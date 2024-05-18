34 Cheap Products That’ll Increase The Fanciness Level In Your Life

1. A three-pack of vintage-inspired polarized sunglasses for anyone who needs to stock up on a few "these look like Ray-Bans, but I won't cry into my Baja Blast if I accidentally leave them in the Taco Bell parking lot" pairs this year. These are especially handy because you can match the subtle prints to whatever 'fit you're wearing!
Promising review: "I’ve been buying these for years. They replaced my Ray-Bans that look identical! Fit great and with the price point I don’t have to worry too much with my kids and being on the go!" —Jessica M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $19.99 (clip the $2 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven sets, as well as two-packs and individual pairs).
2. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over your ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in your ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of ear buds over the years with no success. But these Purity open air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
Get it from Amazon for $11.89 (available in 14 styles).
3. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If you're in the market for a signature scent for your space, look no further than this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle and this one is very very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
4. Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types. Yes, it's more expensive than the cheaper sets you can get out there, but this is actually built to last and has specially rounded teeth to prevent hair damage.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable, even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse, medium thick hair, and it is a perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. A set of delightfully ~~tingly~~ self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose recent step count is "too many." Nothing like a lil' self-care on those aching feet to lift your spirits!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $14.67.
6. An easy-to-apply one-hour (!!) self-tanner so much cheaper and more effective than its competitors that your medicine cabinet will laugh at the old versions you used. This vegan blend is easy for beginners to use without streaking or uneven patches, and although the tan is instant, the fade is nice and gradual.
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in 16 styles).
7. A set of wildly popular moisture-wicking double-brushed microfiber sheets with a softness so luxurious that you'll be like, "Cotton whomst??" Reviewers especially love that the "cooling" effect of these is no joke, particularly for people in hot climates or people experiencing night sweats and hot flashes.
LuxClub is a small business that specializes in soft, durable, luxury-style sheets.
Promising review: “LOVE THESE!! I was searching for a sheet set that would help me sleep more comfortably at night and found these. I have terrible hot flashes with night sweats and get up in the morning just miserable. Of course, these do not eliminate my hot flashes as no sheets will, but they definitely make my nights much more comfortable by eliminating wet bedding and I definitely appreciate that! Aside from their moisture wicking abilities, they are very soft, easy to look at and launder extremely well. I would highly recommend these for anyone shopping for sheet sets and especially for anyone experiencing night sweats!!” —Shannon Warfel
Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes Twin—California King, with deep pockets, and in 35 styles).
8. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, because TBH, we've all wasted too many years and too much money looking for the ~holy grail~ mascara. This one is less than $5, gives you instant length, and is DELIGHTFULLY sweatproof — reviewers call it out as an excellent comparison for Too Faced's "Better Than Sex" and Benefit's "They're Real."
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time.
Promising review: "AWESOME. I’ve always bought overpriced mascara. I’m very picky and hesitant, but I saw some reviews saying how awesome this was. I’ll never go back to 'Better Than Sex' mascara because that’s what I always use, and I compare it to that. This is the best mascara!! I’ll never go back." —patrick hauk
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. Eos' Shea Butter Vanilla Cashmere body lotion, which TikTok is going *feral* over both because of the lightweight, long-lasting moisture, and the soothing, delicious smell that reviewers compare to more expensive brands like Philosophy and Bath & Body Works.
Promising review: "Heaven sent for your skin; heavenly scent to enjoy. This feels absolutely amazing going on. Gets absorbed quickly, for a lotion rich with oil. Doesn't leave a greasy feeling, as long as you give it a minute or two to fully absorb. The scent is, for me anyway, like aromatherapy. It smells like an iced sugar cookie, and is a great base layer for fragrance. Very relaxing." —Dragonheart Jo
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
10. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes for a delightful upgrade to many things in your life, whether it's storing pills or trinkets or just staring at them looking all fancy and delicious on your bedside table.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall, I love them, love their feel, love the colors, and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
11. An oversized button-down shirt much cheaper than the Abercrombie version that is about to become the MVP of your entire closet (that is, if it ever makes it off your body in the first place). This breezy but sophisticated layer pairs perfectly with an elevated or casual look on those "too hot for a sweater, too chilly to risk it" kind of days.
Big Dart is a small business that specializes in fashion-forward button-down shirts.
Promising review: "I am randomly and surprisingly obsessed with this shirt! I didn’t expect it to fit or feel good because it’s from Amazon. But this shirt is truly fantastic. The oversized style is just right, so even if you buy your size, you’re not swimming in it. The fabric is very lightweight with a crisp hand but still feels great on your skin. And it’s also not see-through like most white shirts. It’s a great shirt on its own or as a light coverup. Can’t recommend it enough. I love it so much I just bought the brown version!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 22 styles).