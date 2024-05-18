Just 37 Cool-Looking Things You Should Add To Your Cart

1. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $11.89 (available in 14 styles).
2. Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm, a Korean beauty product you may have already seen taking TikTok by storm — this easy peasy all-in-one moisturizer for your face, lips, eyes, *and* neck is formulated with salmon complex and collagen to help reduce fine lines and boost radiance. Reviewers especially love how instant the hydration feels, and swear by it for that ~glass skin~, "just out of the shower" effect.
Promising review: "Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly this stick is life changing!!! In a matter of minutes my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" —Kristy
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in five styles).
3. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
4. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds immediately. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything your dessert gremlin heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
Get it from Amazon for $4.98 (and try their s'mores seasoning blend, too!).
5. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
6. A cleverly designed rechargeable electric candle lighter with a flexible neck so you can light all your coziest, deepest candles without worrying about the "YIKES" of being near an open flame. This is also windproof and super portable for anyone looking for options to light candles or fires outside, too!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. Now I’m able to light candles when the candle wax has melted down and it’s hard to reach inside the jar. I also love the fact that you charge this with a USB cable and the charge lasts for a long time. It has indicator lights to let you know how much of a charge is remaining. I’ve only had to charge it once since I purchased it. Very durable, and a great value for the price. I definitely recommend this." —Cassandra S.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in seven colors and as a two-pack).
7. A buildable Lego cherry blossom reviewers love for a small but thoughtful way to add a touch of whimsy to their floral displays, or to gift to a fellow Lego enthusiast as a cheerful lil' pick-me-up.
Promising review: "Great afternoon activity. All of the flower Lego sets are great for a break and getting your mind off things. We have several different flower ones in a vase and they all seem to fit nicely together." —Jeremy Moeller
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
8. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A northern lights projector for anyone who wants to relive the magic of when they were ~unusually visible~ recently. Bonus: This also plays soothing noises and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker!
Promising review: "I love this light! The stars are beautiful, the colors are beautiful. I like that it shuts off in four hours. I use it in my house so I don’t have to turn lights on all the time. I like it so much, I just ordered three more to give to my grandchildren. It also has sounds like the sound of rain, or ocean waves. And you can even play your regular music on it. Don’t be afraid to try it! It’s like having the northern lights anytime you want." —Amy J Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
10. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
11. A projection alarm clock so you don't even have to turn your head or lift yourself to see the time — you can just glimpse at the wall and be like, "Ah, yes. That strange dream about turning into a pool noodle happened at exactly 3 o'clock again" before falling back asleep. It also functions as a USB port to charge devices!
Promising review: "The projection on this clock is sublime. If I am sleeping on my side and turned away from the clock, I merely have to cock my head to see what time it is rather than waking up to turn over and look at the clock. I am buying a second clock for my second bedroom. The design is nonintrusive and takes up very little space on my nightstand." —Sheryl S.
Get it from Amazon for $15.98 (clip the $4 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five styles).