42 Gifts For The Homebody In Your Life

1. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. They're about to make this this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend a "signature scent" for their place.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
2. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
3. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if they're waffling on the waffles, they can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If they can dream it, they can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 23 colors).
4. A nostalgia-inducing mini popcorn maker because honestly *is* there a snack more powerfully potent a handful of this all salty and warm and freshly popped?? They deserve that in their life.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
Get it from Amazon for $27.44 (available in three colors).
5. A "flaming" humidifier so they can have their aromatherapy *and* enjoy the coziness of a teensy fireplace vibe for a little cottagecore touch.
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $26.15 (available in black and white).
6. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to their nights in, plus some joy to their morning when they wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in a full eye mask).
7. A pair of oh-so-cozy "teddy" slippers that might just be that ~holy grail~ pair they've been searching for — not only are these mega soft and warm, but reviewers note that they don't overheat, hold up over time, and machine wash beautifully. (Bonus: they're also very quiet if they're trying not to wake the fam!)
Promising review: "I’ve been searching for a pair of slippers for a long time. Literally have bought and returned many. I bought a pair for my husband and he loved them so I decided to try them. So glad I did. Love the color, fit, comfort and warmth. Also, machine washable. I’m going to buy another style. Highly recommend." —J
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and seven colors).
8. A trio lasagna pan designed so all of their edges are so perfectly crisped it will taste like Remy from Ratatouille cut them with his own discerning, bougie eyes.
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too. This is also great for making several kinds of lasagna at once, if you and other fam members have different preferences!
Promising review: "I ordered this pan and made lasagna three ways, traditional, vegetarian, vegan for a dinner party, the pan is very deep and each space is approximately the size of of lasagna noodle. The party was a big success and pleased everyone. The day after the party I gifted each couple a pan. We are having a complete dinner based on this pan. 1) appetizers (3 dips in one pan). 2) side dishes or bread in 3) main dish Mexican, Italian and Greek and finally, 4) brownies three ways in the last pan. I have not run into a single person who is not surprised by is versatility. I'm ordering multiple pans for Christmas gifts." —LESLIE M WEISBRICH
Get it from Amazon for $16.09.
9. A handy pancake batter dispenser and mixer to guarantee the pancake stan in your life that they'll get mess-free, beautifully blended, perfectly portioned pancakes every time. The silicone tip is even heat-resistant, so they can get up close and personal with the pan if they wanna flex some art skills. Plus? Cleanup is as easy as shaking soap and water into it.
Promising review: "My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
10. A rose-shaped ice mold for your ~aesthetic~ bevvy friend that reviewers love to use for everything from cocktails to iced coffee.
Psst — you can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down!
Promising review: "I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant. These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" —Siri US
Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
11. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes life gets wonky enough that your BFF will appreciate looking at this emotionally deflated creature on their desk and being like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Check out a TikTok of the duck nightlight in action.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.29.
12. A baguette-shaped pillow that not only looks so realistic that they might be tempted to take a CHOMP out of it, but reviewers say is ridiculously comfortable?? People swear by it for everything from a mini body pillow to lumbar support to the ultimate "nap on the couch" pillow.
Check out a TikTok of the baguette pillow in action.
Promising review: "I bought this delicious bread morsel to cheer up a friend. It was perfect, she really 'kneaded' it. She uses it for cuddling and sleeping. This yummy bread-cake doesn’t feel 'crummy' at all, it’s soft. It was the yeast I could do. If your friend loves bread, and she’s going through a tough time you 'butter' get this for them." —Nora Lee Majors
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in three sizes).