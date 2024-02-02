38 Home Products That Definitely Deserve To Be On Your Radar In 2024

1. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex work than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
2. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.
3. A rotating 2-in-1 colander and washing basket with a handle to make it *that* much easier to drain water without it being an entire two-act Broadway production of finagling things in the sink.
4. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. Plus The Pink Stuff Miracle Foam Bathroom Cleaner (the bathroom-friendly version of the iconic Pink Stuff cleaning paste!) which reviewers swear by for everything from soap scum to iron stains to limescale to toilet gunk. Whatever is happening in your shower is no match for this tough lil' spray bottle!
Promising review: "If you are looking for a new product to clean your shower look no further. I love this stuff! What I really love is that it cleans great and doesn’t make you feel like your going to pass out after you cleaned. The smell isn’t too strong. I spray and let it sit for a bit and watch it just wash away the dirt. The hype is definitely it for The Pink Stuff!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
6. A fast-drying sink stone caddy you can prop your sponges or toothbrushes on and watch the magic happen — the water will "poof!" evaporate in less than two minutes, preventing your sink area from becoming a soggy, sudsy mess.
Momo Lifestyle is a small business that specializes in family-friendly homewares.
Promising review: "We got this for the bathroom that the kids use. Anybody with little kids will know that they make a constant mess. We had water all over the counter, mainly around the soap dispenser, and it was causing problems. This has helped a great deal. There is less water on the counter and I even like to put water on it sometimes just to watch it evaporate within about 60-90 seconds. It was totally worth the money." —David P.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
7. A flat head mop and wringer set that is basically what happens with the viral EasyWring mop system and a Swiffer have a delightfully efficient baby. The flat style and 360-degree rotation of the mop allows for a deep clean on every corner of the floor, and the bucket has self-cleaning edges to trap dirt, hair, and grime. Bonus: the mop heads are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "LOVE this MOP!!!!!! I have been through so many mops in the past five years and this one beats them all! Very compact, easy to use, easy to carry, and my favorite part cost effective! It comes with washable/replaceable heads that trap and clean to a T! I was not expecting this to be a 5-star but it is. I would recommend this to any one that has steps, kids, pets, its a game changer." —erica707
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).
8. A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers to magically create storage space out of ~thin air~, and keep all your favorite spices and seasonings in convenient eye-level reach.
Promising review: "These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." —Michael
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 11 colors and in larger packs).
9. An absurdly adorable mushroom kitchen timer so you can go full cottagecore with the aesthetic when you're baking muffins on a cozy Sunday afternoon.
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95 (available in four colors).
10. A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes" that can bring plants as sad as the tree from A Charlie Brown Christmas back from the brink of death, and then will continuously feed them for 30–60 days as a bonus.
Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria
Get 48 spikes from Amazon for $3.62, and get a version for orchids here.
11. A self-cleaning broom and dust pan set designed with pet owners in mind — the bristle cleaner installed in the dust pan makes it *super* easy to dislodge pet hair into the dust pan so you're not sweeping the floor with it all jammed up in there.
Promising review: "Excellent, sturdy broom which sweeps nicely. The unit stays standing up without a lot of effort; it just has to be balanced properly. I like the little thingies on the dustpan that clean off the broom. Also, when sweeping into it, you don't have to hold the dustpan, plus it is easy to empty because dustpan doesn't flop around. I feel somewhat silly saying it, but it is a pleasure to sweep. I'm going to buy a few as gifts to some friends because I like it so much." —DonnaMarie13
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A set of reusable Gripstic bag sealers, which are sticks that clamp over open snack bags to make sure they're genuinely sealed and airtight. (We cannot risk letting our beloved Cheez-Its get stale!!) These also save a lot of space compared to regular chip clips, and are safer considering there isn't a spring that could either wear out or break on you in the middle of sealing something. 😬
Gripstic is a small business that specializes in reusable chip clips.
Promising review: "I'm a stickler about stale chips and have always used those little snapping clips. I thought they worked pretty well, but they really don't compared to Gripsticks. The snack that proved this the most was Pirate's Booty. If these are exposed to air for more than three minutes, they turn into styrofoam peanuts. I promise they're just as fresh as when you first open them with Gripsticks. They're going to be my go-to chip clips moving forward." —Rachel Campbell
Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $23.95 (available in five sets).
13. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
14. An oh-so-sweet hummingbird bedside lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers love using as a reading light, a wind-down light, or a nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think (maybe even classy) and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $15.39.
15. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl designed with habitual leftover reheaters in mind — this ceramic bowl has an elevated center that distributes the heat evenly and quickly, guaranteeing there won't be any cold spots when you dig in to your grub. It's also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup!
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls are perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
Get it from Amazon for $24.98.