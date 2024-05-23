28 Genius Kitchen Products Trending On TikTok Right Now

1. A "Magic Tap" automatic drink dispenser as the ultimate parent hack — this battery-operated, spillproof system easily slides into jugs of water, milk, and juice in your fridge to make it easy for kids to serve themselves. Essentially it means a whole lot more independence for the kiddos, and a WHOLE lot more convenience for you.
Check out a TikTok of the drink dispenser in action.
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (5- and 3-years-old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon, so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
Get it from Amazon for $17.49 (available in two colors).
2. A fast-acting, refillable plug-in fly trap for flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats that works up to 400 feet by using a light to lure them. The best part?? The "trap" part is on the back, so you don't have to behold a little bug graveyard in your kitchen when you flick on the lights in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the plug-in fly trap in action.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough wonderful things about these handy little bug catchers! They are simple to use, cheap to refill, and catch a ton of small bugs and flies. I have eight of them now, all around my house! It’s a little gross how many tiny flying insects are around…but it makes me feel a lot better now that I have these!" —Chris H.
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $23.73.
3. A set of toss-and-chop salad tongs, or "salad scissors," for anyone who loves their salad ingredients chopped into delightfully itty bitty bits — necessary for maximizing your flavor ratios and making sure you get a taste of every flavor in the salad in every single bite!! These work on everything from lettuce to veggies to meats.
Check out a TikTok of the salad scissors in action.
Promising review: "Love these! I hate big leafy salads so I bought these and they're perfect for chopping greens into bites. I also use them to quickly chop cherry tomatoes, onions, and other veggies. VERY nice quality." —asoon
Get it from Amazon for $18.76.
4. A two-slice touch screen toaster with all the fanciness of the $350 TikTok-famous version and none of the "YIIIIIIIKES" of the price tag. This lets you select seven different toastiness levels for your bread, and specify if you're putting other carbs in there, like bagels, English muffins, waffles, and even gluten-free bread.
Check out a TikTok of the toaster in action.
Promising review: "I love this toaster! It has all the options I need: lifter, countdown timer, visual icon of the toast colors, and all the toast varieties anyone could want, from white to grain to bagel to waffle to English muffin to gluten-free. It not only has reheat and defrost options, you can even add more toasting time, too. Truly, it has all the bells and whistles anyone could want and is easy to use." —Tanya Feddern-Bekcan
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in six colors and in a four-slice toaster style).
5. A rectangular lazy Susan to turn you into a legitimate fridge wizard by holding *way* more than the traditional round version. This features 360-degree rotation, so when you install it in the fridge, you can easily access condiments and foods at the "back" by spinning them closer to yourself. No more accidentally dumping pickle jars on your unsuspecting feet!!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it but I'm not mad about it. This is a good sized lazy Susan that makes it easy to see everything in it. My husband saw it and said 'Nope, I prefer the round one,' then I pulled it out and his reply was 'Okay, I do like this." If it gets a pass from my husband then I know it's a good choice." —Judith Melvin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A set of stick-on appliance sliders for anyone who ends up playing games of Appliance Tetris on their counters every morning — these padded, elevated sliders attach to the bottom of large gizmos, making it simple to ease them across counters (and prevent them from getting wet at the bottom if water spills nearby)!
Check out a TikTok of the appliance sliders in action.
Promising review: "These are a game changer! I have some heavy appliances like my espresso machine and reverse osmosis filter that I hated to pull out to fill with water. These tiny sliders have been incredible! Immediately better and so far (about three months in) no issues at all. Still gliding!" —sara
Get a set of 24 from Amazon for $8.99 (available in five sizes).
7. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Check out a TikTok of the coasters in action.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A universal gripping snack tray you can easily secure to strollers, grocery carts, and restaurant chairs for a much easier, mess-free way of keeping toddlers occupied on walks and shopping trips. Plus who *doesn't* deserve to stroll around Target with their favorite bevvy??
Swanoo is a small business that specializes in stroller accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the snack tray in action.
Promising review: "This product has been very useful keeping my toddler happy in her stroller for walks! It is a good size for her water cup and snack and stays in place/upright much better than I was expecting. Easy to install/uninstall from stroller. Easy to clean." —Janie D-H
Get it fro Amazon for $34.99.
9. A cleverly made lemon juicer designed with two goals in mind: one, to make juicing WAY less of an effort by making the squeeze process super easy on your hands, and two, to save a ton of space by storing flat. When life gives you lemons, juice 'em all up with this bb immediately.
10. A handheld watermelon slicer so you can live your most delicious life during the warm weather months. This is designed to work so efficiently, quickly, and safely that tons of families *swear* by it — especially since it leaves so much less of a mess than alternative cutters!
Check out a TikTok of the watermelon cutter in action. Note: make sure you cut the top of the watermelon off before using the cutter!
Promising review: "Love this watermelon slicer! Makes it easy to cut the watermelon really fast and with less of a mess. Washed this several times already in the dishwasher with no problems. Very satisfying to make such nice even slices. Works well for large Costco watermelons and medium grocery store watermelons." —G Mom
Get it from Amazon for $24.97.
11. A Frostbuddy, aka the answer to any slow iced coffee drinker's prayers — you can simply pop your bevvy into this, and it will keep it so cold that the ice won't melt and dilute your beloved cold brew. It's designed to fit small, medium, and large sizes in most major coffee chains, including Starbucks, Dunkin’, and McDonald’s, so it's worth the investment!
Frost Buddy is a small business that specializes in universal thermal-controlling drinkware.
Check out a TikTok of the Frostbuddy in action.
It comes with a lid, so you can also use it as a regular thermos to keep drinks icy cold and super hot! TBH, you can even pop a hot coffee cup into this to keep it warm, so the Frostbuddy is technically also a Hotbuddy.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I use this all the time for my coffee from Starbucks, and it is amazing! I'll get iced coffee at 9 a.m. and still have ice in it at 7 p.m. I have many Frost Buddy products now, and their entire line is phenomenal. This is definitely a must-have item for coffee or tea drinkers. I love that it also comes with a leakproof lid, so you can put your own drink in there, too. Overall, awesome product!" —EHW
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 22 styles).
12. A set of deep set heart-shaped salad plates because sometimes the way to your heart is through a BIG OL' Caesar salad loaded with whatever flavor of crouton Trader Joe's came up with this week.
Promising review: "The quality is amazing. Bright white, ceramic! I loved them so much I ordered another set! Obsessed with them!" —christina lowie
"TikTok made me buy it. I'm gonna replace all of my plates and bowls with these." —Nelson Green
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.78 (available in three sizes).
13. Our Place's "Dream Cooker," an aesthetically stunning, delightfully functional gizmo with four modes to pressure cook, slow cook, sear and sauté, and keep food warm. Reviewers especially love how easy this is to use compared to other cookers with less intuitive options, and how darn *FAST* it cooks everything compared to similar appliances on the market.
Check out a TikTok of the multicooker in action.
Promising review: "I normally don’t write reviews. However, if I could give this pressure cooker a 10 out of 5 stars, I would. So far I’ve cooked a whole chicken, beans and rice, working on baby rack ribs, and a few other things. The best feature is all dishes I’ve cooked have taken no more than one hour. I have yet to try vegetables, but parsnips are in the near future as are beats. Only criticism would be to invest in some kind of trivet to keep the meat you’re cooking out of the liquid. Planning on some lamb shanks in the very near future." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $200 (available in four colors).