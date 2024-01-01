32 Home Products That Are So Worth It, You Won't Regret The Splurge

1. A rapid cold brew maker that makes a whopping 40 ounces of ice cold goodness in under *nine minutes* — a far cry from the overnight process it takes to make it with a cold brew pitcher. You can even choose from three different strength settings, depending on whether your tiredness level is "itty bitty little yawn" or "I am going to nap on the floor if someone does not put caffeine in my veins immediately."
Check out a TikTok of the rapid cold brew maker in action.
Promising review: "I like cold brew year round and this may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds like others I’ve tried. It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." —Liz
Get it from Amazon for $149.99.
2. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners — this compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food, and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!
Promising review: "I wish I had taken photos since I was amazed at the results, honestly. I bought my car about a year ago and it had stains all over the seats — I didn’t want to pay $300+ for them to be cleaned since I’m a college student so I just waited. My sister saw a TikTok video or something about this machine and while I was doubtful that it would work since some of these stains have been there for who knows how long I finally bought it cause I spilt a blue slushee over my car seats. Lo and behold I now have a car with no stains whatsoever! I wish I had gotten it sooner!! I wish I would’ve taken before and after pics but I’ll try and upload some of how it looks now at some point! But 15/10 recommend!!" —jovana montoya
Get it from Amazon for $122.
3. Or a bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll suck the gunk on your floors right up instead of wrangling with a dustpan full of hair clumps that keep falling out or a heavy vacuum cleaner. Why lug a vacuum around when you can get the job done with a lightweight broom instead?
EyeVac is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors).
4. A wire-free, motion-detecting Noorio security camera you can use indoors or outdoors to keep an eye on things remotely and deter ~unwanted visitors~ with spotlights and two-way talk capabilities. The real perks of this gizmo, though, are the six-month rechargeable battery life and how simply it is to install, with a flexible magnetic base that makes it easy to plant just about anywhere.
Check out a TikTok of the Noorio camera in action.
Promising review: "One of the best purchases I have made, super convenient to use and install, great pictures and recordings. Has a SD card already installed so no need to spend extra money. The customer support is outstanding, easy to reach and very helpful. One thing to note is that to capture all recordings, you need to enable both motion and person detections. I had it set on only person to limit notifications but it missed a few recordings of me going in and out of the house for some reason. I haven’t had any trouble getting a recording now after enabling both. Best of all, there are no hidden and monthly fees, don’t have anybody hassling or forcing you to subscribe in order to view more recordings. I will buy another." —David
Get it from Amazon for $59.49+ (clip the $10 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three styles).
5. A three-tiered ring floor lamp for anyone who wants a lighting option that isn't going to bore them to tears. This not only has unique, sophisticated flair, but comes with adjustable brightness so you can curate the room's mood.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A "holy grail" Coop Home Goods pillow designed for side, back, *and* stomach sleepers to get the best shut-eye of their lives. This medium-firm pillow has an entirely adjustable memory foam fill so you can mold it to the exact firmness, size, and shape you need. In other words: this is the One Pillow that will serve you well for a long, long time.
Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but I have to for this. I saw this pillow on TikTok and it got me curious so I immediately came to Amazon. OMG, it’s such a game changer. I’m a side sleeper and this pillow is heaven. It’s some of the most comfortable sleep I have had in ages. I love it so much I bought a second one and have my eye on the body pillow. Obsessed! You need this in your bedroom." —MT
Get it from Amazon for $72+ (available in two sizes and three shapes).
7. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $56.90.
8. A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle so chic that the minimalist in you will *sing* when you see it perched on your counters. It's as handy as it is beautiful, too — its chic gooseneck is designed for an optimum flow rate for pourovers, its temperature settings will let you get *highly* specific about how warm you want the water too be, and you can toggle the base to keep the water at the precise temp you want for up to an hour.
Promising review: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." —Emily A.
Get it from Fellow for $195 (available in 13 colors and styles) or from Amazon for $165+ (available in seven styles).
9. A ~secret~ slim profile shoe rack for your entryway to keep everyone's sneakers out of sight so cleverly that people will "le gasp!!" when you open it up to reveal the storage. It also serves as a perfect perch for your mail and keys and other things you like to keep on hand on your way out the door.
Check out a TikTok of the shoe rack in action.
Promising review: "Love the shoe storage. Mostly bought for the look, not practicality. These fit sandals/anything flat like Birks, running shoes, and Air Forces fine, but anything taller won't fit. Six shoes total for one cabinet fit. Would buy again. Does as advertised and easy on the eyes." —mmaj
Get it from Amazon for $74.89+ (available in four colors).
10. A pressure relief seat cushion that is basically a longterm investment in your entire human body, particularly if you're someone who gets uncomfy sitting for long hours at a desk or behind the wheel. The extra dense foam is designed specifically to ease hip, tailbone, coccyx, and sciatica pain.
Promising review: "Changed my life. I work from home and sit at my desk nine hours during the week and four on Saturdays. I had so much pain in my tail bone sometimes I could hardly stand after sitting all day. Since receiving cushion (which arrived on time and is as described), I have had about 90% pain relief. I was hesitant to order because of the price, but it is worth every penny. I take it on flights and road trips and am considering buying another one to leave in my vehicle." —Poboie
Get it from Amazon for $72.99.
11. A compact, low noise ice maker perfect for anyone who identifies as an Ice Gremlin, which is to say anyone who craves those perfect little nuggets in their iced coffees and sodas or needs them for their smoothies. This trusty gizmo will have 70–80 cubes at your fingertips and will alert you whenever you need more water or the machine needs cleaning.
Promising review: "We desperately needed a way to have more ice at our summer home, and this was the best purchase we’ve made to fix this! So easy to use and continually makes ice all day like we want it. We put the ice into the freezer as it continues to make it, so we never run out! So much better than constantly making trips to the gas station and spending money on bags of ice! So worth the purchase!" —Jackie
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (clip the $10 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two colors).
12. A TikTok-famous 3-in-1 convertible "reading chair" that reviewers love putting in their home office and living room spaces because it truly fulfills *so* many essential cozy needs at once. Not only does this include USB ports for your phone or Kindle, a cup holder, and a side pocket for books, but it can be pulled out easily into a sleeper chair or a full flat sleeper in an instant. Bonus? There's ~secret storage~ at the bottom for extra sheets and pillows.
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action.
Promising review: "Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb. I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease. The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in." —Calvin Andrews
Get it from Amazon for $274.99+ (available in four colors).
13. A user-friendly Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit, which is basically a ~smart garden~ you can grow right in your kitchen window, thanks to the handy LED grow lights that keep your plants thriving no matter how gloomy outside gets. Plus, this is truly choose-your-own-adventure — you can select grow pods for cilantro, basil, lavender, wild strawberries, thyme, chili peppers, and more.
Each Click & Grow kit comes with three basil pods to start you off, and you can check out the full selection of grow pods for more options!
Promising review: "The Click & Grow Smart Garden is very easy to setup and has fairly minimal upkeep. Place pods in, fill up with water and turn on light. The lettuce has grown exceptionally well. My grandkids love to check it out when they come to visit. I am considering gifting Click and Grow Smart Gardens to them. It is s