35 Products That Will Make You Feel *Wildly* Obsessed With Yourself

1. A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A seamless Skims-esque bodysuit that is (gasp!!) comfortable for long day wear, and way more affordable to boot. This makes for an excellent staple piece to dress up, down, and arouuuunnddd towwnnn, especially when you have no idea where the night will take you. ✨
3. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a TikTok-famous lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
4. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Get it from Amazon for $14.70.
5. BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup because it practically does all the work *for* you — its color is designed to react to the pH of your skin, giving you a wholly personalized look without any extra work. TBH, it's no wonder this is one of their bestselling prods.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.
Get it from Amazon for $36.
6. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, a Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.35.
7. A pair of bell bottoms that are — thank the denim gods — decidedly coming back into style for fall 2023. This is *the* pair to snag, according to reviewers who can't get enough of the chic, comfy elastic high waist!
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! I am a big fan of flare/bell bottom jeans. I loved them back in the '90s and early '00s and I still love them. It's irritating that stores don't sell them. I don't care what's in fashion, I care about what I like and how it looks on me. I was a little apprehensive to buy these because of the elastic waist but I did it anyways, and bought two pair because I need flares back in my life again. Once I tried them on, the elastic was out of my mind. They are a little long but that's how I like my jeans. Favorite jeans ever. I will wear them probably every single day this fall and winter season. And spring as well. Probably summer too. Buy them. You won't regret it." —Shell
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in women's sizes 4–18 and 20 colors/washes).
8. Pure Instinct Roll-On, a TikTok-viral "pheromone-infused" scent a lot of reviewers love because it's designed to smell different on each user by blending with the unique pH of your skin. It's marketed as a way to make yourself smell more ~alluring~, but a lot of reviewers just genuinely love the sweetness of the unique but subtle scent.
Pure Instinct is a small business established in 1985 that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils.
Promising review: "I’m extremely picky with perfumes. I hate anything overpowering, too floral, too sweet, too musky. This smells so faint like soap. It just smells clean. Like you just got out of the shower. Reminds me of Skin by Clean which is my favorite perfume ever. To me it has very subtle notes of vanilla and flowers. I mean like real flowers not like the artificial floral scent that is nauseating. This smells beautiful. The smell does change over time as it reacts with your body. I’ll definitely be buying again when I run out. I love that it’s a roll on oil too. Very convenient and easy to apply. It smells natural. Doesn’t smell like you’re wearing perfume. Just smells like you naturally smell good if that makes sense, lol." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
9. A set of Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches, which unlike their ~invisible~ competing patches, are meant to be loud and proud accessories for your face. Basically acne, but make it fashion. Plus you still get all the relief of these lil' patches sucking the gunk out of acne and helping them heal faster and more effectively.
Starface World is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising review: "I wouldn’t recommend anything else but these. My pimples always go down without scarring when I wear stars. There’s a cute little mirror in it and there’s so many stars that it will last you a long time." —Jess
Get a set of 32 from Amazon for $14.97.
10. A pair of cat-eye sunglasses for an instant edge to any outfit that says, "I'm the main character of this sidewalk now, buster." (Or possibly say, "Yeah, I bought these after seeing Margot Robbie wear a pair in Barbie, what of it??")
Promising review: "I don’t like the larger shades, so these are perfect for me. The lenses are not so dark that they distort what I am looking at. I love the design look without the designer price." —Lydia Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in nine styles).
11. A six-piece (!!) set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a *fraction* of the price of its competitors that stays the heck put without drying or cracking your lips by the end of the day. (Seriously, reviewers are DRAGGING major brands in their comments, these are so cheap and effective.)
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sets).
12. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof for workouts.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
13. A cherry-embroidered cardigan so cute that you'll black out and accidentally organize an entire sock hop in your local gym just for the opportunity to show it off.
Promising review: "Super soft, high quality sweater with real buttons!! It’s a '50s style cut so perfect for high waisted jeans/pencil skirt or with a black tank top and skinny jeans with wedges. Very good quality!!" —April
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in women's sizes S–3XL and 20 styles).
14. A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater that you'll be *especially* grateful to have on hand when you're dealing with dry skin. This also helps set your makeup with a lovely dewy finish!
Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in five sizes).
15. A bottle of thermal color-changing nail polish so you can feel like a magician every time you run your fingers under warm and cold water.
Cirque Colors is a small Brooklyn-based business specializing in handmade nail polish and nail accessories.
Promising review: "My favorite nail polish. I was iffy when I first put it on, it seemed an awkward consistency for nail polish...but I was happily surprised. It is matte and dries super fast and after two coats and 10 minutes they were done. I was going to put topcoat over them for a glossier finish, but I ultimately just left them matte. It goes on and dries beautifully, it changes to purple in cold temperatures, and it DOES NOT CHIP OR PEEL like many thermal nail polishes. I washed dishes, gardened, cleaned, and even without topcoat my nails still look perfect. I will definitely be buying more, they're worth the price." —Samantha Martin
Get it from Amazon for $16.50 (available in five colors).