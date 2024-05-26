56 Gifts For Your Best Friend That Shout “I Care About You”

1. A copy of The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions perfect for making your BFF feel *seen*. Reviewers of all stages of life love the way this provides an easy but meaningful framework for telling their own story and getting much-needed perspective on it.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories
2. A set of book-shaped sponges, aka what happens when your BFF is the secret lovechild of Cinderella and Belle, and you have no choice but to gift these to them as a result.
Promising review: "These sponges were so cute, I decided to give them out as gifts to my fellow book club members. Many members told me they liked the sponges so much, they didn't want to use them but instead feature them on their bookshelves!" —RuthWrites
3. A rotating disco ball diffuser because sometimes "come on Barbie let's go party" secretly means "come on Barbie let's diffuse some citrus essential oils and try to shake off that afternoon nap." This lil' bub will give them the best of both worlds.
Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience! Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
4. A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all they have to do is stick their favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top, and pop it in the fridge overnight. Boom, 4 cups of cold brew they don't have to lift a finger to make when they're scrambling to get out the door.
Takeya is a small business that specializes in water bottles and pitchers.
Promising review: "Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E.
5. An affordable cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a scent reminiscent of Le Labo's Santal 33, and a throw so satisfying that reviewers can't stop gushing about it. If they're in the market for a signature scent for their space, they will be *so* glad you turned them on to this jasmine, oud, and sandalwood blend.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "This is such a great candle that fills the room quickly with a really nice strong smell that is soothing and relaxing. I was looking for a less expensive Le Labo Santal 33 scent candle, and this one is very, very close! It's a bit stronger, but I love it! The shipment arrived fast, and I just love how fast it fills up the room without being lit for so long!" —Cristina Bertolotto
6. Plus a cleverly designed rechargeable electric candle lighter designed with a flexible neck so they can light all their coziest, deepest candles without worrying about the "YIKES" of being near an open flame. This is also windproof and super portable for anyone whose BFF loves a good camping trip!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. Now I’m able to light candles where the candle wax has melted down and it’s hard to reach inside the jar. I also love the fact that you charge this with a USB cable and the charge lasts for a long time. It has indicator lights to let you know how much of a charge is remaining. I’ve only had to charge it once since I purchased it. I Very durable and a great value for the price. I definitely recommend this." —Cassandra S.
7. A customized pet paint-by-number so they can turn their favorite four-legged friend into high art and display it proudly where everyone can see!! Van Gogh is shaking.
The company provides the paint and a code to use their tech to turn any pet photo into a "paint by number" template, so you will need a printer to generate the image! Also, fun fact: this was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2023.
Promising review: "This was so much fun! I tried three different photos in the tool they give you. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use, and fun to paint — excited to frame it! Actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" —Jonathon Kebert
8. A Frostbuddy, aka the answer to any slow iced coffee drinker's prayers — they can simply pop their bevvy into this, and it will keep it so cold that the ice won't melt and dilute their beloved cold brew. It's designed to fit small, medium, and large sizes in most major coffee chains, including Starbucks, Dunkin’, and McDonald’s, so it's worth the investment!
Frost Buddy is a small business that specializes in universal thermal-controlling drinkware.
Check out a TikTok of the Frostbuddy in action.
It comes with a lid, so you can also use it as a regular thermos to keep drinks icy cold and super hot! TBH, you can even pop a hot coffee cup into this to keep it warm, so the Frostbuddy is technically also a Hotbuddy.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! I use this all the time for my coffee from Starbucks, and it is amazing! I'll get iced coffee at 9 a.m. and still have ice in it at 7 p.m. I have many Frost Buddy products now, and their entire line is phenomenal. This is definitely a must-have item for coffee or tea drinkers. I love that it also comes with a leakproof lid, so you can put your own drink in there, too. Overall, awesome product!" —EHW
9. A buildable Lego cherry blossom reviewers love to gift to a fellow Lego enthusiast as a cheerful lil' pick-me-up — the nerdy whimsy factor truly cannot be measured!!
Promising review: "Great afternoon activity. All of the flower Lego sets are great for a break and getting your mind off things. We have several different flower ones in a vase and they all seem to fit nicely together." —Jeremy Moeller
10. A pair of "floating" air conduction headphones designed to settle just over their ear instead of inside it — basically all the convenience and privacy of earbuds, without the discomfort of physically putting them in their ears. It picks up calls just as well as any other pair, and is designed so the sound isn't audible to anyone else!
Purity is a small business that specializes in tech products and accessories.
Promising review: "I've tried soooo many different types of earbuds over the years with no success. But these Purity open-air headphones are the first pair I've ever tried that actually fit well, don't hurt, and sound great! So, after many years of trying, I've FINALLY found the right ones for my ears!! Woohoo! They are comfortable, lightweight, have great sound clarity, are easy to operate, have great battery life, and people can hear me clearly when I talk on the phone with them. I definitely recommend these, especially if regular in-ear buds don't work for you either." —CPic
11. A refreshing portable sparkling water maker that proves we have peaked as a human species — the world is finally just one giant sparkling water oyster that's ours for the taking. Reviewers love how easy this is to use, too — all they'll have to do is pop on the cap with a cartridge, and their water will be all ✨✨✨.
Each bottle comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges (with more refills available separately).
Check out a TikTok of the Ote sparkling water maker in action.
Promising review: "Love this bottle/soda maker. I am obsessed with fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at-home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go. I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! —Zeusboomer911
12. A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning to do every single one of their taste buds a favor. Allow me to paint a picture for you: Thin Mint coffee, Thin Mint pudding, Thin Mint popcorn, Thin Mint anything their heart desires.
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
