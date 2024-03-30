37 Deeply Helpful Products You Probably Haven’t Heard Of Yet

1. A set of soda can "lids" to spare you the despair of being half finished with your can of LaCroix or Coke on the way out the door — these fashion them into a bottle and make them delightfully portable.
Reviewers also *swear* by these for keeping sand and dirt off the rim at picnics or the beach!
Promising review: "Biggest thing since sliced bread. Do you hate it when you when can’t finish your soda or maybe don’t have time? If you're driving somewhere it’s difficult to handle a can drink sometimes, you’re trying to take a sip and all a sudden you hit a pot hole. Soda up your nose, down your chin, on your clothes. It doesn’t have to be that way anymore — with these you can enjoy you soda just like it was in a bottle. I was skeptical at first, but sold as soon as I put it on the can. I use it every day." —Jonesy
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A handy dandy dual-sided deshedding brush for thinning and shedding pet hair off of especially fuzzy cats and dogs. This pain-free brush not only removes excess fur, but helps demat and detangle pet hair, so your (slightly less) furry friend can be as comfy as possible.
Promising review: "I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble. I have a German Shepard that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs. When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dogs coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." —Rescue2inVB
Get it from Amazon for $12.59+ (available in four colors).
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this a while back and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
4. A set of legging organizing hangers for anyone who owns approximately [number redacted] pairs that are currently tangled in a dresser drawer like a giant athleisure nest. This will not only free up space, but give you easy access so you're not rooting through them for the One Pair That Makes Your Butt Look Good.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A "Lifty Loo" toilet seat handle to keep things germ-free when you're lifting the toilet seat up and down — even your toilet seat deserves to accessorize!! And these come with an adhesive that make them super easy to install.
Lifty Loo is a small business that specializes in toilet lifting tabs that are made with recycled ocean plastic.
Promising review: "Works perfect for what I need it for. I just figured out where it would work best on my toilet, then I adhered it. It doesn't get in the way and my younger boys are able to pick the seat up without touching the seat." —SK
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.97.
6. A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea — a must-have for anyone who gets motion sick on long car rides, cruises, buses, and trains.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.21.
7. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
8. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once you adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on your kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — you can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on your phone.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "Super great! Comes with clear instructions, the mobile app is clear and well designed, and it's super easy to set the whole thing up. Honestly I'm really happy with the product. Now I don't have to get up all the time when I inevitably forget to turn the lights off. I can just hit the button on my phone and VOOP the little arm comes out and presses the switch!" —Noah R.
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in white and black).
9. A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks to make putting on the shower curtain and the liner so! darn! easy!! that you'll never go back to those silly rings that pop off annoy the heck out of you again.
Promising review: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." —Christina
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 10 colors).
10. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
11. An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in six styles).