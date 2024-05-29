33 Dreamy Products For Anyone Who Needs Some Calming Vibes In Their Life

1. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
2. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose little cottagecore heart wants a cute solution to stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night in the dark.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
4. A mini illuminated relaxation waterfall for your work desk or your bedside table so you can have a lil' bit of nature to destress when you need it most.
Promising review: "Awesome addition to my workspace environment. I've tried several fountains so far. This one is awesome, the pump is quiet, as is the water, it simply provides a really nice environmental impact on my workspace. I run it up to eight hours in a day, use distilled water only, and clean it periodically, and it's running just like new after several weeks. Not all of the fountains that I've tried work quite so well, I'm impressed and happy with this purchase." —Rod
5. A set of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of ~glamour~ to your night in and to the next morning, when you wake up bright-eyed, de-puffed, and utterly refreshed from the hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Promising review: "These are fantastic vegan collagen eye masks. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." —mr. dead
6. An abstract tabletop mirror to blow yourself kisses on your way out of your bedroom for another busy day of being the Most Productive, Cutest, Funniest Person Alive. ✨✨✨ Reviewers swear by this as an easy vanity mirror!
Promising reviews: "I use it to get ready every morning!! So cute, also very easy to clean. Hasn’t cracked no matter how rough I am with it. It’s very lightweight and a great gift for yourself or anyone. Definitely worth the price $$!!!" —M. Gonzalez
7. A set of ~EXTRA LARGE~ fizzy aromatherapy bath bombs handmade with lavender, peppermint, and orange essential oils so you can live your fizziest, calmest, most well-moisturized bath tub life.
Promising review: "I have been using bath bombs for years. I've used cheap brands, drugstore brands, luxury brands (Lush, YL) and more. This box gives all bath bombs I've tried a run for the money! The packaging was super cute and totally giftable. I was really impressed at the quality of the bath bomb itself too (I used Heal tonight) and I love that this uses natural essential oils. This bomb gave me the most serene experience and they are HUGE! At least double the size of ones I've used before. Comparable to the size of Lush bombs. I will definitely purchase this box again when I run out and honestly it's a great price at a little more than $2 apiece. You really can't beat it!" —Heather H
8. A gorgeously designed Hatch Restore 2 — this sunrise alarm and sound machine works overtime as a touch-controlled smart light, bedtime reading light, and even a wind-down light that helps you get into a healthier sleep routine at night, which is especially important to maintain when it's dark out for so long. Other bedside lamps could truly never.
Hatch Restore lets you personalize a "bedtime routine" for each night to train your brain to recognize sleep cues and get a better night's rest. Options include changing the light settings to more amber tones to help produce melatonin for sleep, soothing noise options, and sleep meditations and sleep stories you can get in the Hatch app.
Promising review: "The Hatch Restore 2 is truly a game changer for those looking to improve their night’s sleep and wake-up routine. It’s been the best bedside companion and has improved my overall health and well-being. The combination of sounds, lights, buttons, and aesthetics really all come to play to make this feel like a truly premium device. There are touch adjustments to adjust the volume and brightness of the clock, which work really well. My favorite feature is the physical buttons which you can press to start or stop the routines; it feels very intentional when I get ready for bed and really gets me in the right mindset to begin my bedtime routine." —Natasha Advani
9. A set of miniature moon and star crystals to introduce some calm and mindfulness into your life — this lovely, beginner-friendly set includes explanation cards for what qualities each stone possesses, and how you can apply them to your life.
Promising review: "This set of crystals is so beautiful. All of the crystals are gorgeous and cut into the shapes of moon and stars. There are accompanying cards that give you more information about each crystal. I love this little set and I think it is a great gift idea." —Amanda K.
10. A satin pillowcase that not only has a cooling effect, but is soft on skin and creates less friction for hair. Reviewers also swear by these for helping clear up their acne and love how easy these are to wash while still maintaining their quality.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
11. A spa-like rainfall shower head and handle set to transform your boring morning routine to a daydream-worthy oasis. This shower head helps maintain soothing, effective water pressure from a satisfying overhead angle to make you feel like you're genuinely out in ~nature~, and the handheld is perfect for massaging specific areas.
Each set comes with a 10-inch rain shower head, a shower mixer valve control, a handheld shower head, a stainless-steel shower hose, a shower head arm, and a brass shower bracket holder.
Promising review: "This rainfall shower and handheld provide a luxury spa experience in the privacy of your own bathroom. They are made of substantial, high-quality materials, and look and feel high-end. The rainfall shower is amazing with perfect pressure combined with beauty. It encourages standing for long, relaxing showers just enjoying the water as it falls over you. The handheld is magic for sore muscles or just to enjoy the massage like water. The diverter is easy to use. The price for such high-quality products is more than reasonable." —linda33
