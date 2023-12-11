36 Cheap, Easy Fix Personal Care Products You Probably Should Know Exist

1. A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control, which is both a delightfully effective hyaluronic acid-based pore tightening serum *and* my new stage name. Reviewers love this for tackling enlarged pores and giving a dewy glow without causing oiliness or triggering breakouts, plus helping fade dark spots and acne scars.
Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of 'The Ordinary' hyaluronic acid I’ve been using for a year and no stores close sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!! I put it on first, then moisturizer after I put on my primer and makeup and it looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated. I have combo skin son my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of 'The Ordinary'! This does it all!!! So very impressed." —smnthfinch
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
2. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
3. A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks for three Laneige-like lip masks in *one* — this even comes in four different flavor combos so you can split them among friends, if you're feeling generous during this dry skin-inducing winter.
Promising review: "Definitely fell into the TikTok trend. This product makes my lips so moist and soft. The flavor is amazing as well. I will be ordering more for sure!!" —Jennifer Vandergriff
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in four combos).
4. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight hydrating face serum to help protect your skin's moisture barrier. This is designed for *all* skin types, and reviewers swear by it for healing acne scars, fading dark spots, and smoothing fine lines. Users with sensitive skin especially appreciate how gentle it is compared to competitors, and a lot of them mentioned seeing results within the first few uses!
I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done *wonders* with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores. Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores. After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing, rub it in, let it dry, and then put your moisturizer on top of it — I've found that it's what got me the best results!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
5. *Plus* COSRX Snail Mucin 92% Moisturizer, the snail essence repair cream's partner in crime — this gel cream not only locks in moisture to plump and hydrate skin, but reviewers claim it genuinely has changed the texture to make it smoother.
To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face in your skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the snail mucin moisturizer in action.
Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone) and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5-10 min the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May
Get it from Amazon for $15.65.
6. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit to flatten it, reduce redness, and even suck the gunk out of individual trouble spots overnight. Personally *love* to see a problem magically disappear while I'm snoozing.
Peach & Lily is a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88.
7. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
8. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that a lot of reviewers bought to prevent bad breath, but ended up loving even *more* because it made their mouth feel so squeaky clean (and, in a lot of cases, made their taste buds experience flavor a lot more intensely!).
DrTung's is a US-based small business that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these, but here I am, AMAZED!! I recommend it. True game-changer!" —Aliyah Lofton
Get it from Amazon for $7.47.
9. An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical for your doctor to be like "um WHOA" and fix it for you. This is quicker, easier, and will be a huge relief for those of us waxy individuals who sometimes wake up in the morning with an ear so fully clogged-up that it feels like you're underwater.
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals.
Promising review: "My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up. A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit. Had to have been deep in there." —fixitforgood
Get it from Amazon for $8.12.
10. A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic on your glass in just 20 seconds — instead of reaching for more expensive wines with fewer sulfates, you can enjoy a reasonably-priced summer rosé knowing you've spared yourself the infamous post-wine headache or allergic reactions.
It's also much more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1–2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2–3 for a glass of red, and 7–9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl it lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go!
Promising review: "I ordered this product after seeing it on TikTok with further investigation. And I must say it does work. I love sweet wine but will always get a headache the next morning (one glass). After using, I did not have one the next morning 😊." —Theresa B.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
11. A roll-on migraine stick made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils to help you soothe away headaches, which frankly have a lot of audacity interrupting your day.
Basic Vigor is a US-based small business specializing in all-natural migraine relief products.
Promising review: "I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine since I started using it." —Amanda Braswell
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
12. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex-like repairing mask infused with collagen ingredients and protein extracts that will help restore hair health and reduce shedding. All you gotta do is apply it on wet hair after a shampoo, wait five minutes, and rinse it out.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Get a bottle from Amazon for $7.90.
13. Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream you simply brush on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and hangnails, leaving you with thick, healthy nails and nail beds that'll make you wanna wiggle your fingers to show off anywhere you go.
Promising review: "My natural nails have always been so thin and weak that they would bend at the slightest pressure. I’ve tried so many hardeners, strengtheners, and cuticle oils but nothing worked. I gave up trying to grow my nails altogether. I saw someone from TikTok recommend this product and within a week and a half my nails were so much tougher! Directions say to use multiple times a day and I might use it once a day or a few times a week and still got amazing results. My nails are THE STRONGEST they have ever been. I recommend this product to everyone." —U S Man of Steel
Get it from Amazon for $7.94.