    30 Products For Anyone Who Wants A Hallmark Holiday Movie Life On A Budget

    If you're looking for an excuse to buy a lawless amount of plaid flannel and cocoa to manifest some Hallmark love in your life, this post is for you.

    Emma Lord
    by Emma Lord

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A delightfully versatile bodycon pencil dress for the beginning of your hallmark heroine journey, when you're a Busy Business Corporate Human who lives in Big City, USA and never has a hair or nail out of place. ✨ 

    Reviewer in beige tweed bodycon pencil dress with cap sleeves
    Closeup of reviewer wearing pink and white version
    Promising review: "Fabric is stretchy. The darts are in the right places. Love the color and neckline. So perfect for work and personal events! I may get some other colors! Love this." —Sam

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 36 colors). 

    2. Plus a sophisticated laptop tote bag so you can easily (and chicly!) carry not just your tech, but the whole arsenal of "I'm very busy and don't have time for true love!!" things you need to get through the day. Reviewers especially love the unexpected depth and pockets included. 

    A green faux snakeskin handled bag
    Reviewer holding a brown version of the bag
    Promising review: "It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag, and I find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects. Still plenty of space. And when you carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend." —Su

    Get it from Amazon for $34.86 (available in 11 styles). 

    3. A stackable oval gem ring that may or may not have come from your equally corporate fiancé, who is so distant lately, unlike that ex of yours from your hometown who runs his dad's tree farm now. What was his name again? Hunter? 

    Reviewer wearing an oval gem gold plated ring
    Reviewer wearing rose gold plated verison
    Psst — people love stacking this affordable gem with other high quality Pavoi rings

    Promising review: "I order all the jewelry from Pavoi, and this was another ring to add to the collection! I’ve been wearing it every day. The quality is great, and you can’t beat the price!" —Angela Israel

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in four plates and sizes 5–10). 

    4. A pair of adorably ginormous fleece earmuffs so darn warm and cute that for a minute, you'll be totally fine with your mean boss sending you back to your freezing cold hometown to get those contracts for the new plot of land signed (right before the holidays, too — what the heck???). 

    a reviewer in pink fuzzy earmuffs
    reviewer in black earmuffs
    Promising review: "These earmuffs feel like a bunny does, LOL. I love them so much, they are so soft. We had our first really cold day of the season today, and I was able to finally use these. Worked wonders. Kept my ears and my cheeks warm as they are an oversized earmuff. I am buying another one in a different color!" —Kailey 

    Get them from Amazon for $16.95 (available in five colors).

    5. A quick-release vegan leather travel belt to securely cinch your carry-on during all the connecting flights and Uber rides from your Big City to your tiny hometown, since there are no major airports nearby. Just plaid flannel stores as far as the eye can see. 

    pink travel belt with a latch
    model standing next to a suitcase with a bag on top that's attached with a travel belt
    Cincha Travel

    Cincha Travel is a California-based small business that specializes in adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.

    Promising review: "I try to go on trips with just a carryon and backpack. The issue is my backpack always gets so heavy and hurts my back in king travel days. This belt completely solves that problem! It is high quality, comfortable, and looks super sleek! It’s my favorite travel precut hands-down!" —Benjamin

    Get it from Cincha Travel for $39.99 or Amazon for $39.99 (available in 10 colors, and can be monogrammed on their website for an additional $12).

    6. Plus a ginormous super soft oversize scarf designed to feel *just* like cashmere, so you can establish to everyone in your freezing cold hometown that you're Fancy (TM) now, and will be out of here on the next flight. 

    Model in giant oversized camel colored scarf with frayed edges
    Model in hot pink version
    Promising review: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever. And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture which I was skeptical [about] LOL. I love it. I need another color." —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $11.85 (available in 12 colors). 

    7. A fluffy reindeer-print throw blanket to snuggle under when — what are the odds?? — that wild snowstorm traps you in the bed and breakfast and cancels all the flights back to the Big City. 

    The blanket draped over a chair
    overhead shot of a mug and magazine on top of the reindeer throw blanket to show the blanket's print up close
    Promising review: "Bought this during Christmastime to cozy up watching holiday movies. Looks great, keeps us warm, and my family loves it!" —Cloud 9

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in twin, queen, and king sizes, as well as in 15 other colors/prints). 

    8. A set of oh-so-toasty but breathable winter socks in a wool cotton blend so cozy that you might deign to venture out to the town square, where you run into — oh my god, is that your ex, Hunter? He's even handsomer than you remembered him. 

    Reviewer wearing purple marled sock
    The socks in pink, purple, green, and blue pairs
    Promising review: "Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." —Frances

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in a variety of color combos and styles).

    9. A trendy button-down shacket to wear after Hunter convinces you to visit his Christmas tree farm, which also serves hot chocolate and festive baked goods, and serves as a safe haven for lost puppies that need adopting. 

    reviewer mirror selfie wearing blue plaid shacket
    reviewer wearing brown plaid shacket amongst fall foliage
    Promising review: "The amount of compliments are just amazing! Every time I wore it, I would be asked where did I buy it! The colors, look, and the length were extremely beautiful and perfect! I will be ordering the same one but a different color!! Thank you for this product!" —Marcinezmez

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL, eight colors, and in sleeveless and long-sleeve versions).

    10. Plus some mega popular, high-waisted fleece-lined leggings for when you're out frolicking with Hunter and his small army of puppies in the great outdoors, forgetting all your worries and feeling like yourself? For the first time in? Years??? 

    Reviewer hiking in the snow in black leggings
    Reviewer showing side pocket on pair of black leggings
    These are so beloved by reviewers (literally 20,000+ 5-star reviews!) that you can get it all KINDS of ways to suit your needs, with styles that have one (hidden) pocket, three pockets, or are water-resistant. Bonus: It comes in a zillion colors, so when you fall in love with your first pair, you can collect the rest and have a cozy leggings rainbow! 

    Promising review: "These are so warm but still so sleek! Totally opaque, long inseam, buttery soft, and they've got pockets! I machine wash them in cold water and then hang them to dry. I have two pairs in black, and I wear the heck out of them. Worth every penny." —Cassandra

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–6X, three styles, and 24 colors). 

    11. A gorgeous, reviewer-beloved LED lights panel to hang around the Christmas tree farm after Hunter confides in you that despite his best efforts, the business is struggling. Maybe these dazzling, beautiful lights will get customers in the spirit! 

    reviewer gif of the twinkling lights hung up in front of windows in their dining room
    reviewer photo of two of the string light panels lit up between columns on their front porch
    Bonus: These work indoors *and* outdoors for maximum holiday joy! 

    Promising review: "Very happy with this purchase, especially for the price. We bought two sets to hang on the ceiling in our family room during the winter when it gets dark so early. Fantastic! We used the Command small clear decorating clips to hang them. Worked like a charm! Originally intended just for the holidays, but it brightens up the room so well that we have left them up. Nightly use for multiple hours for several months. Couldn't be happier!" —Anonymous

    Get a 6.6-foot by 9.8-foot set of lights from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in seven colors, as well as a larger size). 

    12. A lined Wrangler shirt jacket Hunter loans you because BRRRR, this snowstorm is NOT letting up, and your shacket isn't cutting it anymore. Aw, don't you look so cute wearing his plaid! 

    reviewer mirror selfie wearing red plaid shacket, showing fleece lining
    reviewer photo wearing brown plaid shacket, leaning against wall
    Promising review: "I find this shirt to be the ultimate in comfort. The lining provides warmth and insulation, however, since it is not present in the sleeves, it also makes a great 'outer layer' for moderate cold. It works just fine over a sweater, never catching or bunching the sleeves of inner layer! Outer flannel is soft, inner lining feels like a pillow." —will schuermeyer

    Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it! 

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in men's sizes S–3XL and 13 colors).