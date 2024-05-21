49 Fun Versions Of Traditionally Boring Products

1. A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.80.
3. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $11.89 (available in 14 styles).
4. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
5. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
6. A spinning pill dispenser to make taking your meds feel like a game show or a trip to the carnival — sometimes you have to ~romanticize your life~ to remember the essentials in your daily routine!! You can even attach this to a wall or the fridge if you're feeling it.
Check out a TikTok of the pill dispenser in action.
Promising review: "So I am horrible about remembering if I took my pills. And I HATE digging into the old pill boxes or doing the tip over. I don't know what it is, but i have always disliked it. I hung this on my wall right by the kitchen so I pass it like 5,000 times a day and I can't not see it. It is so fun pushing the little orange button to watch the meds fall out. I mean it kind of feels like a really weird game of Wheel of Fortune, but I like it." —Grofica
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
7. Coppertone Glow with Shimmer Sunscreen Spray — in other words, sun protection, but make it ✨✨✨. This takes "shine bright like the sun" to a WHOLE other level.
Promising review: "LOVE this. I no longer forget to put on sunscreen as this is part of my new routine. Love the shimmer (much more than anticipated), especially on my arms and legs. Face might be a bit much, but prevents a burn for the win." —Tawny Stammen
Get it from Amazon for $12.22.
8. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room. Reviewers swear by this lil bub for navigating their rooms at night!
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
9. A collapsible Magic Mushroom funnel so you can feel like an enchanted forest nymph while you funnel your coffee, wine, baking ingredients, or mystical potions.
Check out a TikTok of the magic mushroom funnel in action.
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this funnel!!! I juice a lot of citrus and juices for cocktails, and this little guy is the perfect size for bottling. It’s beyond cute and really great quality. I’m always hesitant about buying silicone items, as I don’t want them to be too thin. This is perfect! Sturdy and cute! Can’t get better than that! The perfect addition to any cottagecore kitchen!" —Abbey Klem
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
10. A little popcorn bucket vase for a fun punch of color that basically DEMANDS you go to Trader Joe's and get the most colorful mini $4 bouquet to put in it, STAT.
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
This vase is so quirky and ADORABLE — every time I see it in my living room, it makes my heart happy. I am on a mission to make my living room space as un-boring as possible, and this may be a small piece, but it's got a BIG personality. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a fun piece of decor!
Get it from Amazon for $28.95.