34 Gifts That Are Worth Buying For The Aesthetic Alone

1. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. They're about to make this this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend a "signature scent" for their place.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
2. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
3. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $56.90.
4. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to their nights in, plus some joy to their morning when they wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in a full eye mask).
5. A rose-shaped ice mold for your ~aesthetic~ bevvy friend that reviewers love to use for everything from cocktails to iced coffee.
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, they can fully take them in the pouring down rain on runs *and* in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon $18.99+ (available in five colors).
7. A sturdy, minimalist reading journal with such a comprehensive, satisfying design that they'll tear through their TBR to fill it out — this features space for 52 thorough book reviews, along with challenges and lists for Books I’ve Read, Finished, Favorites, Did Not Finish, Lent, and Borrowed.
Kunitsa Co. is a small business that specializes in reading, exercise, and food journals.
Promising review: "This book journal had plenty of room for all the book reviews and so much more. It has pages for daily reading tracking, pages for reading goals, pages for DNF books, favorite books, loaned-out books, and tons of review pages all you have to do is feel it out. It’s perfect!!!!" —Cody McNeal
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in four colors).
8. A set of rainbow wineglasses so gorgeous that they'll use them as decor whenever they're not sipping sparkling rosé from them.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.
The Wine Savant is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories.
Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in two styles).
9. A tulip tea infuser for an adorable pick-me-up in their cup every morning (a much more practical gift than *actual* flowers, TBH).
Promising review: "Large base to put your tea leaves… And leaves do not escape through sides. Plus that it’s adorable! What else do you want?!?! 😂" —deborah
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $16.95 (available in three styles).
10. A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer they can use to squeeze lemons, limes, or oranges into their morning tea, salads, or hot water. Turns out the early bird gets the worm *and* the delightfully aesthetic juice.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $4.79.
11. A sleek glass top Keurig pod organizer to fit discreetly under their coffee machine and give them easy access to pods full of those smushed up beans we all love to guzzle so much.
Nifty Solutions is a small business specializing in kitchen storage and baking products.
Promising review: "I used to have the K-Cup tower. I was tired of the counter space it was taking up. I ordered this and it works great!! The coffee maker fits on top perfectly. I love how you can hold down the lever and slide the whole thing. The K-Cup drawer slides in and out easily, no issues. My daughter saw mine when she visited and ordered one for herself too!" —Emily
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in five other colors and seven other styles).
12. A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers that might just be that ~holy grail~ pair they've been searching for — not only are these mega soft and warm, but reviewers note that they don't overheat, hold up over time, and machine wash beautifully. (Bonus: they're also very quiet if they're trying not to wake the fam!)
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth. Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." —J
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $17.59 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
13. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so they can — gasp — color code all their to-do lists, fun plans with friends, and scrapbook pages.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $6.99.
14. A sleek Beast Blender that's truly out here doing the most — not only can it blend smoothies and shakes, but they can use it to infuse water and blend dips and soups. Most importantly for anyone in a time crunch, they can pop off the top as a to-go cup, making their morning smoothie experience seamless as heck.
Check out a TikTok of the Beast Blender in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer — who has used it to make crepe batter, thick smoothies, and crushed ice — has to say about it: "If you like to start your day with a smoothie, like whipping up not-huge amounts of blended sauces or soups, or just hate dealing with (and washing) a full-size blender, the Beast Blender really might be the perfect one for you." Check out her full review of the Beast Blender for more deets!
Shipping info: Free shipping on orders over $35 (with free returns) within 7-9 days.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $140.25 (originally $165; available in three colors).
15. A TikTok-beloved squiggly aesthetic mug and saucer set you can get in so many patterns that you are bound to find the perfect one for your giftee. Oops, looks like their is just 97% frothy lattes and marshmallow-filled cocoas from now until the end of time!
Promising review: "It just makes my morning a bit brighter to drink out of something so cute! Love that I can also throw it in the dishwasher to clean. the 'organic' shape also makes it pretty comfy to hold and the curve of the cup wall at the top make it cozy to drink from. Love it!" —katie
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $20.78+ (available in 17 styles).
16. A Grosche moka pot so they can enjoy espresso right from ye olde STOVE TOP instead of a new-fangled bajillion dollar machine. Now they can make lattes (or just mainline some espresso) so easily at home that the Starbucks mermaid will quiver beholding their power.
Check a TikTok of the moka pot in action.
Promising review: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker, but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing! I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem. Definitely a customer for life." —A. Arvy
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 12 colors and five sizes).
17. An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle you may have already seen on TikTok, where lovers of puzzles and magic lore are singing its praises. This whimsically-illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 Easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. They'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.