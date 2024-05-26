32 Beauty Products To Subtly But Effectively Elevate Your Routine

1. L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion designed to enhance your skin's natural glow ✨ — perfect for anyone who wants a lightweight alternative to foundation or just a lil' extra low-effort, ethereal shimmer in their lives.
Promising review: "Love love love this stuff. This is such a stellar product that is so versatile. Can be worn alone to put some glowy life to skin. Add to foundation or layer it. Beautiful. Use it as a base wear you put highlighter on top. Mix some with moisturizer. This in my opinion is better than so many high luxury brands that make similar products. And I am pretty sure it can be used by all skin types. It’s not oily feeling at all and it doesn’t dry out skin either. Just a total package. Can’t beat the price either." —Figgy08
2. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~. Bonus: it's a heck of a lot cheaper than the other TikTok fave, the Tula version.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable, and smells lovely." —Heather
3. Plus Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, which became the internet's holy grail for concealing and brightening dark circles under your eyes so fast that everyone's old concealers are doing double takes. This lightweight, color-adapting formula is designed for truly ~invisible~ coverage that makes a drastic difference.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
4. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by for helping restore their hair and promote healthy hair growth over time. It also includes nourishing ingredients like rosemary oil, zinc, and coconut oil to help moisturize locks and give them a fuller, more volumized look.
Promising review: "After using this for the first time, I knew it was worth the price. It's wonderfully luxurious! The shampoo is not runny, which is good because you have to leave it on the lathered hair for at least three minutes, and it doesn't get in my eyes during that time. The smell is not strong or smell medicinal; it is pleasant enough. It doesn't seem drying to my hair like some of the volumizing shampoos I've used. This product makes my hair feel so good and look so healthy. I will be buying this again!" —Rachel Elaine
5. The delightfully makeup-friendly Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Serum, which finally answers the question of, "What if a high-quality priming moisturizer could also punch the UV right out of the sun??" This lightweight, nongreasy, no-white-cast formula is here to solve all your warm weather beauty woes once and for all by playing nice under your makeup *and* protecting you from the sun's rays.
Promising review: "I've gone through several sunscreens to wear with makeup and this has been the best for me. I'm a simple girl. I apply this with vitamin C cream, let it absorb then apply my It Cosmetics CC cream. It acts like a primer for me, and my CC glides nicely over it, no pilling, no heavy or cakey feeling. It's def lightweight but provides great protection." —Emily Haynes
6. Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Hydrating Multi-Balm, a Korean beauty product you may have already seen taking TikTok by storm — this easy peasy all-in-one moisturizer for your face, lips, eyes, *and* neck is formulated with salmon complex and collagen to help reduce fine lines and boost radiance. Reviewers especially love how instant the hydration feels, and swear by it for that ~glass skin~, "just out of the shower" effect.
Promising review: "Okay! So I was skeptical at first, but honestly this stick is life changing!!! In a matter of minutes my skin felt hydrated and plumped. After an hour, still hydrated. No greasy after feeling, very light, and you can feel your skin hydrated and absorbing. I love the fact that you can use it on your eyes, lips and wrinkles!! Game changer for me, will def try the others!" —Kristy
7. L'Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar, which, true to its name, quite literally works its magic in *eight seconds* — you apply it to wet hair after a shampoo, massage it, rinse it out, and boom! This stuff targets damaged hair of all types to give you silkier, shinier locks for all the main character hair moments you *deserve*.
Promising review: "Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair, and it gets tangled easily. This stuff made it soft and manageable after the first use." —Jennifer Borchers
8. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles and longer ones that are ten times thinner to clean deep in between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth!
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I've had one of these for awhile, and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical, but my kids hate flossing their teeth, so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use, and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard. Those tiny bristles really get in there, and if you push too hard, you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
9. A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray designed to work on all hair types to give your blowout the smoothest, most frizz-free styling of its *life*. If your greatest enemy is summer humidity, this little bottle is about to be your secret weapon. Bonus: you only have to spray it once every three shampoos for it to work, so it'll last you a *long* time.
Promising review: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair, and it performed above and beyond my expectations. I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer
10. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen you'll see results with from the very first use, lightening up years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine, or just...you know. Existing as a human with teeth.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
11. A game-changing deep exfoliating shower glove reviewers swear by for everything from brightening skin to handling keratosis pilaris flare-ups to prepping themselves to get or remove color from spray tans. If you thought your skin was soft before ... BOY HOWDY you're gonna need some moments alone ~feeling yourself~ after you've exfoliated with this.
Dermasuri is a small business that specializes in skincare and personal care products.
To use, soften skin with warm water for five to ten minutes, and then scrub wet *without* the use of soap.
Promising review: "If you think you’ve ever actually exfoliated before, you haven’t. These make self-tanner come off SO easily, and it’s literally GROSS how much skin came off of me. I’ve never felt my skin be this soft in my life. Make sure you follow instructions, and don’t use soap first! Absolutely a must-have for anyone who uses fake tans, or anyone who has dry skin!" —AJM
