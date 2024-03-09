43 Cheap Versions Of Expensive Products That We Need To Stop Gatekeeping

1. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. Bonus: it's a heck of a lot cheaper than the other TikTok fave, the Tula version.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable, and smells lovely." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A set of chic, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (as in, you can sweat in them and then FULLY take them in the shower) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "I previously had Beats headphones that broke within three months. I bought these to replace my Beats headphones, and will never turn back. These headphones are amazing. They have a very long battery life. I love the case they come with. I use them in the gym four days a week, and they have not become waterlogged. If you're looking for reliable headphones, I would highly recommend these!" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (clip the $5 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
3. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof — reviewers call it out as an excellent comparison for Too Faced's "Better Than Sex" and Benefit's "They're Real."
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and was extremely hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A delightfully vibrant pair of ~dreamlux~ leggings made with an oh-so-buttery soft material reviewers compare to Lululemon's Align ... but WAY cheaper. If you're looking for a reliably squatproof, comfy, compressive legging, look no further than these.
Promising review: "These are amazing quality!! I do love my pair of Lululemon leggings, but I notice that they stretch out and slide down throughout the day. These do not! They are so soft I almost feel like I am wearing nothing, but still feel very ‘athletic’ like they’re holding everything in. When I opened the package, they looked like they were going to be too short at first, but they were not. They are quite stretchy and comfortable. Highly recommend!!" —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in women's sizes XXS–XXL, two inseams, and 16 styles).
6. Plus, a pair of popular cross-waist leggings heralded as the perfect comp for the Aerie leggings that went viral on TikTok — reviewers love this version for the streamlined look, the soft four-way stretch, and, of course, the hidden pocket in the waistband. 👀
Promising review: "I bought these leggings because I saw a plus-size woman on TikTok raving about them and thought they were cute! I read reviews, and 90% of them were great, so I ordered them. When I got them the next day I immediately put them on, and I LOVE THEM! They are soooo soft and comfy, and not see-through at all! Definitely recommend these!" —Taylor
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get it from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in women's sizes XS–3X, three inseams, with or without pockets, and dozens of colors).
7. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen reviewers swear by as an alternative to pricey professional treatments and strips. This gets results from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "This product actually works! Very affordable too. There are a lot of expensive teeth whitening products out there, but why spend extra money when you don't have too? Definitely worth trying!" —Mona L Cureton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95 (clip the 20% off coupon on the product page for this price).
8. A buildable Electric Glow Stick lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with ~pH technology~ so it will adapt to your own personalized shade. Bonus: reviewers *love* this as a subtle, rosy blush — a cheaper alternative to expensive pH adaptive versions!
Check out a TikTok of the Electric Glow lipstick in action.
Promising review: "Beautiful color lipstick that looks great with my skin tone. Not too bright but a rosy color that I love." —Faloli
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by as a cheaper method for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients.
Promising review: "I've had fine, thin hair my whole life, but I used to have a lot more of it. My hair has been thinning and falling out a lot. There is a prescription shampoo that is over $100, and it used to be the only thing that worked. I thought I'd give this a shot before placing another order with the pharmacy, and so far, it seems to have a similar effect, plumping and strengthening the existing strands while addressing the problems with new growth. The new fuzzies are visible again at the hairline, always a good sign." —Susan
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
10. A ~weightless~ liquid cream blush with some real Rare Beauty blush energy that's having a whole moment and a half on Amazon right now. Reviewers adore how high-pigmented and blendable the colors are and how soft and dewy the effect is on their skin.
Promising review: "Creamy and blendable. These are great blushes and have lots of pigmentation. Very creamy and has a smooth application on the skin! It is a great [alternative] to the Rare Beauty blush. It lasted me the whole day and did not melt off. It has a lot of coverage and does not need too much when applying." —Harsh Argawal
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 12 shades and in sets).
11. A set of luxe extra soft cooling bed sheets so many reviewers compare to hotel sheets, and with good reason — these are a go-to for people with insomnia, night sweats, and overheating issues. Reviewers also are obsessed with how well these sheets wash and maintain quality over time. Bonus? These come in so many colors it's basically *impossible* not to find one to match your room's aesthetic.
Promising review: "Feel like expensive high-end hotel sheets. I normally use flannel sheets year-round because it’s the only material I like, but these are my new favorite. Very soft and cooling. Fit our bed perfectly. I purchased both for our bed and our spare room and have only gotten compliments from guests. Great sheets without the huge sticker price." —Anna Greenlun
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in seven sizes and 18 colors).
12. A deliciously soft waffle weave blanket designed with bamboo that makes it so light and airy that reviewers compare it to expensive brand names.
Promising review: "I have a waffle blanket from Garnet Hill on my own bed and was looking to purchase another for my guest room, but couldn't stomach the price tag for something I wasn't going to use personally. This Bedsure blanket is a great alternative — soft, comfortable, and launders well. I layer it with a quilt in the colder months and fold it up as a throw blanket in warmer months." —Vee Ess
Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in 18 colors and four sizes).