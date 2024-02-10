31 Ferocious Cleaning Products For Messes You Put Off *Way* Too Long

1. A bottle of Angry Orange pet odor eliminator that's working OVERTIME — not only does this vanish the evidence of pet-related stains and odors, but it leaves the area smelling so nice that you'll be like, "Um, is this my new signature perfume??" Extremely bonus: it also deters pets from peeing, so if there's a ~hot spot~ your doggo loves to frequent, this ought to curb the habit.
Angry Orange is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Check out a TikTok of Angry Orange in action.
Promising review: "This product has become a must in our household! We discovered it while looking for another scent/odor control product that had a strong citrus scent to spray around a Christmas tree a year or so ago when one of our dogs suddenly decided that he was going to start peeing on the Christmas tree every night. Not only did it deter him from peeing on it, it smells fantastic, and now we use it all the time for any smells around the house, pet odor related or not! It only takes one or two sprays as well, and the whole area smells fabulous afterwards." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.97 (available in four sizes).
2. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners — this compact, super portable powerhouse uses warm water and a special formula to make stains from grass, mud, pet accidents, food, and all your other home-related shenanigans look like they never even happened.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!
Promising review: "I wish I had taken photos since I was amazed at the results honestly. I bought my car about a year ago and it had stains all over the seats — I didn’t want to pay $300+ for them to be cleaned since I’m a college student so I just waited. My sister saw a TikTok video or something about this machine and while I was doubtful that it would work since some of these stains have been there for who knows how long I finally bought it cause I spilt a blue slushee over my car seats. Lo and behold I now have a car with no stains whatsoever! I wish I had gotten it sooner!! I wish I would’ve taken before and after pics but I’ll try and upload some of how it looks now at some point! But 15/10 recommend!!" —jovana montoya
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
3. An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner so you can go ham on the interior of your car and lift up all the stains in one deeply satisfying go.
Promising review: "Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok, and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" —Alison Crawford
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
4. An all-natural tea tree bathroom cleaner that may be made with plant-based ingredients, but gobbles up stains like nobody's business. Reviewers swear by this for saving time and energy, since it easily cuts through grime, mold, and mildew accumulating in bathroom spaces.
Promising review: "I was surprised at how well this worked to clean my shower. In the past, I’ve used a homemade baking soda paste mixture to scrub my bath and shower, but I was excited to see that just spraying this tub and tile cleaner helped loosen the dirt so that it just wiped right off!! Yay! Saves me time and scrubbing energy :)." —Grover
Get it from Amazon for $12.70.
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff to tackle so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. Or the The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray, which also lives up to its name and *then* some considering the feats it can accomplish — this can lift ink, grease, and dirt stains off walls, counters, and other places with large surface areas you need to go to clown town on.
7. A pumice cleaning stone for a non-toxic, delightfully efficient option to banish those stubborn toilet rings from your bowl once and for all (without messing up the porcelain!!).
Powerstone Pumice is a small business that specializes in home cleaning products.
Promising review: "I have never been so happy about a purchase before and this did it! We went away for a week and came back home and saw stains in all of the toilet bowls. I researched and it’s from hard water or something like that. I’m so glad I [tried this] because this saved me so much money and time on finding a solution that works miracles. I didn’t even need to scrub hard. Just rubbed it on the stains a couple of times and I was done in less than five minutes for each bowl. I highly recommend this product!" —Selina B
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (also available in a pack of two and four).
8. An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner that uses vinegar and water to blow hot steam into your microwave oven and loosen up all the old food and stains in a mere seven minutes (approximately two Lizzo songs, if anyone's keeping track).
Check out a TikTok of the "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner in action.
Promising review: "This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn, and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than one minute just wiping down the microwave!!! I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" —Desiree Barlow
Get it from Amazon for $11.06+ (available in two colors and as a set of two).
9. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78.
10. A portable car vacuum for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors or enjoys particularly messy snacks and leaves the evidence sitting around — with this easy-peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand spanking new.
Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
"TikTok made me buy it. I NEVER leave reviews buttt I was surprised at how well and powerful this vacuum was! And it wasn’t loud. 10 out of 10 recommended. Go buy it and try it for yourself." —Jessica D. Williams
Get it from Amazon for $26.26+ (available in four colors).
11. A sink and drain plunger so good it's gonna put Mario and Luigi out of business — this little gizmo is ten times more effective than a traditional plunger, and works fast to unclog kitchen and bathroom sinks that are backed up with hair, gunk, and all the other things in the gross menagerie of human existence.
Reviewers mention this was faster and more effective than one-time use drain snakes and chemical cleaners!
Promising review: "I couldn’t believe I wasted my time with those liquid drain clearers. This was fast and efficient, and I only wish I had thought of a product like this sooner. Cleaned my bathroom sink in two seconds!" —Sn48
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two sizes).