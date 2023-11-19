45 Products That Are Ridiculously Cheap Solutions To Annoying Problems

1. A cloud-shaped utility knife you *need* in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages — this will save you a whole lot of time and effort (and DESPAIR over your ruined nails) with quick, easy cuts.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.48.
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.22.
4. A set of bra strap extenders so you can keep your beloved favorite bras *and* stay nice and comfy (plus save the bajillion dollars on new bras, because yowza, are they expensive).
Promising review: "These bra extenders are so easy to use and the best invention ever! I can’t believe I’m in my 50s and just finding these! They have saved me and my girls for sure! I don’t need to go up in size but I needed an extra eyelet worth of room! Very comfortable! I’d highly recommend! Thank you!" —Ally McCoy
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.75 (available in 21 set varieties).
5. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
6. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
7. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house. Need to paint over a stain on the wall? Get it off with The Pink Stuff. Think you need to replace that caked-over grimy pan? Put The Pink Stuff to the test. About to hire cleaners to tackle whatever the heck is going on in your tub? 1-800-The-Pink-Stuff, baby!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy, and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair." —curlyhead3
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $8.70.
9. A set of washing machine–cleaning tablets that'll tackle that weird mold + mildew smell in one cycle. Your laundry will come out so fresh that you'll hold your nose up to it like you're auditioning to play "Human in Scented Detergent Commercial."
Promising review: My older model Whirlpool washing machine had been smelling very bad for about two months. We tried everything, white vinegar, bleach, etc., it would stay fresh smelling for two days then back to the bad moldy smell. I read this product works so I ordered it. Used one tablet and the smell is gone!!! It has been three weeks now and it just smells fresh, no strong perfume odor either! Buy this product you will not regret it!!!" —A.C.
Get a set of six tablets from Amazon for $10.18.
10. An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to be like "um WHOA" and fix it for you. This is quicker, easier, and will be a huge relief for those of us waxy individuals who sometimes wake up in the morning with an ear so fully clogged-up that it feels like you're underwater.
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals.
Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." —fixitforgood
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.
11. A pair of compression gloves designed to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis, so you can type at your keyboard without an internal monologue of "ow OW ow owwwww" for the majority of your workday.
Comfy Brace is a small business that specializes in pain-relieving compression products.
Promising review: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I have a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers. I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them." —BritMcConnell
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three sizes).
12. A set of disposable air fryer liners if your thoughts on cleaning the air fryer can be summed up in two words: "No thanks!!" With these handy liners you can heat up your greasiest leftovers, cook your messiest meat and veggie dishes, and get absolutely lawless with TikTok dessert recipes with *zero* scrubbing and cleanup at the end.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do French fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items, hot dogs, chicken breast, sausage and when I'm done I take out the meat and lift out the liners and all the gross juice comes out with it leaving the fryer ready to clean in the sink with hot water, no gross juice to pour out or get in the sink. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer
Get a set of 125 for $13.99 (available in multiple sizes and shapes for square and round air fryers).
13. A popular foot exfoliant peel reviewers swear by for calluses and rough, cracked skin — you apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feel for an hour, wash your feet, and then over the next five to seven days enjoy the bizarre satisfaction of watching the dead skin on your feet peel away to reveal smooth feet.
Promising review: "I was dubious at first, having seen this on TikTok. I can now confirm that it works as directed and the results are amazing. Twenty-four hours after I soaked my feet in the plastic bag, nothing happened. Then 48 hours later it started working. Seventy-two hours and it was in full working mode. Like other reviewers, I also suggest just letting the skin come off naturally. The shedding lasts for a few days. Results are incredible. Will use this again!" —Vanessa
Get it from Amazon for $18.49 (available in five styles).
14. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.85.