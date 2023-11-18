35 Products That Will Make You Feel *Wildly* Obsessed With Yourself

Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.

Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow



Get it from Amazon for $4.99.