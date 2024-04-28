35 Cool TikTok Products Under $15 To Try Out If You’re Bored

1. A set of cowboy straw toppers to add some much-needed "yeehaw!" into your hydration regimen. Reviewers also love this for keeping their straws safe from germs out here in the wild, bacterial west.
Check out a TikTok of the straw toppers in action.
Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! Good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or getting germs on it! Plus, it’s really cute." —JennA
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.99.
2. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone. Check out a TikTok of the brightener in action.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in two shades).
3. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories. Check out a TikTok of the open-air headphones in action.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, and have great battery life. People can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 14 styles).
4. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
5. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, aka any parents' dream — this gizmo keeps kids entertained for hours of fun hiding it all over the house, where it makes little noises to give clues about where to find it. It's basically all the joy of playing hide and seek, except it's the *toy* hiding, not the humans.
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy in action.
Promising review: "Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must-get! When it's hidden, it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close. And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries, and come on, it's poop? Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny, and if they don't, they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!" —andrea kelli gorman
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. A buildable Lego cherry blossom reviewers love for a small but thoughtful way to add a touch of whimsy to their floral displays, or to gift to a fellow Lego enthusiast as a cheerful lil' pick-me-up.
Check out a TikTok of the flowers in action.
Promising review: "Great afternoon activity. All of the flower Lego sets are great for a break and getting your mind off things. We have several different flower ones in a vase, and they all seem to fit nicely together." —Jeremy Moeller
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
7. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the biotin shampoo in action.
Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever." —Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $10.76.
8. A "Through The Seasons" Reverse Coloring Book, which is a newer edition of the original Reverse Coloring Book that took the internet by storm — reviewers swear by this easy, calming artistic outlet to help ease their anxiety, relieve stress, and unleash their inner creativity without taking up too much brainpower.
For those new to the concept — Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines to create images within the colors. Sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.
Check out a TikTok of the reverse coloring book in action.
Promising review: "Kendra Norton’s beautiful art books, Reverse Coloring books, have changed my world! My whole life I thought I was not creative and therefore had zero artistic ability. Now this has become my favorite form of artistic expression. I turn on music and/or an audiobook and allow myself to go for an adventure outside of my mind, beyond my mind, if you will. This has become my favorite way to process through difficult emotions and experiences I’m working through." —K. DeWitt
Get it from Amazon for $13.46.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $8.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
9. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so I thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
10. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof.
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews, and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5, you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A fast-acting, refillable plug-in fly trap for flies, fruit flies, moths, and gnats that works up to 400 feet by using a light to lure them. The best part?? The "trap" part is on the back, so you don't have to behold a little bug graveyard in your kitchen when you flick on the lights in the morning.
Check out a TikTok of the plug-in fly trap in action.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough wonderful things about these handy little bug catchers! They are simple to use, cheap to refill, and catch a ton of small bugs and flies. I have eight of them now, all around my house! It’s a little gross how many tiny flying insects are around…but it makes me feel a lot better now that I have these!" —Chris H.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.