It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!

Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP

Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $22.13.