41 Fun Gifts They Can Enjoy Every Single Day

1. A cult-favorite portable blender, and BOY do I mean portable — it charges so they can operate it wherever they are, and it's as small as a water bottle, so once they blend their ingredients, they can swap out the lid and drink straight from it. Smoothie o'clock just became every damn time of the day.
Promising review: "Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and I don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge, and clean. It's a must buy!!!" —Debby from Warren
Get it from Amazon for $28.84 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
2. An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack (aka ~fanny pack~) they can wear around their waist or shoulder for a lightweight bag alternative when they're on the move. A lot of reviewers mention how genuinely *stunned* they are by how much this little bag can secretly carry.
Promising review: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this — she packed it as her only bag for a busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (available in 31 colors).
3. Laneige's "Sweet Candy" Lip Sleeping Mask, a flavor of the cult-favorite treatment that will bring them straight back to their favorite '90s candies. This is made with vitamin C and antioxidants to help keep their lips so soft, hydrated, and happy that they'l take more selfies than their front-facing camera can prepare itself for.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with buying products I see on TikTok, I was a little hesitant about this one due to the price. My lips get easily chapped, but never crack. I put it on, within seconds they felt like my usual lip balm does after apply it all day! I’m in love!" —Emma White
Get it from Amazon for $24+ (available in eight flavors).
4. A "Cup Cozy Pillow" to up their movie snack game to its highest potential — this has expandable cup holes to fit mugs, water bottles, and snacks, with an insulating foam that keeps drinks hot or cold for longer periods. It even comes with four snack holes so they can share with the person next to them (or just make themselves a glorious TV charcuterie pillow).
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow in action.
Promising review: "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
5. A pair of horizontal glasses, because not being able to watch Netflix and starfish on their bed simultaneously is a scam. Now you can help them out-scam it.
Promising review: "I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" —Kivy
Get them from Amazon for $15.98.
6. A set of vinyl coasters to give their coffee table a delightfully retro touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A teensy mini waffle maker that will churn out adorably sized, perfectly cooked-through waffles in mere minutes. Psst — if they're waffling on the waffles, they can also use it for hash browns, paninis, biscuits, and even (gasp) PIZZA. If they can dream it, they can mini waffle it.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" —Ken
Get it from Amazon for $12.55+ (available in 23 colors).
8. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to their nights in, plus some joy to their morning when they wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye pads. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for $7.19 (also available in a full eye mask).
9. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, they can fully take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "So far I love everything about these earphones. I have had multiple kinds of wireless headphones and am always getting the wires hung on everything. These are so comfortable, they stay in my ears well. The sound quality is fantastic. I haven’t tried them in the shower yet, but will do that soon. I will be ordering more to give for gifts. They are wonderful!! They pair easily to my phone and IPad. Noise cancellation is great. They are comfortable to wear also. I have small ears, so the small bud that comes with works very well for me. My 27-year-old son LOVES to sing in the shower so I am going to buy him a pair of these for Christmas. He will love them as much as I do." —Karen Haney
Get it from Amazon $19.99+ (get this price by clipping the $5 off coupon; available in five colors).
10. A refreshing portable sparkling water maker that proves we have peaked as a human species — the world is finally just one giant sparkling water oyster that's ours for the taking. Reviewers love how easy this is to use, too — all they'll have to do is pop on the cap with a cartridge and their water will be all ✨✨✨.
Each bottle comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges (with more refills available separately).
Check out a TikTok of the Ote sparkling water maker in action.
Promising review: "Love this bottle/soda maker. I am obsessed with fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at-home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go. I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! —Zeusboomer911
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+. (available in three colors).
11. A set of eye-popping fine point pens designed for planners and journals, so they can — gasp — color code all their to-do lists, fun plans with friends, and scrapbook pages.
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99.
12. A nostalgic Apple Watch stand so they can relive the good old days of wandering in the grass to find a Pikachu until their parents literally *begged* them to go say hello to the sun.
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
Psst — there's also an AirPod and AirPod Pro case to match!
13. A nostalgia-inducing mini popcorn maker because honestly *is* there a snack more powerfully potent a handful of this all salty and warm and freshly popped?? They deserve that in their life.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
Get it from Amazon for $28.06 (available in three colors).