Just 35 Home Products Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Right Now

1. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex work than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
2. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3. Plus The Pink Stuff Miracle Foam Bathroom Cleaner (the bathroom-friendly version of the iconic Pink Stuff cleaning paste!) which reviewers swear by for everything from soap scum to iron stains to limescale to toilet gunk. Whatever is happening in your shower is no match for this tough lil' spray bottle!
Promising review: "If you are looking for a new product to clean your shower look no further. I love this stuff! What I really love is that it cleans great and doesn’t make you feel like your going to pass out after you cleaned. The smell isn’t too strong. I spray and let it sit for a bit and watch it just wash away the dirt. The hype is definitely it for The Pink Stuff!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
4. A flat head mop and wringer set that is basically what happens with the viral EasyWring mop system and a Swiffer have a delightfully efficient baby. The flat style and 360-degree rotation of the mop allows for a deep clean on every corner of the floor, and the bucket has self-cleaning edges to trap dirt, hair, and grime. Bonus: the mop heads are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "LOVE this MOP!!!!!! I have been through so many mops in the past five years and this one beats them all! Very compact, easy to use, easy to carry, and my favorite part cost effective! It comes with washable/replaceable heads that trap and clean to a T! I was not expecting this to be a 5-star but it is. I would recommend this to any one that has steps, kids, pets, its a game changer." —erica707
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
5. A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers to magically create storage space out of ~thin air~, and keep all your favorite spices and seasonings in convenient eye-level reach.
Promising review: "These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." —Michael
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $21.99 (available in five colors and in larger packs).
6. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in three colors).
7. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags to make sure they're genuinely sealed and airtight. (We cannot risk letting our beloved Cheez-Its get stale!!) These also save a lot of space compared to regular chip clips, and are safer considering there isn't a spring that could either wear out or break on you in the middle of sealing something. 😬
Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.
Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." —Rachel Campbell
Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in four sets).
8. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
9. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
10. A set of super absorbent, quick-drying waffle weave kitchen dish cloths that are oh so soft and satisfying to hold, but genuinely get the cleaning job done with their unique honeycomb design.
Promising review: "Love these towels. My old towels just wore out, so I replaced them with these towels in blue and yellow. They are different, quite thick and very absorbent. They hang well in the kitchen and look bright and beautiful. They are not large, but I am very satisfied with a new type of towel, the feel and the appearance. They dry quick enough, even though they are relatively thick. I love them!" —S. Tapaile
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 24 styles and six sizes).
11. A Mr. Scrappy Universal Garbage Disposal Brush designed with a ~twist~ so you can rotate it and go to clown town on the gunk stuck at the bottom of your sink. Buh BYEEE gross food smells!
Promising review: "This product can be a major kitchen product if you have issues with odors in your garbage disposal. We eat a lot of cereals for breakfast and almost all are loaded with preservatives, which are like glue when they get wet. For two years, we could not get rid of a foul odor for more than a day or two. I purchased this as a last resort, but only expected it to help a little. The first time I used it, I was amazed at how much gunk was brushed away and the odor was reduced." —C. D. Cornett
Get it from Amazon for $9.30.
12. A wire cheese slicer like the ones ~professional~ cheesemongers use — if you haven't been treating yourself to the joy of freshly sliced cheese right off the block, boy HOWDY, is this little gizmo going to change your life. It comes with three thickness levels so you can get JUST the right cut to satisfy your palate.
Psst — this also pays for itself over time, since you'll be saving a TON of money by not buying pre-sliced cheese!
Promising review: "I really like how it lays in your hand, it is very easy to use and cut the cheese easily. It has three different thickness levels and very stylish. Plus the price is very good. I can only recommend." —Petra Guzman
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in eight colors).
13. An adorable non-slip waterproof shelf liner for your fridge and pantry shelves to make cleanup a *snap* and instantly add some cheer to your kitchen space.
14. A toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser that is basically a Bat Cave for bathroom supplies — this has storage space for six toothbrushes, two included mouthwash cups, and beauty supplies on the top shelf and the lil' drawer. OH, and there's no mounting or drilling required, because it comes with an adhesive that won't hurt the wall.
Promising review: "I love this product. The holder keeps everything in place so there is no mess all over the counter top. The cups are great because they magnetically attach to the product and they WORK and stay in place. The toothbrush holder is awesome. No more touching other people's toothbrush trying to find yours. Best of all is the toothpaste holder. Simply place the toothpaste into the holder and push the lever a couple of times in order for the toothpaste to begin coming out." —Tracy Divers
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine styles, including larger sizes with more cups).