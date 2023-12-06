30 Products For Anyone Who Wants A Hallmark Holiday Movie Life On A Budget

1. A delightfully versatile bodycon pencil dress for the beginning of your hallmark heroine journey, when you're a Busy Business Corporate Human who lives in Big City, USA and never has a hair or nail out of place. ✨
2. Plus a sophisticated laptop tote bag so you can easily (and chicly!) carry not just your tech, but the whole arsenal of "I'm very busy and don't have time for true love!!" things you need to get through the day. Reviewers especially love the unexpected depth and pockets included.
Promising review: "It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag, and I find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects. Still plenty of space. And when you carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend." —Su
Get it from Amazon for $34.86 (available in 11 styles).
3. A stackable oval gem ring that may or may not have come from your equally corporate fiancé, who is so distant lately, unlike that ex of yours from your hometown who runs his dad's tree farm now. What was his name again? Hunter?
Psst — people love stacking this affordable gem with other high quality Pavoi rings!
Promising review: "I order all the jewelry from Pavoi, and this was another ring to add to the collection! I’ve been wearing it every day. The quality is great, and you can’t beat the price!" —Angela Israel
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in four plates and sizes 5–10).
4. A pair of adorably ginormous fleece earmuffs so darn warm and cute that for a minute, you'll be totally fine with your mean boss sending you back to your freezing cold hometown to get those contracts for the new plot of land signed (right before the holidays, too — what the heck???).
Promising review: "These earmuffs feel like a bunny does, LOL. I love them so much, they are so soft. We had our first really cold day of the season today, and I was able to finally use these. Worked wonders. Kept my ears and my cheeks warm as they are an oversized earmuff. I am buying another one in a different color!" —Kailey
Get them from Amazon for $16.95 (available in five colors).
5. A quick-release vegan leather travel belt to securely cinch your carry-on during all the connecting flights and Uber rides from your Big City to your tiny hometown, since there are no major airports nearby. Just plaid flannel stores as far as the eye can see.
Cincha Travel is a California-based small business that specializes in adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Promising review: "I try to go on trips with just a carryon and backpack. The issue is my backpack always gets so heavy and hurts my back in king travel days. This belt completely solves that problem! It is high quality, comfortable, and looks super sleek! It’s my favorite travel precut hands-down!" —Benjamin
Get it from Cincha Travel for $39.99 or Amazon for $39.99 (available in 10 colors, and can be monogrammed on their website for an additional $12).
6. Plus a ginormous super soft oversize scarf designed to feel *just* like cashmere, so you can establish to everyone in your freezing cold hometown that you're Fancy (TM) now, and will be out of here on the next flight.
7. A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket to snuggle under when — what are the odds?? — that wild snowstorm traps you in the bed and breakfast and cancels all the flights back to the Big City.
8. A set of oh-so-toasty but breathable winter socks in a wool cotton blend so cozy that you might deign to venture out to the town square, where you run into — oh my god, is that your ex, Hunter? He's even handsomer than you remembered him.
Promising review: "Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." —Frances
Get a set of five from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in a variety of color combos and styles).
9. A trendy button-down shacket to wear after Hunter convinces you to visit his Christmas tree farm, which also serves hot chocolate and festive baked goods, and serves as a safe haven for lost puppies that need adopting.
Promising review: "The amount of compliments are just amazing! Every time I wore it, I would be asked where did I buy it! The colors, look, and the length were extremely beautiful and perfect! I will be ordering the same one but a different color!! Thank you for this product!" —Marcinezmez
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL, eight colors, and in sleeveless and long-sleeve versions).
10. Plus some mega popular, high-waisted fleece-lined leggings for when you're out frolicking with Hunter and his small army of puppies in the great outdoors, forgetting all your worries and feeling like yourself? For the first time in? Years???
These are so beloved by reviewers (literally 20,000+ 5-star reviews!) that you can get it all KINDS of ways to suit your needs, with styles that have one (hidden) pocket, three pockets, or are water-resistant. Bonus: It comes in a zillion colors, so when you fall in love with your first pair, you can collect the rest and have a cozy leggings rainbow!
Promising review: "These are so warm but still so sleek! Totally opaque, long inseam, buttery soft, and they've got pockets! I machine wash them in cold water and then hang them to dry. I have two pairs in black, and I wear the heck out of them. Worth every penny." —Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–6X, three styles, and 24 colors).
11. A gorgeous, reviewer-beloved LED lights panel to hang around the Christmas tree farm after Hunter confides in you that despite his best efforts, the business is struggling. Maybe these dazzling, beautiful lights will get customers in the spirit!
Bonus: These work indoors *and* outdoors for maximum holiday joy!
Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase, especially for the price. We bought two sets to hang on the ceiling in our family room during the winter when it gets dark so early. Fantastic! We used the Command small clear decorating clips to hang them. Worked like a charm! Originally intended just for the holidays, but it brightens up the room so well that we have left them up. Nightly use for multiple hours for several months. Couldn't be happier!" —Anonymous
Get a 6.6-foot by 9.8-foot set of lights from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors, as well as a larger size).
12. A lined Wrangler shirt jacket Hunter loans you because BRRRR, this snowstorm is NOT letting up, and your shacket isn't cutting it anymore. Aw, don't you look so cute wearing his plaid!
Promising review: "I find this shirt to be the ultimate in comfort. The lining provides warmth and insulation, however, since it is not present in the sleeves, it also makes a great 'outer layer' for moderate cold. It works just fine over a sweater, never catching or bunching the sleeves of inner layer! Outer flannel is soft, inner lining feels like a pillow." —will schuermeyer
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in men's sizes S–3XL and 13 colors).