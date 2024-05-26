31 Handy Personal Care Products You’ll Be Happy Not To Shop For In Person

1. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"I've literally suffered with blackheads covering my nose my entire life. They only went away if I got sunburnt, but nothing else worked. I just accepted my nose would forever be spotted. This octopus thing actually works, y'all! For the first time in 32 years, I have a spot-free nose, and I've only used this thing twice. You can actually see the funk lifting out of your pores! I didn't believe it until I saw it. I plan to continue using every other day as instructed and will definitely be buying this again and again and again." —Mandy
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
2. A facial hair trimmer for anyone whose thoughts on razors, waxing, or tweezers are simply, "Thank you, next!" This pain-free, ridiculously fast solution has over 98,000 5-star reviews singing its praises.
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire, and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be-65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple of days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors).
3. Joesoef's pharmaceutical-grade anti-acne sulfur soap that people with acne, rosacea, dermatitis, and clogged pores swear by for helping clear their skin. A lot of reviewers noted that they found this specific product after their dermatologists recommended it to them!
Joesoef Skin Care is a small business that specializes in anti-acne skincare products.
Promising review: "I recently saw a dermatologist talk about those clogged pores on and around your nose. If they are of uniform size, they aren't blackheads. She suggested using a sulfur soap to get rid of or minimize those stubborn clogged pores. This has a slight sulfur smell, it is not overwhelming and it disappears when dried. It works! My pores are much smaller. After applying and drying, moisturize." —Sandy G
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (also available in multipacks).
4. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help prevent the infection of ingrown hair, you don't have to spend hours psyching yourself up to shave knowing that you're gonna be dodging a bazillion sensitive spots on your skin.
Promising review: "After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" —bill nye
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "After using this for the first time, I knew it was worth the price. It's wonderfully luxurious! The shampoo is not runny, which is good because you have to leave it on the lathered hair for at least three minutes, and it doesn't get in my eyes during that time. The smell is not strong or smell medicinal; it is pleasant enough. It doesn't seem drying to my hair like some of the volumizing shampoos I've used. This product makes my hair feel so good and look so healthy. I will be buying this again!" —Rachel Elaine
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
6. A sensitive teeth-friendly "flossing toothbrush" for anyone whose teeth love to form themselves some cavities. This comes with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and how gentle it is on their gums!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazingly! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
7. And a stainless-steel tongue scraper that a lot of reviewers bought to prevent bad breath, but ended up loving even *more* because it made their mouth feel so squeaky clean (and, in a lot of cases, made their taste buds experience flavor a lot more intensely).
Basic Concepts is a small business that specializes in personal care products, home goods, and office essentials.
Promising review: "My husband and I have been using this product for a couple of months now, and we both think it is worth the purchase. It is not a magic fixer for bad breath or lack of oral hygiene, but paired with a good dental hygiene routine, we have noticed a positive difference, such as fresher breath for longer and fresher breath upon waking in the morning. It is easy to clean, and the shape prevents gagging. All in all, the product is definitely worth it." —Brimichelle
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
8. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help exfoliate and smooth skin by dealing with rough patches or dry bumps — a lot of reviewers with keratosis pilaris and similar skin textures swear by this for relief!
First Aid Beauty is a US-based small business that specializes in clean, fragrance-free, cruelty-free personal care products.
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok, and I figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried many things, so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use it 1–2 times a week, but I usually use it every other day. I use Cerave rough and bumpy lotion afterward, and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life-changing, and I would recommend it to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+ (available in two sizes).
9. A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes that work for up to *seven days* after application — perfect for those of us whose underarms are a little, uh, enthusiastic, to say the least. Reviewers especially swear by this for events that might bring on nervous sweating!
Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to ensure you don't have any reaction!
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok, and I decided to give it a shot since it was only like $20 for 10 wipes (that's 10 weeks, 2.5 months) of no underarm sweat. It worked! I was so happy to finally be able to wear all the shirts I own that are not black!" —Nes172011
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $19.99 (each box lasts two months).
10. A set of seamless, delightfully absorbent cotton and bamboo liners, because even when you can take the heat, sometimes your boobs simply CANNOT. Now they can sweat in peace without you worrying about sweat stains on your favorite blouse.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you, thank you, thank you!" —Niko
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes M–XXL and in several color combos).
11. A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils that are 10,000% done with the cold this year. You can apply one to two drops directly around your nostrils for instant relief from the discomfort, including soothing aloe to moisturize the area.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62.