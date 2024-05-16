32 Dependable Beauty Products That Prove “Quick Fixes” Aren’t Always A Gimmick

1. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
2. E.l.f. Power Grip Primer, aka a *godsend* for makeup lovers of all skin types, particularly those dealing with dry, flaky, or acne-prone skin. Once you apply this and let it set for 30 seconds, not only will it grip your makeup in place, but the hyaluronic acid will help moisturize and plump your skin to improve its texture over time.
Promising review: "I wanted to try this for the longest time, and I finally got it, and I was not disappointed. I highly recommend this product, especially if you have dry skin. This is my favorite primer to use now. Works so well and helps with making your makeup look almost flawless. Highly recommend it." —Megan Lindstrom
Get it from Amazon for $9.51.
3. L'Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar, which, true to its name, quite literally works its magic in *eight seconds* — you apply it to wet hair after a shampoo, massage it, rinse it out, and boom! This stuff targets damaged hair of all types to give you silkier, shinier locks for all the main character hair moments you *deserve*.
Promising review: "Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair, and it gets tangled easily. This stuff made it soft and manageable after the first use." —Jennifer Borchers
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen you'll see results with from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just...you know. Existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.95 (clip the 30% off coupon on the product page for this price).
5. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that a lot of reviewers bought to prevent bad breath, but ended up loving even *more* because it made their mouth feel so squeaky clean (and, in a lot of cases, made their taste buds experience flavor a lot more intensely!).
Basic Concepts is a small business that specializes in personal care products, home goods, and office essentials.
Promising review: "My husband and I have been using this product for a couple of months now, and we both think it is worth the purchase. It is not a magic fixer for bad breath or lack of oral hygiene, but paired with a good dental hygiene routine, we have noticed a positive difference, such as fresher breath for longer and fresher breath upon waking in the morning. It is easy to clean, and the shape prevents gagging. All in all, the product is definitely worth it." —Brimichelle
Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
6. Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm, a Korean beauty product you may have already seen taking TikTok by storm — this easy peasy all-in-one moisturizer for your face, lips, eyes, *and* neck is formulated with salmon complex and collagen to help reduce fine lines and boost radiance. Reviewers especially love how instant the hydration feels, and swear by it for that ~glass skin~, "just out of the shower" effect.
Promising review: "Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly this stick is life changing!!! In a matter of minutes my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" —Kristy
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in six styles).
7. Coco & Eve's Sunless Face Tanning Micromist for a quick ~glowy complexion~ hack without all the hullabaloo of prep that comes with full-body self-tans. Bonus — this doubles as self-tanner *and* skincare, because it's formulated with a hydration-boosting antioxidant complex.
After application, you should allow for six hours for the tan to fully develop.
Promising review: "I’m very impressed with this tanner. The fine mist sprays evenly and is effortless to apply. I like to let it soak in for 10 minutes then I’m ready for makeup. This gives a nice glow that looks naturally sunkissed!" —sholiver 2
"I saw a review of this on TikTok but never thought that I would love this product as much as I do. I actually bought another because I can’t get my daughters to stop using it. Smells great, no color transfer on clothing, and goes on perfectly." —Suzette Beristain
Get it from Amazon for $29.
8. A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover you can use to gently scrub as part of your skin routine or in the shower to remove excess sebum to exfoliates pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads, and other miscellaneous gunk from the day that you'd rather evict.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
9. A TikTok-famous natural lip plumper set infused with vitamin E and collagen to give you 24-hour fullness in your lips — the lip-tingling ginger essence tube is meant to plump lips for daywear, and the mint extract tube is meant to help hydrate and soften lips at night.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper, and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes, but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
10. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face like a magic wand that makes excess oil disappear — super convenient and *way* less wasteful than using blotting strips and time-wasting than fancy powders that need a ton of blending work.
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back-ordered, but then I got an email saying it was in stock, and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
11. A Jergens "Wet Skin" moisturizer that works right on the spot so you don't have to wait to dry off to moisturize and then wait for the moisturizer to set, too — this goes on right after you turn off the shower for *instant* moisturized skin.
12. A Benzene-free, travel-friendly applicator of I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder so easy to use that you can just dab it on your hairline and rub it in for an instant, oil-absorbing refresh. Now your "no wash" days are a secret that you and your roots will never tell 👀.
Check out a TikTok of the dry shampoo in action.