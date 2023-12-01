Get Your Nostalgic Fix With These 29 Oh-So-Retro Finds

1. A pleated gingham skirt you'll be especially glad to have for all your dates to the drive-in movie theater or bowling alley or (gasp) driving the car up to the town's legendary Make Out Point!
Promising review: "This skirt is absolutely beautiful. I wore it for family photos. The material is thicker so you cannot see through it at all, plus it has pockets!! There is no stretch to the waistline, however I went by the size chart and it was true to size. This piece can be dressed up or down." —T
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 21 colors/patterns).
2. A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion your tablet into a chic mini laptop when you're on the move. You're about to make a *lot* of friends at Starbucks asking you where you got this little gem.
Promising review: "I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this." —dee
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 11 colors).
3. A pair of retro-inspired smiley face slippers because, in the words of all those plucky orphans in Annie, you're never fully dressed without a smile!! Reviewers love these super plush, durable slippers for putting a literal ~pep in their step~ at the beginning of the day.
Promising review: "So comfy, so worth it. I have been eyeing these slippers for some time and finally ordered them. When they arrived, they were in a vacuum sealed bag and I was concerned and confused because they felt so hard. As soon as I removed them from the packaging, they fluffed up and felt sooo comfortable. They’re soft and feel great especially with the rubber sole!" —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $15.95 (available in women's sizes 5–12 and five colors).
4. A sandproof, waterproof checkered picnic blanket for all your whimsical beach days and impromptu park picnics. Each of these can fit two to four adults, plus it folds up with a lil' carrier handle for easy transport!
Promising review: "My girlfriend and I had a lovely picnic together at the beach using this blanket. The two of us easily fit on this mat with plenty of room for our lunchbox and other items. It is rigid enough to not press into the sand, yet comfortable to sit on. It matches my picnic lunchbox design, which is part of why I chose this blanket. Sand was easy to brush off, and folds neatly." —DS
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in three styles and two sizes).
5. A set of Barbie martini glasses that were featured in the iconic film, so now you can dissociate from the end of a long week of Capitalism (TM) by pretending you took a car (and a space ship and a bike and a snowmobile) to Barbieland.
Dragon Glassware is a family-owned, California-based small business that specializes in custom glassware.
Promising review: "These are wonderful. Feels great in my hand. All glass. Beautiful colors. Would also make a great gift. The Barbie logo is on the bottom of the glass. Recommended to be hand washed." —K. Scott
Get a set of two from Amazon for $34.99 (also available in clear and iridescent colors).
6. A handy, aesthetically pleasing kitchen measurement conversion magnet for the avid baker who is like, "Avoiding math, but make it fashion." This pretty little magnet will make sure your pretty little head doesn't have to break itself with equations the next time you bake.
Levain & Co is a small business that specializes in kitchen conversion charts and kitchen tools.
Promising review: "I bake often (following recipes on the internet) and usually have to convert some of the ingredient amounts. I’m glad I got this — super helpful, especially because it has the conversions for different ingredients. It’s also very cute! It’s not too big either which is a plus." —Jasmine
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
7. A pair of bell bottoms that are — thank the denim gods — decidedly coming back into style mid-2023. This is *the* pair to snag, according to reviewers who can't get enough of the chic, comfy elastic high waist!
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! I am a big fan of flare/bell bottom jeans. I loved them back in the '90s and early '00s and I still love them. It's irritating that stores don't sell them. I don't care what's in fashion, I care about what I like and how it looks on me. I was a little apprehensive to buy these because of the elastic waist but I did it anyways, and bought two pair because I need flares back in my life again. Once I tried them on, the elastic was out of my mind. They are a little long but that's how I like my jeans. Favorite jeans ever. I will wear them probably every single day this fall and winter season. And spring as well. Probably summer too. Buy them. You won't regret it." —Shell
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in women's sizes 4-18 and 22 colors/washes).
8. A pair of cat-eye sunglasses for an instant edge to any outfit that says, "I'm the main character of this sidewalk now, buster." (Or possibly say, "Yeah, I bought these after seeing Margot Robbie wear a pair in Barbie, what of it??")
Promising review: "I don’t like the larger shades, so these are perfect for me. The lenses are not so dark that they distort what I am looking at. I love the design look without the designer price." —Lydia Harrison
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in nine styles).
9. A retro-style 3-in-1 toaster so adorable that you might take for granted that it is also QUITE MIGHTY, with a two-slot toaster, a mini non-stick griddle, and a capacity to cook six (!!) eggs at a time. Both the toast *and* the machine are popping off.
Promising review: "After three previous toasters my wife finally has found one she loves, yeah!!! We live in a tiny house and this is an awesome little appliance. The hard boiled egg function is by far the simplest and best you will ever find. Very well packaged for shipping and received quickly. Perfect match for our other retro appliances." —Old school
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
10. A plunging halter swimsuit so effortlessly adorable that it will make passersby do a double-take, wondering if they fell into a 1950s time machine that happened to be laying out on the beach.
Promising review: "After reading reviews and seeing similar body types to mine, I decided to take the big leap and buy this suit. I'm about 200 lbs., wear a 16–20 depending on the brand. I have a VERY difficult time finding bathing suits that fit the way I want. I took the advice of other reviews and purchased the 3XL or otherwise labeled as a US 12/14. HOLY HECK, THIS ONE BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER!!! The fit is perfect. I'm very glad the bust area had more fabric! I may just buy this in every color." —Emma Mass
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL and in 26 colors and patterns).
11. A truly delightful fringe umbrella you can get in a ton of prints — reviewers love these for the beach, patio tables, and picnics in the park.
Beach State is a small business specializing in premium, high quality beach umbrellas.
Check out a TikTok of the umbrella in action.
Promising review: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design. It is a higher end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stays standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it. The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" —Taryn
Get it from Amazon for $129+ (available in two colors).
12. A vintage-style denim backpack to give off a real "I'm in a coming of age film trying to find myself, making a ragtag group of friends along the way" vibe to your look. Or, you know, give you a cute place to stash your odds and ends on the way to work.
Promising review: "I had a difficult time finding a backpack for overnight stays and day trips. I didn't need laptop storage, just a few clothes and toiletries. I finally found this denim backpack which is perfect. Just the right size and room for my needs. The only improvement I'd like is slightly larger outside side pockets. It can be done, but it's a struggle to get a water bottle in them." —jayares
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in 39 styles).
13. A mini tabletop fan so you can stay cool literally *and* figuratively while plugging away at your desk. This cutie has two speeds and tilts so you can get the air flow at the precise angle you need, and gives off just enough of a steady hum for a soothing vibe at night.
Promising review: "Got this for my office, as our HVAC is temperamental. It has two speeds to choose from, and I find both not overly loud. It gives a decent breeze and helps fight off the heat and stuffiness on the days that the AC is not up to par. It's a good compact size, and I love the retro styling. It fits perfectly on my desk. I kept going back and forth as to whether or not to buy it. I'm so glad I did! It's been a lifesaver many times over." —bvegan
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four styles).