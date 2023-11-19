34 Fun Things To Buy Because Practicality Is For Squares

1. A dimmable sad duck nightlight because sometimes you just have to look at this emotionally deflated creature on your desk and be like, "Welp. At least I'm doing better than that little dude."
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
2. An at-home slushy-making cup so easy to use that you're going to spend the entire year in Slushie Town, Population: You. All you have to do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in the cold drink of your choice (read: anything from soda to LaCroix to juice to smoothies) and crush the sides of the silicone cup until a slush forms.
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup!
Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick
3. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, aka any parents' dream — this gizmo keeps kids entertained for hours of fun hiding it all over the house, where it makes little noises to give clues about where to find it. It's basically all the joy of playing hide and seek, except it's the *toy* hiding, not the humans.
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get! When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
4. A bottle of thermal color-changing nail polish so you can feel like a magician every time you run your fingers under warm and cold water.
Cirque Colors is a small Brooklyn-based business specializing in handmade nail polish and nail accessories.
Promising review: "My favorite nail polish. I was iffy when I first put it on, it seemed an awkward consistency for nail polish...but I was happily surprised. It is matte and dries super fast and after two coats and 10 minutes they were done. I was going to put topcoat over them for a glossier finish, but I ultimately just left them matte. It goes on and dries beautifully, it changes to purple in cold temperatures, and it DOES NOT CHIP OR PEEL like many thermal nail polishes. I washed dishes, gardened, cleaned, and even without topcoat my nails still look perfect. I will definitely be buying more, they're worth the price." —Samantha Martin
5. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little hobbit heart could use an extra dose of cozy in their room.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
6. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to your sushi.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
Promising review: "The chopsticks are very durable, and the glow is bright. They're a bit bigger that I expected — but very pleased nonetheless with the product because it serves the purpose and is entertaining for kids, right up to adult Star Wars nerds. It also made the perfect gift for my fellow Star Wars nerds. I've been too busy playing with them rather than using them to eat food — but hopefully that will eventually happen before the batteries need changing." —Anthony
7. A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on (or remind you to take a lil' dance break whenever you overwork yourself).
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
8. A ridiculously popular "cat dancer" toy so both you and your furry friend can shake off the stress of the day by chasing after it — and, of course, chronicling the absurd shenanigans for Instagram.
In fact, if you are looking for an immediate LOL, please head straight to the review images of this little gizmo — pages and pages of kitty cats having the time of their little lives. It is goodness and absurdity and light.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
9. A spooky skull-shaped ice mold, because honestly, if we're all gonna become TikTok bartenders now, we might as well be metal as heck about it.
Pro-tip: these molds also work for making soaps, birthday candles, chocolate, and fondant, covering all your miscellaneous undead needs.
Promising review: "Got these to make ice cubes for a Halloween party. It's very easy to use and easy to clean. The cubes come out perfectly. I'm probably going to try to use it to make chocolate skulls next." —Amazon Customer
10. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys that will prettttyyy much guarantee you never lose them again.
Promising review: "So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong. I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office." —D. Carter
11. Or a pet cloud because honestly ... that's about as much responsibility as some of us can handle 💀 . This lil' bub does require "a lot of love and attention," plus a 30-minute walk and a steady diet of "tears of joy," but one look at that precious face and you'll be able to swing it.
Party People is a UK-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in fun gag gifts and party supplies.
Promising review: "This pet cloud is so full of life and energy! As soon as I opened the box he jumped out and gave me a big hug! Might’ve been high IDK." —Owen
12. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt anyone in the movie theater industry will tell you is a perfect at-home alternative for that oh-so-savory buttery goodness you love to inhale before the previews begin. Not to be dramatic about popcorn on main, but this stuff is game changing.
Our family unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
13. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Check out a TikTok of the Michael Scott dishwasher magnet in action.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
14. A rainbow prism suncatcher you can easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make a bunch of teensy little rainbows all over the place, adding a subtle touch of magic in your space 🌈.
15. Or a rainbow prism window sticker to cast gorgeous rainbows all over the walls of your space whenever the sun hits it *juuust* right.
Check out a TikTok of the sticker in action.
Peachy Keen Design Co. is a Colorado-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in art prints, stickers, and other designs.
Promising review: "I can’t even begin to explain how much we love this thing! LOL it sounds so crazy but it’s such a joy-bringer. Our 4-year-old goes bananas whenever the rainbows streak across our living room and rightfully so, because it’s so awesome! We’re already planning where to put our next ones! Haha." —Renae Greene
