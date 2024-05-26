Just 37 Highly-Functional *And* Downright Beautiful Home Pieces

1. A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it." Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in eight sizes)
2. A dreamy dimmable candle-warmer lamp so you can waft your favorite candles throughout your space in the most aesthetically pleasing (and safe!) way possible.
Promising review: "This candle warmer emits a soft light that looks beautiful coming through the glass. I love how it warms my candles, making the room smell wonderful. I think this warmer may work better than just lighting my candles. I like that it has a timer option, which is convenient. I highly recommend this warmer for anyone who likes candles." —win diesel
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in 10 styles).
3. A nonslip clear food prep and cutting board that can just coexist with everything else in your kitchen without compromising the ~aesthetic~ or taking up extra storage space. With this, you can take care of messy kitchen projects and keep cleanup to a minimum.
Promising review: "This piece is beautiful. I love how it's clear and shows what is underneath. I can have it on my counter all the time, and it looks like it is part of the kitchen. I've chopped many things on it, and I have no scratches. Very easy to clean." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $52.99.
4. A chic round lift-top coffee table so you can have an absurdly aesthetic and functional way to stash all your little candles, remotes, and living room knick-knacks before making your friends go 🤯 when you pull them out on movie night. Bonus: when it's lifted, the top also functions as a desk or table for eating!
Promising review: "My daughter put this table together by herself within 45 minutes. I love that it’s real wood and very sturdy. The fact that it lifts up so that you can have a table to work from is amazing. I would definitely recommend this. It works well with a large sectional." —Marta
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in five styles).
5. A three-tiered ring floor lamp for anyone who wants a lighting option that isn't going to bore them to tears. This not only has unique, sophisticated flair, but comes with adjustable brightness so you can curate the room's mood.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in four styles).
6. A wall-mounted coat rack/art piece, because why be beautiful *or* functional when you can be both?? This right here is the subtle guest-impressing flex your entryway deserves.
Promising review: "I bought one and was so in love with it that I immediately ordered a second one. I love the design when not in use, and when in use, it is sturdy and versatile. I get a lot of compliments from visitors." —Femke
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in three colors).
7. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent to any room, but also give you some ~sneaky storage~ to help declutter and calm your space.
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in three colors).
8. A delightfully colorful poster-sized hanging calendar perfect for anyone who needs to visualize long-term deadlines *and* establish a magical Rainbow Brite mentality about tackling them.
Poketo is a small business established in 2003 that specializes in design-conscious goods.
Promising review: "My white office walls needed some color, and this totally rocks! Problem solved. Colorful, fun, and so many comments and compliments on the fun, fab office vibe!" —Heather S.
Get it from Poketo for $48 or Amazon for $48 (available in three styles).
9. A set of colorful deep ceramic plates that are not only gorgeous, but ridiculously functional — they're technically "hybrid" plate bowls like the fancy kind they use at restaurants, so they work for large salads and grain bowls, too. Oh, and they are microwave- and dishwasher safe to boot!
Promising review: "These bowls are absolutely gorgeous! I’m planning to buy another set. I can’t wait to make a meal and use these. They would be perfect for salad, or a perfect helping of pasta, stew, or anything your heart desires. The colors are brilliant. They fit perfectly on my hutch so they can be out on display. They are too beautiful to be hidden away. Do yourself a favor and buy a set! I’m so happy with this purchase." —Deb H.
Get a set of five from Amazon for $31.99 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page; available in two styles).
10. A two-slice touch screen toaster with all the fanciness of the $350 TikTok-famous version and none of the "YIKESSSSS" of the price tag. This lets you select seven different toastiness levels for your bread, and specify if you're putting other carbs in there, like bagels, English muffins, waffles, and even gluten-free bread.
Promising review: "I love this toaster! It has all the options I need: lifter, countdown timer, visual icon of the toast colors, and all the toast varieties anyone could want, from white to grain to bagel to waffle to English muffin to gluten-free. It not only has reheat and defrost options, you can even add more toasting time, too. Truly, it has all the bells and whistles anyone could want and is easy to use." —Tanya Feddern-Bekcan
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in six colors and in a four-slice toaster style).
11. A Cosori gooseneck electric kettle designed as the *ideal* kettle for anyone in a true love affair with coffee or tea — this comes with five temperature presets to get the exact amount of heat you need for your perfect brew, and the gooseneck design allows you to control the flow of water more precisely. Bonus: you can use the "hold temp" function to keep water warm for up to an HOUR if you're vibing around the house.
Promising review: "I have always kept my kettles on a base of some sort, so having a kettle with its own base is wonderful. The base has various types of heating selections for teas and coffee, which light up when on. I have had it for over a month now and use it every day. It works perfectly, and I absolutely adore its elegant look. Perfect for my morning coffee." —JAH
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in four styles).
12. A chic minimalist fruit bowl/colander that lets you wash your fruit from the grocery store right in the bowl you're storing it in. Here's to an extremely adorable life hack.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this fruit bowl! The bottom comes off for drainage, and it’s super easy to clean. It looks great on the counter and fits a decent amount of fruit! Great find, and I would recommend this product!" —Faith Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).