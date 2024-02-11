31 Fun Cleaning Products For Anyone Who Cries A Little Bit At The Idea Of Picking Up A Broom

1. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair-removing products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
2. A satisfyingly squishy universal dust cleaner that will get into all your space's nooks and crannies, like keyboards and AC units and the vents in the back of your printer.
Promising review: "I'm both cheap and lazy, this leads me to purchase a lot of used electronics such as old laptops. I didn't much feel like taking the keyboards off the laptops that I purchased (lazy) for cleaning so I figured, 'hmmmm, sticky goo to get in the cracks makes sense.' This product was awesome, it takes a hot minute to kinda get the spread, flatten, and massage motion down to best get the ick off the keyboard, but after that the magic began. The gross residue started coming up and, to my surprise, it started pulling up hidden hairballs that had been long hidden in the depths of the keyboard. I'm thrilled with the result and totally recommend picking it up if you want a low-tech cleaning option." —sfjones86
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
4. A sink and drain plunger so good it's gonna put Mario and Luigi out of business — this little gizmo is ten times more effective than a traditional plunger, and works fast to unclog kitchen and bathroom sinks that are backed up with hair, gunk, and all the other things in the gross menagerie of human existence.
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I couldn’t believe I wasted my time with those liquid drain clearers. This was fast and efficient, and I only wish I had thought of a product like this sooner. Cleaned my bathroom sink in two seconds!" —Sn48
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes).
5. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love because it catches hair like nobody's business. These lil' desert bubs also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, *and* save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame.
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.
Promising review: "This is my first time using these, and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair, but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life-changing for me! 😄😻" —E & D
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99 (available in six styles).
6. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually, I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, including soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise, it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
7. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp because, honestly? Cleaning the toilet every week is a scam. Let this do the job for you (and prevent grime build up and toilet rings while it's at it!).
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work, but the gel solidifies, and with every flush, suds wash through with the water, and it really makes a fresh difference. Also, the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting, but they do the job." —Janet
Get it from Amazon for $4.74.
8. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A set of bathroom power scrubber brushes you can attach to a DRILL (!!) that basically does all of the hard grime busting for you, so you don't have to have sore arms for a week just because you dared to wipe down the shower.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Promising review: "These are great! I use the large one to give the bowl a cleaning. A variable speed drill makes quick and short work as well. They have other brushes for other applications that I will order as needed. Very affordable, well made and will get many uses due to durability." —Michael R.
Psst – each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six styles).
10. A set of three adorable, machine-washable Swedish dish cloths you can get in all sorts of different patterns to match your kitchen's vibe.
Psst — these are super absorbent and designed with a cross-hatch pattern for easier scrubbing, and each one of these can replace over a DOZEN paper towel rolls. The Brawny paper towel man is shaking.
Promising review: "I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills. After use, just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." —sandra simpson-kraft
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.34+ (available in 19 prints).
11. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to suck the gunk on your floors right up instead of wrangling with a dustpan full of hair clumps that keep falling out or a heavy vacuum cleaner. Why lug a vacuum around when you can get the job done with a lightweight broom instead?
EyeVac is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors).
12. A blind duster with microfiber sleeves so you can dig in deep and pick up an oh-so-satisfying amount of dust without wasting an oh-so-annoying amount of time like you usually do. Bonus: It comes with five clean sleeves, so you can tackle a bunch of windows at once.
Promising review: "I hate to clean blinds. I've tried every method you could imagine but none really did a good job. While looking at the internet for something to make the job easier I found the Hiware window blind cleaner duster brush. The price was more than affordable so I thought I would give it a shot. This little device is genius and the microfiber sleeves are so easy to throw in the washer to get ready for the next time." —Northwest Gal
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.