43 Fun Things To Buy For Your Home, Because You’re Sick Of Only Just Grabbing “The Essentials”

1. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available also as a cabbage?? I don't know, you do do).
2. A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust so absurdly delicious that all food will just become a mere canvas for putting Cinnadust on. Reviewers use this on everything from coffee to toast to yogurt to fries to popcorn to sweet potatoes to ice cream to — you know what, I'll let you decide on your cinnajourney for yourself.
Check out a TikTok of the Cinnadust in action.
Promising review: "Ten out of ten, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
Get it from Amazon for $3.49 (note: this item is temporarily out of stock and available for preorder).
3. A spooky skull-shaped ice mold, because honestly, if we're all gonna become TikTok bartenders now, we might as well be metal as heck about it.
Pro-tip: these molds also work for making soaps, birthday candles, chocolate, and fondant, covering all your miscellaneous undead needs.
Promising review: "Got these to make ice cubes for a Halloween party. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. The cubes come out perfectly. I'm probably going to try to use it to make chocolate skulls next." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.29.
4. A frameless standing aesthetic mirror to help brighten up your vanity or bookshelf by giving the ~illusion~ of more space.
Promising review: "Super easy to set up. It doesn’t take up a lot of space and it also looks like it’s art so it doesn’t have to be just for makeup or sitting on a vanity. I put this on my office desk so I can check my teeth and stuff throughout the day. It’s a really great piece to have around without seeming like a mirror." —Tasha
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
5. A microwave rapid brownie maker, because the only thing better than homemade brownies is homemade brownies in less than four minutes. All you need is half a box of any regular grocery store mix plus the ingredients, and this gizmo will have you on your way to Brownie City in no time.
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank-featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Psst — people swear by this for dorms, studio apartments, and for safer, easier baking with kids!
Promising review: "Love this. Brownies come out very moist. Makes a half of a 13x9 inch brownie mix at a time. This is great for us because we don't have to search for measuring cups and mixing bowls; everything you need but the ingredients are included. The brownies come out moist and chewy and the 'pan' is very easy to clean. I like that I can make half a batch at a time, and what can be wrong with brownies in three and a half minutes?" —Jqbuckley
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space 🌈.
7. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for a delightful upgrade to many things in your life, whether it's storing pills or trinkets or just staring at them looking all fancy and French on your bedside table.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $7.70.
9. A book-shaped flower vase with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy (like TELL ME this vase wouldn't absolutely come to life and start strutting its stuff all over the library).
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A small duck-themed salad bowl so there's no such thing as a Sad Lunch Desk Salad ever again — now at least you have *one* coworker who will always quack you up mid-meal.
Promising review: "I love this bowl for putting snacks in. It is good in the dishwasher and holds an okay amount of stuff. I love the cute face on it." —Mana McPhee
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
11. A three-tiered ring floor lamp for anyone who wants a lighting option that isn't going to bore them to tears. This not only has unique, sophisticated flair, but comes with adjustable brightness so you can curate the room's mood.
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
12. A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams. Reviewers especially love how soothing the color changes and sounds of the water flow are. (And that both are fully adjustable!)
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $48.80 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price).
13. A truly iconic tortilla blanket so that everyone in your household can achieve the greatest aspiration of them all: becoming a human burrito.
Promising review: "My son (7) loves tacos and I wanted to get him something to soften the quarantine blow and THIS WAS IT! He has had the blanket (so soft!) around him for the past three weeks, pretty much nonstop. Thank you to the makers for letting my son 'become a burrito!'" —VA Resident
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven styles, including waffles and pizza).