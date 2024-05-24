34 Excellent Gifts You Can Give Someone Else (Or Just Low Key Keep For Yourself)

1. A set of vinyl coasters to give their coffee table a delightfully retro nostalgic touch *and* protect it from the perils of condensation.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
2. A copy of The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions perfect for any stage of life, if they're looking for something structured and soothing to do on a night off that will also help them preserve their favorite memories.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories
Get it from Amazon for $11.29 or from Bookshop (to support local bookstores) for $15.81.
3. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over their ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in their ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried so many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, and have great battery life. People can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
4. And a pair of delightfully relaxing noise-canceling on-ear headphones so you can kiiiiind of gift them AirPod Maxes without bankrupting yourself — this ultra-lightweight, chic alternative has the same noise-canceling features as the Apple version, lasts for up to five hours on a single charge, and can get a three-hour charge in ten minutes.
Note that the the noise-canceling is 95% — ideal for keeping ears out for traffic and kid noises, if need be, but not 100% like the Apple version.
Check out a TikTok of the headphones in action.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Maitland Quitmeyer has to say about these headphones: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the AirPods Max I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in silver and black).
5. An adorable retro-style 3-in-1 breakfast cooker to simultaneously cook toast, eggs, and meat so easily that they may never?? Touch their stove??? Again???? It comes with a built-in safety timer, so they don't have to eyeball it the whole time, and they can come back to all elements of their breakfast ready to rumble.
Check out a TikTok of the breakfast maker in action.
Promising review: "With my hubby being everywhere, I need to be there in the morning when I'm rushing to fix my breakfast before rushing off to work. I requested this little breakfast maker for Christmas. And it has really helped! I can put my eggs and bacon in their griddles, put a half bagel or slice of bread in the bottom drawer, set the timer, and then forget it until the bell rings. It's made my mornings much more tolerable. And it's so easy to clean!" —JTC
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in four styles).
6. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If they're in the market for a signature scent for their space, they will be *so* glad you turned them on to this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle, and this one is very, very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in six sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
7. A Buddy the dog spoon and spatula holder, aka the goodest! boy!!!!! in their kitchen. This heat-resistant pupperoonie will latch to their pots and pans to make an instant spoon rest. (Or prop open a hot lid to vent while cooking!) Paw-sitively DELIGHTFUL.
Promising review: "Most adorable spoon holder ever! I have a griddle in the middle of my stove, and I needed a holder that wasn't on my counter. This is super cute, easy to clean, and unique!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two colors and in a two-pack).
8. Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions, a bartender-beloved book for beginner- to intermediate-level cocktail enthusiasts that breaks down six iconic "root" cocktails — the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip — to show them how to improvise and riff their own creations based on what combos work with the ingredients they have.
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action.
Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages are full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana
Get it from Amazon for $22.49.
9. A buildable Lego cherry blossom reviewers love for a small but thoughtful way to add a touch of whimsy to their floral displays, and especially to gift to a fellow Lego enthusiast as a cheerful lil' pick-me-up.
Promising review: "Great afternoon activity. All of the flower Lego sets are great for a break and getting your mind off things. We have several different flower ones in a vase and they all seem to fit nicely together." —Jeremy Moeller
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
10. A magnetic rotating UFO-shaped Bluetooth speaker so they can have an ~otherworldly~ experience getting beamed up by their favorite bops.
Promising review: "Bought as a gift, but I will get one for myself. I was totally surprised at the quality of the speaker part of this. Got it for my grandson for Christmas. He set it up while here after opening, and we listened to Christmas music all day." —Dawna324
Get it from Amazon for $86.39 (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price).
11. Sol de Janeiro's Hair And Body Fragrance Mist, because people are straight up so obsessed with the smell of their cult-fave Bum Bum Cream that they bottled it up for everyday, anytime use. With a delicious "sunshine" and "beachy" smell that reviewers all describe a little differently, it is for sure *the* signature scent of the summer.
Promising review: "The hype off TikTok is real about this scent. It’s very warm and vanilla-smelling. Almost like a beachy vibe. I hate how no one would give me any kind of explanation on how it smelled, but glad I jumped on the bandwagon with this one." —Karli Bullins
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in three other scents).
12. A "Forever Flowers" bouquet of real preserved flowers that will maintain their beauty for one to three years — honestly, big ole flex on all the other bouquets that cost just as much and wilt within the week. Your practically-minded but whimsical friends will appreciate that they don't have to lift a finger to keep them pretty.
The Glamour Boutique is a small business that specializes in preserved flower bouquets.
Promising review: "Looked great on arrival, packaged nicely in a nice box. I bought this for my Valentine's date and she loved it, even repurposed some of the flowers. 10/10 recommended and they don't have to worry about a vase. It smells really really good too. I was very impressed to say the least." —Leslie Mensah
Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in three styles).