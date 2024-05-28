35 Products That May Not Be The Most Practical, But Are 11/10 Worth It For The Fun

1. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
2. A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book, which is a newer edition of the original Reverse Coloring Book that took the internet by storm — reviewers swear by this easy, calming artistic outlet to help ease their anxiety, relieve stress, and unleash their inner creativity without taking up too much brainpower.
For those new to the concept — Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.
Promising review: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world! My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through." —K. DeWitt
3. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen, and keep your straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
4. And a personalized Stanley name tag so the next time you have a "Who even *am* I??" existential crisis on a random Tuesday morning, you can look down at your beloved water bottle and she will remind you EXACTLY who you are (with some GLITTER to boot)!!
Paola Brown Shop is a Texas-based Etsy shop established in 2012 that specializes in personalized and seasonal gifts.
Here's what fellow BuzzFeeder (and BFF) Heather Braga has to say about this small biz: "My friend has one of these custom nameplates (pictured above, left) and as soon as she showed me it I *knew* I needed one. She loves that it's not just a sticker — it's acrylic — so it won't simply fall off. I ordered one immediately... it arrived swiftly and in perfect condition. I adore the way it adds some exciting pizzazz to my cup without actually being a permanent addition. It's totally not a necessary item but it definitely sparks joy and makes me smile."
5. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter, because why go through life without taking advantage of every opportunity to make it sparkle??✨ Reviewers add a touch of it to glam up their Prosecco or jazz up colorful themed cocktails.
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
6. A wildly hilarious "screaming goat" button that has surprised reviewers by becoming a legit staple in their routine — people use it to get the attention of a classroom or break tension in the office or just to generally announce to anyone in your vicinity, "I've had it up to HERE and someone better get me a little treat IMMEDIATELY."
Novelty888 is a small business that specializes in delightfully and oddly specific talking buttons.
Promising review: "Got this for my wife to keep on her desk. She said it’s been a big hit in the office! If she or her coworkers are having a tough time, this lightens the mood with just the press of a button." —Daniel
7. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude." Reviewers love this for late night studying or reading without a harsh overhead light!
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options, and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
8. A pink cowboy hat disco ball car accessory so you can put much needed glamorous yeehaw in your commute.
Psst — these also make great ornaments during the holidays!
Miami Design District is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in handmade car accessories.
Promising review: "Legit the cutest thing i have ever bought. Looks just like the pic and the packaging was adorable! Legit in love." —Avery Forbes
9. A set of pastel glitter highlighters I saw on Instagram the other day and NEARLY BLACKED OUT from the cuteness. If you like highlighting your planner pages, favorite passages from books, or lines from your journal, please do yourself a favor and purchase these subtle but oh-so-sparkly colors to jazz them up ✨.
10. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
11. A set of deep set heart-shaped salad plates because sometimes the way to your heart is through a BIG OL' Caesar salad loaded with whatever flavor of crouton Trader Joe's came up with this week.
Promising review: "The quality is amazing. Bright white, ceramic! I loved them so much I ordered another set! Obsessed with them!" —christina lowie
12. Campbell’s Ghost Pepper Chicken Noodle Soup for anyone who's looking to jazz up their boring meal with a side that will inevitably make them go. 😳🔥👻❗ Reviewers are delighted to report that Campbell's was NOT messing around on the spice level with this!!
There's also 16 grams of protein in there, if you can power through the heat!! 🥵
Promising review: "My new favorite soup. Big can, big flavor, and it has enough ghost pepper to leave your eyes watering long after you're finished. I'm going to be keeping a case on hand. Campbell's hit a home run with this product." —James Corridan
