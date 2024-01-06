Bookmark This Page And Come Back To It When You Need A Birthday Gift For Your Sister

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that busy sisters will especially appreciate — It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for their iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. (A lot of travelers swear by it because it saves soooo much space in their luggage!)
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
2. A set of cat-themed tarot cards purrrfect for first-timers, complete with a guide on how to pull the cards and how to interpret them. They'll be doing readings for everyone from you to themselves to their actual cat by the end of the week.
Promising review: "I'm new to tarot, so I grabbed some cute looking cards that promised a guidebook. I love the artwork that the artist has done and I like their take on some of the cards. Helps the meaning stick a bit more (at least in my semi cat obsessed mind). All the cards have a lot of detail to them. I've shown three major arcana and four minor arcana cards that have come up in my readings and the cards made it easy to 'get it' when I read the meanings and have studied the card meanings outside of this guide book. Would definitely recommend for the artwork alone and as a good starter deck for anyone interested in learning tarot." —Averey
Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
3. The Reverse Coloring Book, a cult-favorite perfect for the sister whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up. Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical. Reviewers love the "mindlessness" of it allowing them to get into a stress-free flow.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
4. A refreshing portable sparkling water maker that proves we have peaked as a human species — the world is finally just one giant sparkling water oyster that's ours for the taking. Reviewers love how easy this is to use, too — all they'll have to do is pop on the cap with a cartridge and their water will be all ✨✨✨.
Each bottle comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges (with more refills available separately).
Check out a TikTok of the Ote sparkling water maker in action.
Promising review: "Love this bottle/soda maker. I am obsessed with fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at-home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go. I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! —Zeusboomer911
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors).
5. A sturdy, minimalist reading journal with such a comprehensive, satisfying design that they'll tear through their TBR to fill it out — this features space for 52 thorough book reviews, along with challenges and lists for Books I’ve Read, Finished, Favorites, Did Not Finish, Lent, and Borrowed.
Kunitsa Co. is a small business that specializes in reading, exercise, and food journals.
Promising review: "This book journal had plenty of room for all the book reviews and so much more. It has pages for daily reading tracking, pages for reading goals, pages for DNF books, favorite books, loaned-out books, and tons of review pages all you have to do is feel it out. It’s perfect!!!!" —Cody McNeal
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in four colors).
6. A rotating disco ball diffuser that's an excellent fusion of the party vibes from the '70s and the "please leave me alone to self care on a Friday night" vibe of today. This lil' bub will give them the best of both worlds.
Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $37.97+ (available in two sizes).
7. Laneige's "Sweet Candy" Lip Sleeping Mask, a flavor of the cult-favorite treatment that will bring them straight back to their favorite '90s candies. This is made with vitamin C and antioxidants to help keep their lips so soft, hydrated, and happy that they'l take more selfies than their front-facing camera can prepare itself for.
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with buying products I see on TikTok, I was a little hesitant about this one due to the price. My lips get easily chapped, but never crack. I put it on, within seconds they felt like my usual lip balm does after apply it all day! I’m in love!" —Emma White
Get it from Amazon for $19.20+ (available in eight flavors).
8. An attachable Stanley cup snack bowl for the ultimate in "girl dinner" hacks. Now they can have all their beloved snacks so close to their face that they're *thhhissss* close to living their dream of eating out of a trough like a fluffy farm animal.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler.
Check out a TikTok of the Stanley snack cup in action.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.79 (available in three colors).
9. A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture so they can have a yummy frozen treat made to their *precise* favorite fruit combos. A lot of folks with dietary restrictions swear by this to get their ice cream kicks!
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $34.69+ (available in six colors).
10. "The Secret Soup," yet another addition to the cult-favorite Magic Puzzle series so beloved on TikTok. Like the others before it, this whimsically illustrated, colorful addition isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over tons of Easter eggs in it, a collection of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, *plus* a magical twist at the end. They'll have to solve the puzzle to find out!
Check out a TikTok of the magic puzzle in action.
Promising review: "This puzzle was delightful from start to finish. The oddly shaped pieces, the story being told within it, the surprise ending puzzle, the checklist hunt, the mobility of the sections, and the characters and design all gave it—and me!—such life. Regular puzzles tend to bore or frustrate me but each time I worked on this I was full of joy." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $22.99, and check out the rest of the Magic Puzzle lineup for more options!.
11. An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook so they can live their best Mickey Pretzel life without it costing them an arm and a mouse ear to book plane flights and park tickets.
Promising review: "Beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is lots of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high quality ingredients. There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan I have never seen a cookbook like this." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
12. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a throw so satisfying and scent profile so ~mesmerizing~ that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. They're about to make this this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend a "signature scent" for their place.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
13. An undetectable mouse jiggler for sisters working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack and sometimes want to dash out to use the bathroom or walk the dog without doing the whole "BRB, BACK IN A BIT!!" song and dance every time they dare to get up from their desk.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in eight styles).