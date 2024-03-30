36 “Gimmicky” Products That Actually Work Like A Dream

1. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love because it catches hair like nobody's business. These lil' desert bubs also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, *and* save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame.
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.
Promising review: "I just did a load of towels and sheets. They are usually super balled up after drying with wet areas. Using these things made all the difference in the world. I was skeptical, but now I am a believer. I just ordered another package of them." —william whitaker
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99 (available in six styles).
2. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Check out a TikTok of the Gracula in action.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it, but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway, so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $18.71 (clip the 25% off coupon on the product page for this price).
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
4. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
5. A collapsible Magic Mushroom funnel so you can feel like an enchanted forest nymph while you funnel your coffee, wine, baking ingredients, or mystical potions.
Check out a TikTok of the magic mushroom funnel in action.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
6. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A pair of horizontal glasses, because not being able to watch Netflix and starfish on your bed simultaneously feels like a scam. Now you can out-scam it.
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" —Kivy
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
8. A set of snail tea bag holders to keep your floral tea from pulling a disappearing act *and* giving you a built-in breakfast buddy to talk to about that weird dream you had last night.
Check out a TikTok of the snail teabag holder in action.
Promising review: "Love these fun little quirky tea slugs. They work on all shapes and sizes of mugs and have brought a smile to all who either used them or were the lucky recipients of their own batch of tea slugs from me. They clean up well with just a quick rinse under the sink and are even fun to use on wine or cocktail glasses to help guests track their drink." —NC
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $6.99.
9. A "Shower Cat" for anyone who sheds enough in the shower that they could, in fact, costume an entire production of Cats. This gizmo attaches to the shower wall as a handy place to stash loose hair and toss it later so it won't wrap around the drain and cause you a headache later (also not unlike a production of Cats).
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
10. A "Hell Done" digital thermometer so you can keep track of your meats to know if they're rare, medium, well-done, or positively ~sinful~. This features a clear and easy-to-read digital display, plus the ability to tell people you literally went to hell and back to cook this meal!!!
Promising review: "This thermometer not only works perfectly, but is a great conversation starter at gatherings! I've used it a few times now and am completely satisfied with the purchase. It is accurate, and the display is super easy to read. If you buy this, make sure to read the back of the box ;)." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
11. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
12. An app-controlled moon lamp phone dock so your phone won't just get a charge overnight, but an infusion of ~celestial energy~. This little lunar treasure also functions as an alarm clock and a Bluetooth speaker, so you'll most definitely want to keep it in your orbit.
Promising review: "The vibrant colors of the lamp look really beautiful!!! The speakers and the lights that dance to the beats are perfect for a mini disco atmosphere. It works great as a bedtime lamp for my bedroom, and the app is really convenient to control the light and music (white noise included!). This is a fun gadget for my teens. Five out of five stars, satisfied." —Vanshika Sharma
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.