Get Ready To Spend 2024 Traveling With These 28 Newer Products

1. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
2. A folding pill organizer with conveniently visible pill windows for easy access. Each has six small compartments for little pills, plus a large compartment for capsules and vitamins, making it ideal for trips where you might need a lil' emergency pharmacy in your backpack but don't want to take up space.
Promising review: "If you travel, I suggest buying several of these! They organize pills very well and always stay shut and are easy to pack. I also use one for my jewelry when I travel. They stay closed with a strong magnet and fit into a corner of your luggage very easily. I also used a label maker and labeled the individual spaces with the name of the supplement to help organize my partner!" —Anna Zucker
3. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
4. A fully waterproof tricked out travel backpack complete with *deep breath* two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a secret anti-theft pocket, a USB charging port, and a "wet bag" to keep sweaty clothes or liquids away from your tech. Oh, and it's cute as a BUTTON to boot. Who gave this backpack the right to flex on other backpacks this hard???
Promising review: "I recently took a cross-country flight with my three kids. I really didn't want to worry about checked bags getting lost so maximizing our carry-ons was a priority. This backpack fit an unfathomable amount of stuff! Lots of zippers and compartments for everything from shoes to laptops/iPads, easy access compartments for cell phones and boarding passes, I fit tons of neatly folded clothes. The best part was that fully loaded it easily slid under the seat." —Kindle Customer
5. Alleyoop's portable travel razor, a travel GODSEND that comes equipped with two triple-blade razors, a moisturizing balm, and a water spray bottle all tucked into one ergonomic, compact case. Forget the whole shower routine — the world is now your quick shaving oyster!
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small business that specializes in functional makeup products.
Promising review: "I love this product. I took it on a recent vacation and it really is a time saver. The moisturizer bar it comes with is sooo nice. I usually get a little itchy after shaving but the fact that you can rub in the excess product on the shaved area has helped with itch and ingrown hairs. Now that I'm not on vacation I use it right before I go the pool, I seriously take this thing everywhere." —Karlie Hanson
6. An extremely nifty, oh-so-portable AI-powered smartphone stabilizer to give you the most seamless, cinematic shots of all the beautiful sights you're beholding, so when you come back from vacation and edit the video together everyone on Instagram will be like, "OKAY, SPIELBERG, POP OFF."
7. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
8. An easy adhesive phone card holder to keep all your credit cards and cash on your person, because if there's ONE thing you know you'll never lose, it's your phone. (Listen, it's your sworn civic duty to the public to Instagram story every hour on vacation!!)
Wallaroo Wallets is a small business that specializes in uniquely-designed minimalist wallets.
I've used these wallets for four years now, and they are worth every penny! Mine last about six months at a time before they get dingy enough to replace, and easily hold three cards and a five dollar bill. I've never had any issues with them un-sticking off the phone case, and they're super easy to pull off. It makes my life so much easier not to carry a wallet around, plus I never lose my ID!
Promising review: "The Wallaroo phone wallet is a must have for any cell phone owner. The quality of the leather and design of the wallet is superb. I recently went on vacation and purchased my Walleroo before my trip. It was so convenient to carry my ID, credit card and hotel key and not have to carry my actual wallet. This is a great product that I highly recommend." —Todd Smithson
9. A reusable, *delightfully* portable gel lint roller for quick lil' touch-ups both at-home and abroad, because you just plain never know when you're going to experience the full-body serotonin of a furry friend pouncing on you. Not only is this little sphere cute as a button, but all you have to do to restore its stickiness is wash the interior.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over. It’s super sticky and works great!" —Ella
10. A pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins to keep things from going "kaboom!!" in your carryon as soon as you reach altitude. These extend to fit both full-size and travel-size toiletries like shampoo, sunscreen, foundation, or any other liquids you'd rather not find spilled all over your socks and underwear post-flight.
Rinseroo is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products.
Promising review: "These covered various sizes of products — hair care, body wash, etc. Nothing leaked out of these whatsoever, even after a lid popped open during a flight. These prevented it from leaking out on the other contents of my luggage. Easy to use. Not flimsy. Very flexible. LOVE THESE!" —TAG
11. A set of portable blackout curtain shades perfect for parents who use them for nap time or anyone staying in a brightly-lit area. These come with suction cups to stick to the window as a quick and easy "TAKE THAT!!" to sunlight, UV rays, and light pollution.
Promising review: "I got this set to black out rooms when we travel with our baby. They work well, stay up the whole trip, it's easy to customize to the size of the window. Glad we got them, baby slept better while away because we had them." —Bri
12. A collapsible leakproof water bottle because yes, traveling is fun, but traveling while looking like a magician every time you whip this gizmo out of the tiniest pocket in your purse?? So much better.
Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany
13. A digital luggage scale perfect for anyone who likes to play chicken with the weight limits on various airlines. This gizmo will quickly and accurately let you know in pounds *or* kilograms how much your suitcase weighs just by attaching it to the handle and lifting — no clunky floor scales required.
Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
14. An Airplane Pocket tray cover designed to slide seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with a number of pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: this bb is an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
Promising review: "I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle. It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too. Highly recommend it." —Sue G.
