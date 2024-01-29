These 41 Cleaning Products Are So Good You’ll Never Dread Doing Chores Again

1. A clever silicone "Broombi," designed to flex work than most of us have in a calendar year — it's an all-surface broom, squeegee, *and* pet hair remover, making it your one-stop shop for all your "fix this grimy floor IMMEDIATELY" needs.
Broombi is a small business that specializes in household cleaning and pet hair-removing products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this broom! It does everything it states and shows. Excellent on carpets and spilled messes on the floor. Love how I get more dust and dirt off the floors. Also love that it can be made longer with just a quick twist. Durable and stable, and the appearance is much better than a tattered brush at the bottom of most brooms! Getting into the corners is so much easier, too. Excellent broom!" —Sandra Moyer
2. A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence until the next time you do a deep car clean. With this easy-peasy gadget, you can scoop it all up and leave your interiors looking brand-new.
Promising review: "This was the perfect solution for a busy mom like myself. I have three little ones, and every day, there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money, not having to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better, but for the price and quality, I can’t complain. It’s a must!" —Amazon Customer
"TikTok made me buy it. I NEVER leave reviews buttt I was surprised at how well and powerful this vacuum was! And it wasn’t loud. 10 out of 10 recommended. Go buy it and try it for yourself." —Jessica D. Williams
3. A set of Bottle Bright tablets so you can banish all the sludge caked on your automatic kettle, coffee maker, or favorite ceramic mugs before buying replacements.
Bottle Bright is a small business that specializes in effortless bottle cleaning products.
Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok and gave it a try. May I say the results were golden! My husband uses the same Yeti everyday for coffee and the inside was stained pretty bad. I put this tablet in, gave it a wash and it looks brand new!!!!!!! Also took away that coffee smell!" —Kelsey
4. A flat head mop and wringer set that is basically what happens with the viral EasyWring mop system and a Swiffer have a delightfully efficient baby. The flat style and 360-degree rotation of the mop allow for a deep clean on every corner of the floor, and the bucket has self-cleaning edges to trap dirt, hair, and grime. Bonus: the mop heads are fully machine washable!
Promising review: "LOVE this MOP!!!!!! I have been through so many mops in the past five years, and this one beats them all! Very compact, easy to use, easy to carry, and my favorite part cost effective! It comes with washable/replaceable heads that trap and clean to a T! I was not expecting this to be a 5-star, but it is. I would recommend this to anyone that has steps, kids, pets, it's a game changer." —erica707
"TikTok made me buy it, and I don't regret it. I'm an obsessive cleaner. I have four fur babies, and I don't know how the hair ends up clinging to the wall. This is perfect for that. I use this to clean my walls, not floors. But gunk we don't think exists on our walls shows after a few years. Walls need to be cleaned, and this makes it so much easier. I love the clean side and the dirty side. This is perfect for the obsessive cleaners out there." —Dannielle
5. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time — once you apply it after a shower, you just have to wait eight to 12 hours, and it'll quietly tackle the soap scum, grime, oils, mold, and mildew stains without any elbow grease from you.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually, I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, including soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise, it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
6. A compact silicone toilet brush so well-designed that it's like the toilet brush has finally reached its final Pokemon evolution. The flat silicone head is designed to properly scrub not just the interior of the bowl but the corners in the outer rims, plus, the silicone is *way* more hygienic in the long run because it's easier to sanitize.
Check out a TikTok of the silicone toilet brush in action.
Bonus: you can either let it sit in the holder on the floor or mount the holder on the wall or the side of the toilet!
Promising review: "Loved it and bought three of them. The design is very cute, compact, and stylish, adding a touch of elegance to my bathroom. The silicone material makes it easy to clean, and I love that it stays dry, cleans itself through the vent holes at the bottom of the holder. The flexible brush reaches all the nooks and crannies with ease, ensuring thorough cleaning." —Anthony Olsen
7. A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds and residue that are *definitely* affecting the taste of your coffee, even if you haven't noticed over time.
Quick & Clean is a small business that specializes in coffee machine cleaning products.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old, and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, it keeps everything running correctly and clean." —Lauren
8. A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love because it catches hair like nobody's business. These lil' desert bubs also help soften fabric, reduce wrinkles, *and* save drying time, so they're putting all the decorative but useless succulents in your home to shame.
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.
Promising review: "This is my first time using these, and I'm already in love! I saw someone say these can catch hair, but I didn't know if these would really catch hair until I used them. They even captured cat hair, which is life-changing for me! 😄😻" —E & D
9. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product; it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
10. Plus The Pink Stuff Miracle Foam Bathroom Cleaner (the bathroom-friendly version of the iconic Pink Stuff cleaning paste!), which reviewers swear by for everything from soap scum to iron stains to limescale to toilet gunk. Whatever is happening in your shower is no match for this tough lil' spray bottle!
Promising review: "If you are looking for a new product to clean your shower, look no further. I love this stuff! What I really love is that it cleans great and doesn’t make you feel like you're going to pass out after you cleaned. The smell isn’t too strong. I spray, let it sit for a bit, and watch it wash away the dirt. The hype is definitely it for The Pink Stuff!" —Amazon Customer
11. A self-cleaning broom and dustpan set designed with pet owners in mind — the bristle cleaner installed in the dustpan makes it *super* easy to dislodge pet hair into the dust pan so you're not sweeping the floor with it all jammed up in there.
Promising review: "Excellent, sturdy broom which sweeps nicely. The unit stays standing up without a lot of effort; it just has to be balanced properly. I like the little thingies on the dustpan that clean off the broom. Also, when sweeping into it, you don't have to hold the dustpan, plus it is easy to empty because the dustpan doesn't flop around. I feel somewhat silly saying it, but it is a pleasure to sweep. I'm going to buy a few as gifts to some friends because I like it so much." —DonnaMarie13
12. A blind duster with microfiber sleeves so you can dig in deep and pick up an oh-so-satisfying amount of dust without wasting an oh-so-annoying amount of time like you usually do. Bonus: It comes with five clean sleeves, so you can tackle a bunch of windows at once.
Promising review: "I hate to clean blinds. I've tried every method you could imagine but none really did a good job. While looking at the internet for something to make the job easier I found the Hiware window blind cleaner duster brush. The price was more than affordable so I thought I would give it a shot. This little device is genius and the microfiber sleeves are so easy to throw in the washer to get ready for the next time." —Northwest Gal
13. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp because, honestly? Cleaning the toilet every week is a scam. Let this do the job for you (and prevent grime build up and toilet rings while it's at it!).
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work, but the gel solidifies, and with every flush, suds wash through with the water, and it really makes a fresh difference. Also, the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting, but they do the job." —Janet
