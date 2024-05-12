BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
46 Cozy, Elevated Pieces For Anyone Who Gets Grouchy In Uncomfortable Clothes

Life is too short to wear clothes that aren't as cozy as this breezy oversized button-down, or these ruffled elastic-waist shorts.

Emma Lord
by Emma Lord

BuzzFeed Staff

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. An affordable, Lululemon-esque longline sports bra so comfy, supportive, and versatile that reviewers love it both for outdoor workouts, gym use, *and* errand running. This is designed to be supportive without being too compressive, with lightweight fabric that keeps you breezy in the heat. 

Person in a vehicle wearing a white tank top
reviewer in a black tank top
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "LOVE. It is super comfortable to wear and is great for supporting my chest when I go on a run. Doesn't collect sweat. Very nice and cool material for hotter environments. I have it in so many colors because I love them so much. HIGHLY recommend!" —Cheyenne

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors). 

2. A mismatched loungewear set that is truly SUCH a boon for anyone who wants to get that "effortlessly cool" look — these are designed to look beautiful together, but the two-tone, two-fabric look subtly signals that you are, in fact, the mastermind behind this perfect mismatch. 

Person in a casual cream knit top and loose white trousers
Person in faded brick red top and maroon trousers
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "First of all, it is a really nice, well-made outfit. Secondly, it fits perfectly and looks great. It is very comfortable and stylish. It is my second outfit from this company, as I ordered it immediately after receiving the first one. They will be perfect for an upcoming travel." —gemgirl

Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 color combos). 

3. A smooth "smoke cloud" fabric square-neck top elevated enough to be a work staple and chic enough to easily transition for a night out afterward — aka a warm weather godsend. 

model in brown square neck t-shirt
Person in a white version of top
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "THIS IS A MUST-BUY!!! These shirts are buttery smooth and look so good with a nice neckline. I highly recommend — I have the beautiful blue and hot pink ones. Definitely feeling the spring colorful vibes with these." —Marné Lang

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X and 11 colors). 

4. A pair of drawstring wide-leg linen blend pants clearly designed by someone who thought to themselves, "What if I could take pajamas and make them look expensive and chic as all heck for daytime wear?" Now is their time to shine. 

reviewer wearing white linen blend pants
reviewer posing in the green version
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these pants! I bought the color Ecru, and they are a perfect light khaki color. Not see-through. Soft. Hits right at the top of my sandals. I washed and dried them normally, and they didn’t shrink. Will be ordering other colors." —Allen family 

Get it from Amazon for $28.50+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 11 styles). 

5. An oversized button-down shirt that is about to become the MVP of your entire closet (that is, if it ever makes it off your body in the first place). This breezy but sophisticated layer pairs perfectly with an elevated or casual look on those "too hot for a sweater, too chilly to risk it" kind of days. 

Model wears oversized white shirt and blue jeans
Woman in a pink blouse and blue jeans taking a selfie, focus on outfit, for shopping article
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Big Dart is a small business that specializes in fashion-forward button-down shirts. 

Promising review: "I am randomly and surprisingly obsessed with this shirt! I didn’t expect it to fit or feel good because it’s from Amazon. But this shirt is truly fantastic. The oversized style is just right, so even if you buy your size, you’re not swimming in it. The fabric is very lightweight with a crisp hand but still feels great on your skin. And it’s also not see-through like most white shirts. It’s a great shirt on its own or as a light coverup. Can’t recommend it enough. I love it so much I just bought the brown version!" —Amanda 

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 styles). 


6. A spaghetti strap romper so "playground chic" that it'll become your uniform for all warm weather shenanigans. Who knew getting in touch with your inner child could be so fashionable?? 

reviewer in a casual mint romper
model showing back of romper in black
www.amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "I absolutely love this! It is adorable and comfortable. Easy to get into and out of and can be accessorized in many ways. I get many compliments on this and have it in two colors!" —Jason D. 

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 31 styles). 

7. A well-constructed satin midi skirt for the ultimate in "I want to be chic, but I also want to be COMFORTABLE, dammit!!" hacks. This will not only instantly elevate any look but features an elastic waistband for instant coziness, too. 

reviewer in a vibrant floral top and green skirt
reviewer posing in a textured white blouse and lavender skirt with neutral heels
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Wow, I honestly had low expectations, but I love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet, and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.

Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it! 

Get it from Amazon for $49.90+ (available in sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/ patterns). 

8. A pair of relaxed wide-leg shorts with a satisfying pleated drape that gives ~quiet luxury~ without the loud price tag. 

Person wearing a beige pleated shorts
Person in the brown version of the shorts
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Ordered in the brown and black. Very soft and I love the longer length, giving it a more elegant feel. The material is very soft. True to size." —M. Maynard

Get it from Amazon for $23.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL, two inseams, and five styles). 

9. A floral wrap dress so dainty and fluttery that you will only have two questions when you put it on. One: How will you ever bear taking this comfy, adorable dress off? And two: Will you ever be able to stop skipping around town singing "I Feel Pretty"? 

a reviewer in the green floral dress
reviewer in red version of the dress
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Psst — it also features pockets!! 

Promising review: "This dress fits me amazingly; it’s adorable, and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress."  —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 16 colors).

10. A pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compared to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these. 

Model in black leggings
model in pale blue legging showing seamless back
Amazon

Promising review: "Super comfy. I usually don’t write reviews, I tried this first before buying Lulu, and these are the most comfortable leggings for everyday and even for workouts. Highly recommended!" —Criselle Johnson

Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles). 

11. A lightweight open-front draped cardigan so versatile that you'll want to whisper "chef's KISS" every time you pair it with a cute dress or a casual jeans look. This airy little number is perfect to toss on when air conditioners start getting LAWLESS in the summer!! 

Model in casual outfit with white draped cardigan, tank top, jeans, and sneakers
Amazon

Promising review: "Can't recommend this cardigan enough. It's a light layer, not too hot, but it does keep you warm. It's soft but holds its shape. It's professional without looking uptight. Goes with everything from casual to dressy. Great range of colors — I bought the green/gray and am considering purchasing another." —Catherine Carter

Get it from Amazon for $28.50 (available in sizes XS–6X and 20 styles). 

12. A cropped boxy tee to keep you easy, breezy, lemon squeezy when you want to stay cool in the heat but don't want to give up that "effortlessly cool" T-shirt vibe. 

Person in a black crop top tee-shirt
Person in white t-shirt
Amazon, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "It is the perfect cropped white tee. A little boxy, which was exactly what I wanted. (I have a boxy crop from Abercrombie that was $20 more, and I couldn’t find the same one in white in my size.)" —MellyH

Get it from Amazon for $24.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and 10 styles). 

13. A pair of classic white sneakers for anyone who needs a chic "go-to" shoe but doesn't want to deal with the sometimes EXORBITANT prices of ~brand name~ sneaks. These are sleek, comfy, and won't make your bank account blink at you pointedly. 