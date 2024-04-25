43 Home Products That Will Make All Your Guests Go “Oooh”

1. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).
3. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space 🌈.
4. A two-slice touch screen toaster with all the fanciness of the $350 TikTok-famous version and none of the "YIKESSSSS" of the price tag. This lets you select seven different toastiness levels for your bread, and specify if you're putting other carbs in there, like bagels, English muffins, waffles, and even gluten-free bread.
Promising review: "I love this toaster! It has all the options I need: lifter, countdown timer, visual icon of the toast colors, and all the toast varieties anyone could want, from white to grain to bagel to waffle to English muffin to gluten-free. It not only has reheat and defrost options, you can even add more toasting time, too. Truly, it has all the bells and whistles anyone could want and is easy to use." —Tanya Feddern-Bekcan
Get it from Amazon for $55.99 (available in six colors and in a four-slice toaster style).
5. A set of Goldfish fridge magnets — aka "Holdfish" — to instantly assert the superiority of this cracker to anyone who enters your home and dares to think they can suggest a snack food that doesn't smile back.
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $10.20 (originally $12).
6. A set of pop-up cat and mouse hooks you can easily install with the stick-on adhesive for a downright lawlessly adorable option for stashing lightweight items like keys, tote bags, and scarves at the door.
Check them out on a TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks in action.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install, just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-pack that includes a monkey and baby chick).
7. A tabletop s'mores fire pit because you never know when your S'mores Whimsy (TM) will strike, and it's important to have the equipment on hand to fulfill it immediately. This works easily with ethyl alcohol, which you can pick up at the drugstore, and burns for up to an hour to get you some roasty, toasty mallows.
Houswise is a small business that specializes in tabletop firepits.
Promising review: "We did our first indoor s'mores and movie on a cold Saturday night, and it was a hit with the kids and friends. It lit for an hour when filled to the max with ethanol. Easy to use, odorless, and just looks amazing!" —MD Boy
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles and three shapes).
8. A set of ceramic cut-out soy sauce bowls that reveal little figures when you finish soaking up the soy sauce in them, like they're cheering you on for your delicious choices.
Promising review: "I saw similar bowls over a year ago, but they were closer to $40 from a specialty online retailer. So excited to see them pop up on Amazon for an affordable price. They work exactly as stated (super cute with soy sauce in them) and are very durable." —Brittany Sharpe
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in a cat, panda, or nature set).
9. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $17.46 (clip the 30% off coupon on the product page for this price).
10. A shaker of brown butter seasoning to instantly add that complex nutty, toasty flavor bakers *LOVE* to play with in cookies, granola, and cakes to anything you desire. It's all of the flavor of brown butter without the COLOSSAL hassle of making it on the stove yourself!
Promising review: "This is what your cookies are missing. If you only use this stuff in your chocolate chip cookie recipe, then right there, you got your money's worth. All I can say is just try it, you will never make cookies without this stuff again!!!!!!" —Darlene z.
Get it from Amazon for $6.29.
11. A set of deep set heart-shaped salad plates because sometimes the way to your heart is through a BIG OL' Caesar salad loaded with whatever flavor of crouton Trader Joe's came up with this week.
Promising review: "The quality is amazing. Bright white, ceramic! I loved them so much I ordered another set! Obsessed with them!" —christina lowie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.78 (available in three sizes).