35 Home Products For Anyone Who Wants A Clean, Organized Space, But Has No Time

1. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder you can install on the the wall or bottom of a cabinet to free up counter space (and prevent your paper towels from getting mucked up from things that might spill on the counter!).
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." —Michaelle K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six finishes).
2. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99.
3. A neat-o little rolling egg dispenser to save space in your fridge *and* make you feel like you're the master of gravity itself — its uniquely angled tilt design lightly rolls a new egg forward every time you pull one out to use.
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A set of two traceless adhesive shelves for your bathroom or kitchen that *don't* require any drilling or complicated installation other than sticking it straight to the wall. A chic and easy home fix?? Ugh, we lazy folks love to see it.
5. A popular pan shelf to instantly organize all those cabinets that are basically just an unhelpful void of space you keep shoving things into and hoping they don't fall back out on your feet.
Promising review: "Totally bought these because of TikTok but I love them! They are exactly what I never knew I needed. Very easy to set up and help keep my cabinets organized so I can always find what I am looking for right away without having to take everything out of my cabinet to get to it." —Joni Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $14.87.
6. A set of Wonder Hangers designed to take advantage of all that unused vertical space in your closet and save up to three times the storage space. Even better — these come fully assembled, so no extra work on your end! Oops, on my way to buy more cute tops I don't need now that there's room for them 👀 .
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action.
Promising review: "These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors and four pack sizes).
7. A two-tiered water bottle organizer — as much as we all love our morning past time of grabbing one off the shelf and accidentally knocking five of them out like bowling pins, this is a much quieter, less alarming solution.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Check out a TikTok of the water bottle organizer in action.
Promising review: "Such a simple thing makes me SO happy every time I open the cupboard to get a water bottle. They used to tip over/fall out and generally annoy me but now they are tamed and easy to get to. Love this thing." —Kes
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in multiple sizes).
8. A five-shelf hanging closet organizer to streamline your closet's aesthetic, which was previously "oops, how did all of these sweaters end up on the floor again?"
Promising review: "WOW, TikTok for the win again — this saved me SO MUCH space for organizing my leggings and jeans." —ESmith1090
Get it from Amazon for $12.87 (available in nine colors and two sizes).
9. An oh-so-sneaky hidden spice shelf attachment you can install under your shelf and pull out whenever it's time to get cookin'. We love a cabinet with ~SECRETS~.
Psst — some reviewers also use this for easy access to pill bottles!
Promising review: "I am very happy with this purchase. It couldn't have been any easier to install. I am looking forward to being able to gain more space inside my cabinets once I fully get my spices transferred into these (I bought two)." —SA Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $19.79.
10. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light, so your WFH, kitchen, or living room setup is as organized as possible.
11. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this about a year ago and I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $10.52.
12. Plus a two-tier knife organizer that holds up to nine knives — much easier than opening the drawer and feeling slightly menaced by the sound of them all rattling in there when all you really needed to grab was a cheese grater.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it! It eliminated our knife block and helped clear up our countertops. It fits perfectly in our drawer next to the smaller Joseph Joseph silverware holder. Absolutely love it." —TWald88
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors).
13. A lazy Susan turntable for your pantry or fridge that will make storing and perusing your condiment stash so much more painless in crowded spaces, since you can access the Sriracha without ketchup, mustard, and a half-eaten tub of frosting landing on your unsuspecting toe.
Promising review: "I keep buying these. They provide great help with organization. I try to add one to my cart every time I order anything else. These are great in my kitchen cabinets for different sauces and spices. I have one in my refrigerator for small condiments (capers, mustard, olives etc) I plan to add at least one more. I use these in my craft room for paints, ribbons, tapes, office supplies. I also plan to add more, in larger sizes too. So many uses. This spins smoothly, and doesn't rock or tip is weight isn't distributed evenly, especially in the fridge. These would make excellent wedding shower, baby shower, house warming gifts." —APPLE
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 19 colors).