31 Easy Beauty Products For Anyone Who Can Barely Follow A Tutorial

1. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, a lightweight base primer that reviewers swear by for reducing the appearance of pores and helping their makeup apply more smoothly and evenly.
LOL, allow me to be the one to shout to GRAB THIS WHILE YOU CAN. Every time I've run out of it I've gotten mad at myself because thanks to TikTok, it's constantly out of stock. Now is finally our chance!
Promising review: "Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
2. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first go without having to ~wing it~ (read: wasting eight cotton balls, half a bottle of eye makeup remover, and all of the minutes you were setting aside to make your morning coffee).
Psst — this tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!
Promising review: "OMG I just got this delivered today and I am already obsessed! I have uneven eyes and this was such a breeze! I had to try three times to figure out the angle I usually like but from there it was a cinch. I have slightly oily lids and eyeliners and mascara usually transfer easily. After five hours I’ve had no raccoon eyes. I’ve already texted so many people about this lol. I hope they never stop making these." —rtownes86
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in four styles).
3. BYO Blush Oil, which is the ultimate in easy-to-use makeup because it practically does all the work *for* you — its color is designed to react to the pH of your skin, giving you a wholly personalized look without any extra work. TBH, it's no wonder this is one of their bestselling prods.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day.
Get it from Amazon for $36.
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just...you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95.
5. A makeup setting spray with a matte finish to lock your look in place in just a few seconds, even on days when the sun is trying to melt you like a Popsicle.
Promising review: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily when it's summer. It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." —Tina J.
Get it from Amazon for $7.84 available in three styles).
6. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5 and will give you such instant, effortless length you'll feel like your eyelashes are about to pull a Butterfree and take flight.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "I am a 30-year-old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made make up purchases based off of what reviewers and make up influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, a repairing mask reviewers often compare to Olaplex that's infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Holy moly. This stuff is AH-mazing. To be free of bad stuff, smell amazing, leave my hair SMOOTH and SOFT (did I emphasize that enough), and leave my hair drying quicker with it looking near perfect. Well, folks, what else is there to say? Buy it. Don’t think about it. Just do it. This coming from a super-picky hair girl!" —Aubsmommmy
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.90.
8. An illuminating moisturizer designed to enhance your skin's natural glow ✨ — perfect for anyone who wants a lightweight alternative to foundation or just a lil' extra low-effort shimmer in their lives.
Promising review: "Love love love this stuff. This is such a stellar product that is so versatile. Can be worn alone for some to put some glowy life to skin. Add to foundation or layer it. Beautiful. Use it as a base wear you put highlighter on top. Mix some with moisturizer. This in my opinion is better than so many high luxury brands that make similar products. And I am pretty sure it can be used by all skin types. It’s not oily feeling at all and it doesn’t dry out skin either. Just a total package. Can’t beat the price either." —Figgy08
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in four shades).
9. An easy-to-use, versatile mechanical eyeliner pencil you can get in basics or a ton of fun colors — reviewers are especially obsessed because it not only smudges effortlessly, but stays PUT on your waterline.
Promising review: "You can't beat the price. The most perfect creamy, pigmented, and easy to put on eyeliner ever. I think most eyeliners are a bit stiff and kind of tug on the eye when you apply it but not this liner! I bought it in black but will be buying it in other colors as well. Also! If you like to smudge your waterline, this liner is perfect for that." —Kaykay
Get it from Amazon for $6.47 (available in 14 colors).
10. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, an inexpensive lightweight concealer for anyone who wants to quickly touch up before meetings or errand running, but doesn't want to commit to a whole layer of foundation. This also helps cover dark circles without caking and reduce puffiness.
TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe.
Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in 17 shades).
11. An internet-beloved five-piece set of makeup sponges for ridiculously easy, efficient blending and coverage that mean reviewers compare it to the Beautyblender. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.
Promising review: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beauty Blender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product. And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." —Lindsey
Get a set of five from Amazon for $6.99.
12. A reviewer-beloved Mane Club 10-in-1 leave-in spray that honestly deserves its own theme song, for the amount of work it's putting in. Its unique formula of cannabis sativa seed oil helps it condition, detangle, heat protect, prevent breakage, hydrate, smooth, soften, control frizz, boost shine, and strengthen your hair, and keeps it nongreasy to boot.
Mane Club is a New York City-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in affordable haircare products.
It's also BuzzFeeder-approved — here's what Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow-drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good! My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days — which is especially great news because I wash my hair about every four days." You can check out Elizabeth Lilly's full review of the Mane Club One Hit Wonder spray for more deets!
Promising review: "Genuinely can’t live without it. I panic when I know I’m running low. I don’t know what I would do if they stopped selling this, I don’t even want to put that out into the universe. 100/10 highly recommend." —Natalie S.
Get it from Mane Club for $10.
13. A makeup-correcting stick for eyeliner, lipliner, and lipstick, because, in the words of Hannah Montana, "Everybody makes mistakes." Now you can make them fearlessly knowing this lil' corrector will make them all *poof!* disappear.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine Riordan
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.