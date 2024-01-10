Bookmark This Page And Come Back To It When You Need A Birthday Gift For Your Brother

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger any busy bro will especially appreciate — It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for their iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. (A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage!)
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
2. Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions, a bartender-beloved book for beginner- to intermediate-level cocktail enthusiasts that breaks down six iconic "root" cocktails — the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball, and flip — to show readers how to improvise and riff their own creations based on what combos work with the ingredients they have.
Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book in action.
Promising review: "This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift. I cannot say enough good things about this book." —Adriana
Get it from Amazon for $22.49.
3. A pair of glowing lightsaber chopsticks to bring balance to The Force *and* to their sushi.
Check out a TikTok of the lightsaber chopsticks in action.
As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat. Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor, so you can either make them match *or* have a red and blue one together and bring ~balance~ to the Force.
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
4. A Geekey multitool, which looks impressive at first glance, but functions as *deep breath* a coring tip, serrated edge, can opener, wire stripper, smoking pipe, file, imperial and metric ruler, protractor, bottle opener, multi-head fit driver, lanyard hole, bike spoke key, screwdriver tip, wrench, *and* bit driver all at once. In short...it is a whole lot.
Geekey is a US-based small business established in 2019 that specializes in versatile outdoor tools.
Promising review: "This gadget is the coolest item I've purchased in a while. I love little gadgets and tools, and this is about 20 in 1. I've used many functions already. It is larger than a standard key, but fits on my keychain and isn't too big for the front pocket. It has so many functions, my goodness. I've paid just as much for similar concepts with four to five tools; this one has 20! Highly recommend, as a gift, or just get for yourself. Probably I'll get a few more for different locations." —J Bennett
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
5. A Saucemoto dip clip so they can enjoy the sweet, delicious freedom of dipping their fries into ketchup in a parking lot without said ketchup ending up all over their pants.
Saucemoto is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories.
Promising review: "How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)" —Pleasure Pamela
Get set of two from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
6. Plus a handy car steering wheel tray to let them take their lunch hour in their own ~private suite~ (read: their vehicle) and have a steady place to prop a laptop or a book if they're waiting to go in somewhere or pick someone up and need to get some work done.
Promising review: "I oftentimes like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" —Bella W
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in eight colors).
7. A pair of wireless sleep headphones that will play white noise or the music of their choice in a comfy headband, so they don't have to risk their ears getting sore while they snooze.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a godsend! The headband is easy to use and holds a charge for days. We were able to use Bluetooth to our own devices. They are comfortable enough to sleep in, we slept with ours on every night for the seven-day cruise. We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." —Jenn S.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 10 colors).
8. An undetectable mouse jiggler if your brother is working at home — this will keep them "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and when they want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).
9. A portable mini projector to turn any flat wall into their personal movie theater in the blink of an eye — they can simply hook it up to a device like their phone or computer and they're golden. (Parents especially love having this in their back pockets for traveling!)
Promising review: "This projector can't be beat, especially for the price. The setup was really easy. I have been using it with my Roku and purchased an HDMI/USB adapter so I can use it with my phone. The picture quality is fantastic. I originally planned to use external speakers but there is no need — the sound is great. We have had a lot of fun projecting movies onto the ceiling and outside against our garage. I am really impressed with this product and after seeing it, several of my family members plan to buy it too. It's a great gift — I actually bought it for a gift exchange and ended up choosing it for myself!" —Joanna
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
10. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can they mount it to the tray table, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so they'll be able to stream content easy as pie. Reviewers have used it for everything from navigating on their car dashboards to streaming content from their carry-on handles to taking Zoom calls from office desks.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
11. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually *any* device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech in an instant. Once they adjust the device over the button — be it a light switch, a switch to turn on their kettle, or a switch to turn on a fan — they can ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it off or on, or control it via an app on their phone.
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in white and black).
12. A nostalgic Apple Watch stand so they can relive the good old days of wandering in the grass to find a Pikachu until their parents literally *begged* them to go say hello to the sun.
Promising review: "Got this as a gift for my fiancé and he was so stoked when he opened it. It’s such good quality for the price and it fits the watch super well!! It really looks like the real thing!" —natuuhhhliee
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
Psst — there's also an AirPod and AirPod Pro case to match!