38 Things You'll Add To Cart So Fast, My Head's Spinning

1. A cleverly designed retractable window sunshade you can install on the side of your car's front window and easily fan back out in mere seconds to pop into place. No more getting into your car and feeling like you just sat yourself into hot lava!!
Check out a TikTok of the sunshade in action.
Promising review: "I purchased this windshield cover for our RV, it holds the heat out and covers the window completely! Well worth the money, it’s sturdy and the suction cups hold up for long periods of time!" —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $26.45.
2. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum designed for *all* skin types reviewers swear by for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
3. A clear magnetic refrigerator dry erase board to keep the fridge from looking *too* cluttered, but also give you a very aesthetically pleasing way to leave notes like "date night on Friday 🥰" and "STOP PUTTING THE EMPTY MILK CARTON BACK IN THE FRIDGE, YOU UNREPENTANT MONSTER."
It also includes four dry-erase markers!
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok being used as a dinner menu for the week! It will help me be more organized and add little chores that needs to completed or important reminders. Love it, no complaints." —Clarince Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
4. A set of DEET-free handy mosquito-repelling bracelets you'll definitely want to invest in — these use essential oils, including citronella, to help stop those teensy vampires in their tracks.
Cliganic is a small business that specializes in all-natural personal care products.
Check out a TikTok of the mosquito-repelling bracelets in action.
Promising review: "I moved last year from Southern California to North Carolina. Bugs of all types have always been attracted to me but the amount of bites I got last summer was WILD. Someone gave me one of these types of bracelets to use one day and it seemed to work SOOOOOO I decided to buy myself an arsenal to prepare for this summer. I read the reviews and about 99% of them had great results. I've only used this bracelet twice but both times I was outside and un-touched. Delivery was very quick so that was a plus. I'm not fond of the smell, I'm hyper sensitive to smells, but I'd rather have the odor than being chewed alive." —Tracey Agopian
Get a ten-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
6. A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade.
Check out a TikTok of the Glimmer Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up. The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is." —Kristina Bumbelow
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
7. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "The Pink Stuff is definitely worth all the hype it has been receiving. I had seen it in some TikTok compilations and decided to give it a try. The very first thing I cleaned was the inside of my bathtub and wow! It really made my bathtub shine. Before I was using Kaboom, and that didn't clean as well as The Pink Stuff did. I was seriously shocked. The next thing I decided to use it on was some caked on grease on my hood vent. Just like the bathtub I was shocked that it was able to get it all off. All you do is apply the paste with a sponge or cloth to whatever you're cleaning, and then rinse it with warm water. I found with stubborn spots add a little warm water on the paste (if you have a spray bottle I'd recommend filling that with warm water and mist the paste), scrub the spot a little longer, and then rinse. It worked with no issue. I'm definitely interested in to looking at their other cleaning products. I would highly recommend giving The Pink Stuff a try yourself!" —JMURR
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. Nyx's Pore Filler Targeted Stick, a holy grail option for anyone with sensitive skin who may have had it up to HERE with other pore fillers and their promises. This has a "blurring" effect to reduce the appearance of pores and smooth your skin without causing any extra shine you have to blot out.
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Pore Filler in action.
Promising review: "This is a life-changing product for me. I have HUGE visible pores that really age my face, as well as incredibly acne-prone skin that makes me break out from just about every product. I've started to use NYX Pore Filler on my face with some regularity, and it doesn't seem to cause any irritation or breakouts. It does an AMAZING job filling in and smoothing out my face texture. The difference to my skin consistency is astounding. My skin looks so smooth when I use this product. In the photo I'm using it on just one side of my nose and under the eye area, and the difference is very noticeable (I think!)." —Jenny Penny
Get it from Amazon for $9.64.
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for workouts *and* errand running. Bonus — a lot of reviewers compare this to Lululemon's "Align"!
Promising review: "I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. It's absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL and 15 colors).
11. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A magnetic microwave cover perfect for anyone whose Panera soup obsession is a little *too* well documented over every surface inside of their microwave. This conveniently sticks to the top of your microwave so you can pop it right off whenever you're looking to tear up some broccoli cheddar on a wild Tuesday night.
Check out a TikTok of the microwave cover in action.
Promising review: "If you live in a small space like I do, this will seriously change your life. No longer do I have to struggle to find somewhere to put my cover if I'm heating up a cup of coffee. Just attach it to the roof of your microwave. Hopefully, you have a flat surface; check before you buy. There is a slight learning curve as to where to put it or the force or lack thereof needed, but after a couple of times it's second nature. Love, love, love this product. I'm probably going to get some for Christmas presents next year, it's one of those items that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself but it will change your life." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
13. A portable handheld fan that's also a flashlight that's *also* a power bank for phones, all of which to say is that this tiny gadget it is officially working overtime. Travelers especially love all three of these deeply convenient functions!!
Check out a TikTok of the portable fan in action.
Promising review: "Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever, used this when we were at Disney this past year. It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone!" —Andrew
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
14. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three shades and combo packs).