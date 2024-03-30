1. A squishy universal cleaning putty to get into all your car's nooks and crannies, like drink holders and the AC vents. Take THAT, Cheez-It dust.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders. The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $6.98 (available in three colors).
2. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
3. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love because it catches hair like nobody's business. These lil' desert bubs also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, *and* save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame.
Promising review: "This is my first time using these, and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair, but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life-changing for me! 😄😻" —E & D
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99 (available in six styles).
4. A color-coded Cuisinart knife set so not only will you have the perfect blade for each task like a true profesh, but you'll be able to avoid cross-contamination without having to pause and wipe everything down every time you transition to a new food 🌈.
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this a holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did!
Promising review: "This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for. I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
Get a set of six knives with covers from Amazon for $22.13.
5. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex harder than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair-removing products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilt messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable, stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
6. A "Gracula" garlic crusher, because you know what? If a 108-year-old vampire lurking moodily in the trees in the Pacific Northwest isn't going to fall in love with you and grant you immortality, one might as well make your life in the kitchen a little easier.
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $17.46.
7. An adorably encouraging daily planner you can fill out throughout the course of each day to keep yourself on track for all your calls, goals, and even your water intake. It's like you've got your own babysitter in a notepad, basically.
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." —Shannon Hoglund
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. An adorable fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner to ~just keep swimming, just keep swimming~ so you can stop growth of yucky sludge affecting the quality of your air for up to 30 days, sparing you a *ton* of humidifier washes.
9. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually, I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, including soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise, it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp because, honestly? Cleaning the toilet every week is a scam. Let this do the job for you (and prevent grime build up and toilet rings while it's at it!).
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work, but the gel solidifies, and with every flush, suds wash through with the water, and it really makes a fresh difference. Also, the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting, but they do the job." —Janet
Get it from Amazon for $4.74.
11. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes in there are clean and need to be put away, or whether they're dirty and here to SCARE YOU STRAIGHT.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.