snack serving bowls for the ultimate "life is a charcuterie board, and we're just living in it" vibe. Adults love this for dipping sauces, and parents love it for serving mess-free snacks (particularly for picky eaters who don't want their food to touch!).
These are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe!
Jarratt Industries is an Arkansas-based small business established in 2008 that specializes in unique home, kitchen, and outdoor products.
Promising review: "Bought these bowls for our RV, but loved them so much we have some for our house, too. Great for dipping. We love chicken wings; we'll put ranch in one side and buffalo in the other. Seafood, tarter in one side, cocktail in the other. Ketchup and mustard for corn dogs. The list goes on and on!" —Keith Earl
Get a set of six from Amazon for $18.
13. A teensy mini waffle maker to churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if you're waffling on the waffles, you can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If you can dream it, you can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "At first, I laughed and thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." —S PETERSON
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 20 colors).
14. A handy dandy condiment fork with a holder you can wrap right around a jar of olives or pickles so it'll always be at your disposal when you suddenly *need* a pickle but don't want to put your hands in the jar. This is also great for late-night snacking shenanigans, since you won't wake up half the house looking for a clean fork.
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork in action.
Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
15. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl for the ultimate in "girl dinner" hacks. Now you can have all your beloved snacks so close to your face that you're *thhhissss* close to living your dream out eating out of a trough like a fluffy farm animal.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29.99 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five colors).
16. A butter spreader, which is basically like a Pez dispenser but for butter??? Instead of contending with a knife you can just push a bit of the butter stick out of the dispenser and apply it directly to warm toast, pancakes, corn, or the butter-able dish if your choosing.
Check out a TikTok of the butter spreader in action.
Promising review: "I remember having a butter holder, exactly like this, for corn when I was growing up. It was nice to find the same one. No more having the butter slip off the corn when applying it with a knife. No more tricks like using a fork and having the butter melt through the tines or how about buttering a slice of bread and wrapping it around the corn and spinning it. It’s also great that the butter is covered at one end by the plunger and the other end by a cover. This way, the butter will stay fresh and always ready when you need it." —Allison
Get it from Amazon for