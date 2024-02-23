These 33 Organization Products Are So Handy That You’ll Never Lose Things In Your Home Again

1. A 21-piece set of drawer organizers so you can finally show all the "junk drawers" that have accumulated who's boss once and for all. These are conveniently see-through, so you'll be able to spot whatever you're looking for right away!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this in my journey for a more organized home. I bought them not knowing exactly where I’d use them, but as I cleaned my home I found numerous uses for them and could not be happier to have them available. They are somewhat stackable for storage when not being used, but the mostly straight side allows for maximum storage and no dead space between the trays. I will be buying this set again!" —Nicole Mussler
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.57.
3. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to keep your elusive remotes in your line of sight when they go rogue on you, and up your movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
4. A set of two traceless adhesive shelves for your bathroom or kitchen that *don't* require any drilling or complicated installation other than sticking it straight to the wall. A chic and easy home fix?? Ugh, we lazy folks love to see it.
5. A set of magnetic fridge spice organizers to magically create storage space out of ~thin air~, and keep all your favorite spices and seasonings in convenient eye-level reach.
Promising review: "These work well and solve the problem of having to dig into a cabinet to find spices. These shelves are better than mounting a spice rack as the shelves have strong magnets that easily stick to a the side of a metal appliance as shown in the product description." —Michael
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 11 colors and in larger packs).
6. A set of see-through panel large capacity storage containers so when you're pulling things out every season, it doesn't feel like a messy game show where you're like, "Surprise! ... The *wrong* giant bag of clothes I was trying to pull down from this very tall shelf!"
Promising review: "Best TikTok find for storage. These are the best storage bags/containers I have bought. So much so that I reordered and got three more not too long ago. One of them holds all the items from my six-drawer dresser, which included everything from tank tops to heavy sweaters and crewnecks. I also use it to hold my seasonal shoes, extra blankets, and yes, even more clothes! Since reordering, I now have six but I am only currently using four. They are machine washable and good to go in the dryer on low heat. Overall, it is worth the purchase!" —Harley
Get a set of three from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and various sets).
7. Plus a set of vacuum storage bags to help you put things away every season without making your closet wheeze with the effort — these will suction up your clothes and bedding so fast that you'll be like, "Um?? Where did my entire winter wardrobe just go??"
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jasmin Sandal has to say: "I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes, but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*."
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four sizes as well as other multipacks).
8. A hanging tool organizer for all those odds and ends you perilously shoved into a closet or left chilling at random places in your garage, swearing you'd get to them ~someday~. Well, friend. Today's that day.
Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." —Rob C.
Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in four sizes and in five colors).
9. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space that you'll feel like you just opened an extra pocket in the time-space-fork continuum. No more jamming the messy drawer shut and praying it stays that way, y'all!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about it: "I bought this about a year ago and I'm a little embarrassed about how often I think about it. For the first week we owned it, my boyfriend and I both commented daily on what a smart design it is, how much room it freed up in our drawer, and how we wished we knew about it sooner. If you — like me — are at that stage in your late 20s where practical, problem-solving products put a ridiculously wide smile on your face, I'm sure you'll love it."
Promising review: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! It’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" —Haley Lutz
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in three styles and three sizes).
10. Plus a two-tier knife organizer that holds up to nine knives — much easier than opening the drawer and feeling slightly menaced by the sound of them all rattling in there when all you really needed to grab was a cheese grater.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it! It eliminated our knife block and helped clear up our countertops. It fits perfectly in our drawer next to the smaller Joseph Joseph silverware holder. Absolutely love it." —TWald88
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four colors).
11. A popular pan shelf to instantly organize all those cabinets that are basically just an unhelpful void of space you keep shoving things into and hoping they don't fall back out on your feet.
Promising review: "Totally bought these because of TikTok but I love them! They are exactly what I never knew I needed. Very easy to set up and help keep my cabinets organized so I can always find what I am looking for right away without having to take everything out of my cabinet to get to it." —Joni Thomas
Get it from Amazon for $17.87.
12. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some ~sneaky storage~ to help declutter and calm your space.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in five colors and two sizes).
13. A two-tiered water bottle organizer — as much as we all love our morning past time of grabbing one off the shelf and accidentally knocking five of them out like bowling pins, this is a much quieter, less alarming solution.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Check out a TikTok of the water bottle organizer in action.
Promising review: "Such a simple thing makes me SO happy every time I open the cupboard to get a water bottle. They used to tip over/fall out and generally annoy me but now they are tamed and easy to get to. Love this thing." —Kes
Get it from Amazon for $16.22+ (available in multiple sizes).