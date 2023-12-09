31 Gifts That Give Them Fun Things To Do At Home That *Aren't* Watch Netflix

1. A copy of The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions perfect for any stage of life, if they're looking for something structured and soothing to do on a night off that will also help them preserve their favorite memories.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 or from Bookshop (to support local bookstores) for $15.81.
2. "We're Not Really Strangers," a revolutionary new card game to help you open up to your friends, family, or significant others and form stronger bonds with them. It involves three levels of cards with questions you use to get to know each other, with each level a little deeper than the last, plus "wild cards" and "dig deeper" cards to really break the surface. There are also two modes — "play safe" and "play to grow" — depending on how deep you want to dig with certain people or groups.
Check out a TikTok of "We're Not Really Strangers" in action.
We're Not Really Strangers is a US-based small business specializing in purpose-driven, relationship building card games to help foster human connection. You can check out the family edition and the friendship edition for more specific options!
Promising review: "If you want a stronger bond with someone please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there’s levels to how deep you want to get with one another. Mostly every question is really interesting and can bring out one hell of a conversation, laughter, or even tears." —Khoa Tran
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (and check out all the other editions of the game on their Amazon storefront).
3. A sushi-making kit perfect for beginners or intermediate sushi makers, so they can finally mix and match the exact ingredients their adventurous heart desires.
I'm definitely going to sushi jail for this, but I've started putting peanut butter in my avocado rolls. Don't knock it until you try it. Anyway, each kit comes with two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader, and a PDF of instructions, including recipes for six popular rolls.
Promising review: "Received this the other day and the wife and I had our own sushi night at home...I did not realize there were two mats in the package which was a nice little surprise...everything is made of good quality materials, easy to use and a good fun activity for date night at home. I will be getting a few more as gifts for a few friends...good product, received it quickly and for the price you cannot go wrong." —Timothy J Stegner
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
4. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
5. A beginner's guide to calligraphy that is far more thorough and specific about technique and ink types than other versions, and will have them writing inspirational messages to their friends and drafting fancy invitations to their dog's birthday party in NO time.
Promising review: "I’ve tried several instructional books on hand lettering. This book is the best by far. I won’t say the names of the other books but suffice it to say they are all at the top of the list when you search for hand lettering. It is the only book that gives practice for the base strokes and also discusses posture and how to hold the pen and at what angle to the paper. It is also a lovely book to work with; nice art work/illustrations. I recommend this book to other beginners out there!" —Karen Rorick
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $25.09.
6. A wine coloring book designed specifically for people whose dream Friday night involves pinot and pencils. Each of these pages has a fun wine illustration or saying that will pair *perfectly* with the vino of their choosing.
Bonus: it comes with colored pencils included!
Promising review: "Very cute, sayings were accurate and funny. Pictures provided a lot of variety from simple to more complex, and provide plenty of stress relief while watching a movie and coloring and drinking wine of course." —Tegyn Dustin
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
7. A set of cat-themed tarot cards purrrfect for first-timers, complete with a guide on how to pull the cards and how to interpret them. They'll be doing readings for everyone from you to themselves to their actual cat by the end of the week.
Promising review: "I'm new to tarot, so I grabbed some cute looking cards that promised a guidebook. I love the artwork that the artist has done and I like their take on some of the cards. Helps the meaning stick a bit more (at least in my semi cat obsessed mind). All the cards have a lot of detail to them. I've shown three major arcana and four minor arcana cards that have come up in my readings and the cards made it easy to 'get it' when I read the meanings and have studied the card meanings outside of this guide book. Would definitely recommend for the artwork alone and as a good starter deck for anyone interested in learning tarot." —Averey
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $17.90.
8. A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Swoon-worthy aesthetic aside, it holds thousands of books, and will let them read the *chef's kiss* way they like best — they can customize it with all their favorite fonts and layouts and organize their virtual shelves to their precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!) and it's waterproof, so they can take this BB in the bathtub. 🍷
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.
Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $189.99 (available in two other colors).
9. A sturdy, minimalist reading journal with such a comprehensive, satisfying design that they'll tear through their TBR to fill it out — this features space for 52 thorough book reviews, along with challenges and lists for Books I’ve Read, Finished, Favorites, Did Not Finish, Lent, and Borrowed.
Kunitsa Co. is a small business that specializes in reading, exercise, and food journals.
Promising review: "This book journal had plenty of room for all the book reviews and so much more. It has pages for daily reading tracking, pages for reading goals, pages for DNF books, favorite books, loaned-out books, and tons of review pages all you have to do is feel it out. It’s perfect!!!!" —Cody McNeal
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in four colors).
10. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by — through a series of questions and thought experiments, it encourages people to take time away from their screens to explore their feelings, both new and old, so they can embrace meaningful ones and try to let others go.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different." —Brent Helm
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $6.22.
11. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, aka any parents' dream — this gizmo keeps kids entertained for hours of fun hiding it all over the house, where it makes little noises to give clues about where to find it. It's basically all the joy of playing hide and seek, except it's the *toy* hiding, not the humans.
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
What Do You Meme? is a small business that specializes in adult and family games.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
12. An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook so they can live their best Mickey Pretzel life without it costing them an arm and a mouse ear to book plane flights and park tickets.
Promising review: "Beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is lots of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high quality ingredients. There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan I have never seen a cookbook like this." —Nicole
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
13. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a DEEPLY beloved, fast-paced card game suitable for kids and adults that will have everyone in fits of high stake giggles in no time. Bonus: each game only lasts 10–15 minutes, so they can go one or a few rounds depending on how much time they've got.
Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games.
Okay, so the rules: you divvy up all the cards equally, and then all the players take turns putting down cards that have different illustrations on them, saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the card put on the table matches the word that's being said in that moment, whoever slaps a hand down on the card first gets all the cards under it. You keep playing until someone comes in possession of all the cards (or until you all start craving tacos and pizza so much you drive yourselves to the nearest combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell).
Promising review: "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7-year-old daughter and my 70-year-old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!" —bobkopolow
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Pr